All Augments in LoL Swarm in League of Legends

Augment can be the difference between living and dying in the Swarm mode in League of Legends. If you are wondering what they all actually do, you can find the information you need below.

All Augments in Swarm Mode

Augment What it does Armor Up Gain +4 armor every 5 seconds after being dealt an instance of damage. Can stack up to 10 times to a maximum of 40 armor, refreshing on subsequent triggers. Stacks are all removed when he duration hits zero. Bite Sized Lose 30 percent character size and 20 percent of your total health, but gain 20 percent movement speed and 36 ability haste. Bullet-Mania Reduce your damage dealt by 20 percent, but gain +1 Projectile Count every six level ups. Card Collector Every Access Card picked up after equipping this Augment gives you five percent damage. Celebration! For eight seconds after leveling up, gain 25 percent damage, 30 percent movement speed, 60 percent area size, and 40 ability haste. Circle of Stats Every eight seconds, gain the following stats, cycling in this order:

1. +30 percent movement speed

2. +40 ability haste

3. +60 percent area size

4. +3 Projectile Counts

5. +40 health reis generation



One effect active at a time, cycles through them all in order, and then repeats. Critical Expansion Gain one percent area size for five seconds after dealing an instance of damage that critically strikes, This can stack up to 100 times. Cross Country For every 20,000 units traveled, gain four percent damage, 4 percent maximum health, and 4 percent area size. Death and Taxes Every enemy you kill has a two percent chance to drop multiple gold coins. Ebb And Flow Cycles between -50 to +125 ability haste at a rate of 22 ability haste every two seconds. Elite Bomber Deal +30 percent damage against elite monsters. When you kill an elite, it drops a bomb on the ground that explodes after a delay. Emotional Support Pet Your summoned pets do +50 percent damage. Experienced Fighter Gain 10 percent experience. For every Experience Orb you pick up, you gain two percent damage and two percent movement speed for one second. Gathering Speed Lose 15 percent total movement speed, but gain three percent movement speed for every level up after equipping this Augment. Glass Cannon Gain 40 percent damage but lose 40 percent maximum health. Heavy Hitter Gain 50 percent damage, but lose 30 ability haste. Hoarder Every time you pick up a gold, you heal for 0.5% of your maximum health. Immobile Immolation For every 0.5 second you stand still, your health incurs a cost of 60 (plus one for every trigger) to grant you 20 ability haste. Lose this bonus when you start moving again. Juggernaut Gain 20 armor. Gain half a percent of damage for every point of armor that you have. Larger Than Life Gain 30 percent character size, gain 1.2 health regeneration, and increase your total health by 30 percent, but lose 15 percent movement speed. Long Range Deal 0-30 percent increased damage based on the distance to your enemy. The further travel distance to the enemy, the more damage it does. Metabolic Overdrive Heal every second equal to 12 percent of your maximum health, but lose 60 percent of your maximum health. Mission Critical Gain 10 percent critical chance and 30 percent critical damage, but your non-critical damage deals 20 percent reduced damage. Pescatarian Each enemy you kill has a 25 percent chance to drop a healing pack. Pick-Me-Up Lose 80 percent total pickup radius. Every 60 seconds you automatically vacuum all Experience Orbs and gold that are on the map. Point Blank Deal 0-30 percent increased damage based on distance to the enemy. Grants more damage the CLOSER an enemy is to you. Ramming Runner Gain 10 percent movement speed. Gain or lose one percent damage for every one percent bonus movement speed you acquire or lose, respectively. Regenerative Tissue Picking up a healing pack grants an additional half percent maximum health. Size Scrambler On-cast grant Abilities or Weapons fired a random amount of area size between -20 percent and +60 percent. Spray and Pray Gain four Projectile Count, but deal 35 percent less damage. Ultimate Speed-Up Your Ultimate Ability gains 100 ability haste. Uptime Upgrade Gain 60 percent Duration. With Haste An additional one percent movement speed for every two Ability Haste you have.

Swarm mode is available to play now in League of Legends.

