All MLB The Show 24 Hidden Egg Hunt Locations

The Egg Hunt program is back in MLB The Show 24, and you can get some great rewards if you find them all. Complete different objectives, and you’ll find all the eggs. Here’s the list you’ll need to complete to get the Yelich card.

Recommended Videos

MLB The Show 24 Egg Hunt Program Locations

You’ll find the Egg Hunt program in the “Other Programs” section in Diamond Dynasty. If you complete it, you’ll add a bunch of new players to your squad, including a Christian Yelich that has really balanced attributes and should play for you in Diamond Dynasty.

There are 10 challenges to complete, with each one rewarding you with 10 program points. At 90 points, the Yelich card is yours. But don’t ignore the 4000 XP and icon you get by completing the program.

Where to Find Hidden Egg #1

Clue: There are 10 hidden eggs at this very moment

For this one, go to the main menu of the game and complete all of the Egg Hunt moments in the “Other Moments” section of the main menu of MLB The Show 24.

Where to Find Hidden Egg #2

Clue: Start your egg journey DOWN here!

This is a Showdown challenge. Complete the first two challenges in the Starter Showdown and you will receive the egg.

Where to Find Hidden Egg #3

Clue: You’ll have to be sneaky competitive to discover this egg!

Play a Ranked Seasons game. You might have to win the game, but just playing one will more than likely get you the reward. Don’t quit out, though, or you won’t get credit.

Where to Find Hidden Egg #4

Clue: Make sure one of these birds have more eggs in their own box score and yours!

To earn the egg, play a 9-inning game in Play CPU against the Blue Jays, Orioles, or Cardinals. There are no difficulty requirements, so picking up the win should be easy.

Where to Find Hidden Egg #5

Clue: Rumor has it the Chicken Man lays eggs!

Start a new Battle Royale and draft Wade Boggs. Get on base with him one time in a BR game to get the egg.

Where to Find Hidden Egg #6

Clue: What goes well with eggs? Jelly beans!

You’ll earn jelly beans from opening packs earned in the Egg Hunt program and conquest. Go into Exchanges, then Exchange Items. Finally, select “Exchange Jelly Bean Vouchers – Egg” and exchange 15 jelly bean vouchers to get the egg.

Where to Find Hidden Egg #7

Clue: Don’t trip during your egg hunt!

Hit a triple. It’s that simple. Except hitting a triple isn’t always simple. Good luck.

Where to Find Hidden Egg #8

Clue: My favorite Spring Event is watching bunnies hop!

Play Events games. You’ll probably need to win some games in Events too, and the amount needed tends to vary by player with these programs. It’s usually never more than 3, though.

Where to Find Hidden Egg #9

Clue: All-Star Egg Hunts are a classic!

Play Mini Seasons games in Classic Mode on all-star difficulty. Playing and winning road games in Classic Mode tends to unlock this one more than home games.

Where to Find Hidden Egg #10

Clue: Conquering this Egg Hunt requires you to explore the furthest point in Diamond Dynasty!

Capture the Orioles stronghold in the Egg Hunt Conquest map. You might need to fully complete the map, but the Orioles stronghold is the furthest point from where you start.

Good luck, and happy egg hunting!

If you’re looking for more, check out our list of working codes for MLB the Show 24. The game is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more