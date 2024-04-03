Category:
All Monsters In Content Warning & What They Do

There are 23 Monsters in Content Warning, and each has its own unique way of exploring the Old World. While the co-op horror game is frightening, it’s far less scary once you know how to deal with the monsters.

All Content Warning Monsters

We’ve tried our best to wrangle images of each Content Warning monster so you know exactly what you’re going up against while chasing virality. Here is our Content Warning Beastiary:

MonsterBehavior
angler content warning
Angler		The Angler won’t sneak up on players, as it only attacks those who step into its light trap. Don’t step toward the light.
content warning big slap
Big Slap		As the name implies, Big Slap loves hitting players. He’s fast and large and can kill players in one hit unless they’re lucky.
contetn warning bombs
Bombs		Bombs uses his big ole hands to toss bombs at players from a distance. They are extremely lethal, so don’t stand too close. If you enter a certain range, Bombs will leap toward you and self-destruct, so best to stay away unless you’re light on your feet.
barnacle ball content warning
Barnacle Ball		Barnacle Ball is a 3-in-1 nuisance that uses its varied attacks to deal moderate damage. It can hit players up close, fires projectiles at players far away, and sucks players in with a whirlwind to get them in range of its tentacles.
content warning dog
Dog		It’s a robot dog with a machine gun on its head. If a player steps into its red laser, it will chase them down and fire at will.
content warning ear
Ear		Ear may look terrifying, but it’s actually pretty easy to scare away. It’s attracted to noise, but it’s also terrified of loud noises. If one gets too close, yell a bunch, and it’ll run away.
eye guy
Eye Guy		Eye Guy is chill as long as you don’t shine a light in its massive eye. Don’t stand too close when you film it, and it won’t mind your presence.
content warning flicker
Flicker		Flicker is the deadliest enemy in the game. Your screen will flash red briefly, indicating its presence. If you look at it, you’re dead. It will freeze you and then kill you. To survive, you just need to avoid looking at it.
contetn warning ghost
Ghost		NA
barnacle ball content warning
Jello		Jello likes to grab players and drag them toward monsters who will actually kill you. So as long as you avoid this blobish monster, you should be alright.
content warning knifo
Knifo		Knifo is a small child with a knife that chases players for about 30 seconds before disappearing. It’s not super fast and will attack the closest player, so run around until it’s gone to survive.
barnacle ball content warning
Larva		Larva is slow but strong. It likes to pick players up and throw them as far as it can. If another player is nearby, it will try its best to throw the players at one another.
content warning mouthe
Mouthe		This little jerk will run up to players and yell. This effectively causes the player to lose hearing for the rest of the round. You can’t hear player comms or other SFX.
content warning slurper
Slurper		The starfish/barnacle things hanging from the ceiling are non-issues if you manage to spot its dangling grabber. You can throw an item at it to get it to retract.
content warning snatcho
Snatcho		Snatcho is a big creep. He hides in the shadows and grabs players when they aren’t looking. Luckily, it’s terrified of the light, so shining a flashlight on it will make it scamper away.
content warning spider (1)
Spider		Arachnophobes beware. The spider will hurl spiderwebs at players and cause them to become stuck. It will them run at the player and take bites out of them.

Toolkit Fan		All toolkit monsters act the same. They run at the player and attack them with whatever tool is on their head. They are very dumb, though, as you can sidestep out of their path or trick them into running into hazards. Easy to film. Easy to avoid.
content warning hammer
Toolkit Hammer		All toolkit monsters act the same. They run at the player and attack them with whatever tool is on their head. They are very dumb, though, as you can sidestep out of their path or trick them into running into hazards. Easy to film. Easy to avoid.

Toolkit Iron		All toolkit monsters act the same. They run at the player and attack them with whatever tool is on their head. They are very dumb, though, as you can sidestep out of their path or trick them into running into hazards. Easy to film. Easy to avoid.

Toolkit Vaccuum		All toolkit monsters act the same. They run at the player and attack them with whatever tool is on their head. They are very dumb, though, as you can sidestep out of their path or trick them into running into hazards. Easy to film. Easy to avoid.
toolkit whisk
Toolkit Wisk		All toolkit monsters act the same. They run at the player and attack them with whatever tool is on their head. They are very dumb, though, as you can sidestep out of their path or trick them into running into hazards. Easy to film. Easy to avoid.
content warning weeping
Weeping		Weeping gets its name from the infamous Weeping Angles. When no one is looking it will move, but it stands completely still when looked at. However, if a teammate is captures, you can set them free by solving a puzzle the Weeping hands you.
content warning zombie
Zombie		Zombie, often referred to as ‘The Snail Man’, is a slow monster that follows players. It wants a hug, and if it gets one, it’ll also want a bite or two. That said, if you avoid one long enough, it will get bored and find something else to do.

Note: This guide is a work in progress. We will continue to procure in-game images of all Content Warning monsters as they are encountered.

Related Content
Read Article How to Make and Get Planet in Infinite Craft
Planet in Infinite Craft, a white screen with the word Planet in little boxes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make and Get Planet in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 3, 2024
Read Article Content Warning Video Save Location: Where To Find Saved SpookTube Videos
content warning save videos
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Content Warning Video Save Location: Where To Find Saved SpookTube Videos
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 3, 2024
Read Article When is the next Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO? April 2024 Spotlight Hour Schedule
pokemon go spotlight hour
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
When is the next Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO? April 2024 Spotlight Hour Schedule
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 3, 2024
