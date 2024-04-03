All Monsters In Content Warning & What They Do



Angler The Angler won’t sneak up on players, as it only attacks those who step into its light trap. Don’t step toward the light.



Big Slap As the name implies, Big Slap loves hitting players. He’s fast and large and can kill players in one hit unless they’re lucky.



Bombs Bombs uses his big ole hands to toss bombs at players from a distance. They are extremely lethal, so don’t stand too close. If you enter a certain range, Bombs will leap toward you and self-destruct, so best to stay away unless you’re light on your feet.



Barnacle Ball Barnacle Ball is a 3-in-1 nuisance that uses its varied attacks to deal moderate damage. It can hit players up close, fires projectiles at players far away, and sucks players in with a whirlwind to get them in range of its tentacles.



Dog It’s a robot dog with a machine gun on its head. If a player steps into its red laser, it will chase them down and fire at will.



Ear Ear may look terrifying, but it’s actually pretty easy to scare away. It’s attracted to noise, but it’s also terrified of loud noises. If one gets too close, yell a bunch, and it’ll run away.



Eye Guy Eye Guy is chill as long as you don’t shine a light in its massive eye. Don’t stand too close when you film it, and it won’t mind your presence.



Flicker Flicker is the deadliest enemy in the game. Your screen will flash red briefly, indicating its presence. If you look at it, you’re dead. It will freeze you and then kill you. To survive, you just need to avoid looking at it.



Ghost NA



Jello Jello likes to grab players and drag them toward monsters who will actually kill you. So as long as you avoid this blobish monster, you should be alright.



Knifo Knifo is a small child with a knife that chases players for about 30 seconds before disappearing. It’s not super fast and will attack the closest player, so run around until it’s gone to survive.



Larva Larva is slow but strong. It likes to pick players up and throw them as far as it can. If another player is nearby, it will try its best to throw the players at one another.



Mouthe This little jerk will run up to players and yell. This effectively causes the player to lose hearing for the rest of the round. You can’t hear player comms or other SFX.



Slurper The starfish/barnacle things hanging from the ceiling are non-issues if you manage to spot its dangling grabber. You can throw an item at it to get it to retract.



Snatcho Snatcho is a big creep. He hides in the shadows and grabs players when they aren’t looking. Luckily, it’s terrified of the light, so shining a flashlight on it will make it scamper away.



Spider Arachnophobes beware. The spider will hurl spiderwebs at players and cause them to become stuck. It will them run at the player and take bites out of them.



Toolkit Fan All toolkit monsters act the same. They run at the player and attack them with whatever tool is on their head. They are very dumb, though, as you can sidestep out of their path or trick them into running into hazards. Easy to film. Easy to avoid.



Toolkit Hammer All toolkit monsters act the same. They run at the player and attack them with whatever tool is on their head. They are very dumb, though, as you can sidestep out of their path or trick them into running into hazards. Easy to film. Easy to avoid.



Toolkit Iron All toolkit monsters act the same. They run at the player and attack them with whatever tool is on their head. They are very dumb, though, as you can sidestep out of their path or trick them into running into hazards. Easy to film. Easy to avoid.



Toolkit Vaccuum All toolkit monsters act the same. They run at the player and attack them with whatever tool is on their head. They are very dumb, though, as you can sidestep out of their path or trick them into running into hazards. Easy to film. Easy to avoid.



Toolkit Wisk All toolkit monsters act the same. They run at the player and attack them with whatever tool is on their head. They are very dumb, though, as you can sidestep out of their path or trick them into running into hazards. Easy to film. Easy to avoid.



Weeping Weeping gets its name from the infamous Weeping Angles. When no one is looking it will move, but it stands completely still when looked at. However, if a teammate is captures, you can set them free by solving a puzzle the Weeping hands you.