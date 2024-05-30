All Mods in the Hunter’s Journal Artifact for Destiny 2 The Final Shape

With The Final Shape on the way in Destiny 2, Bungie has revealed the all-important mods that we will be getting in the seasonal artifact.

Known as the Hunter’s Journal Artifact, this one is stacked. I guess I should have expected this as Bungie is introducing us to Prismatic, a class that will allow us to mix and match abilities from across all the existing elemental-based classes. This means there is a lot of cool stuff to be done, and it looks like the mod will be backing us up in our build crafting.

All Mods in the Hunter’s Journal Artifact

The ever-burning question for people is what weapons will be taking care of Champions. We have Pulse Rifles and Submachine Guns for Barriers, Scout Rifles and Sidearms for Unstoppables, and Hand Cannons for Overload. It’s not a bad mix, given the current strengths of those weapon types in the meta, and I could see a solid loadout where I have something equipped to handle all three Champion types without complaining about it.

This is important as sometimes my fellow random Guardians seem loath to make even the smallest changes to their loadouts.

Column Mod Name Description Column 1 Anti-Barrier Pulse Rifle Your equipped Pulse Rifles fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Pulse Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Column 1 Unstoppable Sidearm Aiming down the sights of a Sidearm for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.

Additionally, Sidearms are always overcharged when the modifier is active. Column 1 Unstoppable Scout Rifle Aiming down sights of a Scout Rifle for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions.

Additionally, Scout Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Column 1 Overload Hand Cannon Landing consecutive hits with any Hand Cannon you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying abilities energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.

Additionally, Hand Cannons are always overcharged when the modifier is active. Column 1 Anti-Barrier Submachine Gun Submachine Guns you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions.

Additionally, Submachine Guns are always overcharged when the modifier is active. Column 2 Logic Reductor Weapons with the Radiolaria Transposer origin perk deal increased damage to Vex. Extends the duration of the radiolaria pools created by Radiolaria Transposer. Column 2 Overcharged Armory Weapons with the Dealer’s Choice, Radiolaria Transposer, Collective Purpose, and Sundering Origin traits are always Overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active. Column 2 Authorized Mod: Elemental Charge The energy cost of Elemental Charge mods are significantly discounted. Column 1 Saint’s Inspiration Rounds loaded by the Cast No Shadows origin perk can overflow the magazine. Column 2 Winning Hand While using weapons with the Dealer’s Choice origin trait, combatant precision final blows or rapidly defeating combatants cause the target to explode, dealing Solar damage to nearby enemies.

Having several equipped weapons with the Dealer’s Choice origin trait increases the effect of the explosion. Column 3 Elemental Siphon Rapid final blows with a Kinetic weapon or a weapon matching your equipped Super create an elemental pickup that matches your equipped Super. Column 3 Overload Sword Landing consecutive hits with a Sword you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.

Additionally, Swords are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Column 3 Creeping Chill Stasis weapon final blows against slowed or frozen targets release a burst that slows. Column 3 Press The Advantage Breaking a combatant’s shield grants increased weapon stability, handling, and reload speed. Swords gain increased guard resistance. Column 3 Threaded Blast Destroying a Tangle with a Strand weapon creates a larger and more damaging explosion. Column 4 Counter Energy When you or a member of your fireteam stuns a champion, you gain energy for your least-charged ability. Column 4 Blade Stamina Rapidly defeating combatants with a Sword refunds some ammo. Column 4 Void Hegemony While you have a Void or Prismatic subclass equipped, defeating weakened targets provides a small Void Overshield. Column 4 Radiant Orbs While you have a Solar or Prismatic subclass equipped, picking up an Orb of Power makes you radiant. Column 4 Galvanic Armor While you have an Arc or Prismatic subclass equipped, incoming damage from combatants is reduced while amplified. Column 5 Prismatic Transfer When you cast your Super, each member of your fireteam with a Super type different than yours gains a bonus to weapon damage. Column 5 Argent Blade While you have Armor Charge, dealing damage with a Sword consumes an Armor Charge and empowers your Sword for a short time, granting it bonus damage and energy charge rate. Column 5 Expanding Abyss Void sources deal increased damage to weakened targets. Column 5 Shieldcrush While you have Woven Mail, Frost Armor, or a Void Overshield, your melee recharges faster and deals increased damage. While you have amplified or radiant, your grenade recharges faster and deals increased damage. Column 5 Transference Gain increased grenade and melee damage while transcendent.

Weapon final blows while transcendent refund Light and Dark energy after Transcendence ends.

Standout Mods

There are some mods that really seem like they will play a very important role next season. The first two columns are fairly standard, focusing on Champions and weapons with Origin perks.

Elemental Siphon – this could be super powerful, depending on your build. This is looking like a fantastic way to get quicker Transcendence.

– this could be super powerful, depending on your build. This is looking like a fantastic way to get quicker Transcendence. Creeping Chill – with the buffs to Stasis that are on the way, it will likely be worth having some Stasis abilities in your kit to take advantage of this.

– with the buffs to Stasis that are on the way, it will likely be worth having some Stasis abilities in your kit to take advantage of this. Threaded Blast – This will be a big one for me as I see no reason to ignore my Threadling Strand build that I have been enjoying for this current season.

– This will be a big one for me as I see no reason to ignore my Threadling Strand build that I have been enjoying for this current season. Radiant Orbs – an incredibly easy way to become Radiant, so I’ll take it.

– an incredibly easy way to become Radiant, so I’ll take it. Galvanic Armor – I still have an Arc Warlock build that I adore, so being able to be a little beefier while using it, I’ll take it.

– I still have an Arc Warlock build that I adore, so being able to be a little beefier while using it, I’ll take it. Expanding Abyss – Given how easy it is to weaken enemies with a Void build, this could be a really solid option.

– Given how easy it is to weaken enemies with a Void build, this could be a really solid option. Shieldcrush – this seems like it will just be a foundation mod for the season.

– this seems like it will just be a foundation mod for the season. Transference – This WILL be a part of every build, pretty much guaranteed.

