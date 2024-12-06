Fortnite is turning back the clock and offering its players a chance to return to the early seasons of the game. That means old weapons, classic POIs, and so much more. However, there’s one returning feature that has everyone talking. Here’s how to double pump in Fortnite OG.

How To Use the Double Pump Feature in Fortnite OG

The double pump is the stuff of legend, being one of those things younger Fortnite players hear about from their older brothers and sisters. It allows players to get off two shots from a Pump Shotgun without having to worry about a cooldown. Having to wait to fire a second shotgun is all most Fortnite players know, as the game took out the double pump all the way back in Chapter 1, Season 5, but OG is changing the game.

In order to pull off a double pump, you must have two Pump Shotguns in your inventory. For console players, it’s a good idea to have them right next to each other so it’s easy to swap between the guns, but PC players have a bit more flexibility. Once you have the guns and are ready to attack someone, all you have to do is fire that first shotgun, quickly swamp to the next one, and fire again. If your aim is true, you should land two massive hits on your enemy, potentially knocking them.

How To Defend Against the Double Pump in Fortnite OG

If you’re unfamiliar with the double pump mechanic, it’s going to take a few games to really get used to it. Unfortunately, other players won’t wait around for you to get comfortable. To avoid getting clipped in the early days of Fortnite OG, it’s best to avoid close-quarters combat. That’s tough, especially since Shotguns are part of the meta, but Assault Rifles work pretty well too, as do Sniper Rifles.

It’s also important to keep your head on a swivel, as enemy players will feel pretty bold with two Pump Shotguns in their inventory. Turning on Visual Sound Effects ensures that you will see the enemy coming and be ready for anything they have in store for you.

And that’s how to double pump in Fortnite OG. If you’re looking for other ways to get an edge this season, here’s how to enable and use Simple Edit.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

