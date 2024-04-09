All My Hero Academia League of Villains Members

There are a lot of characters in My Hero Academia but when it comes to sinister intent it doesn’t get worse than the League of Villains. It can be easy to lose track of who exactly these villains are so to jog your memory we’ve got a full list.

Recommended Videos

Every Member of the League of Villains in My Hero Academia

There are plenty of powerful characters in the League of Villains, but to simplify things we won’t be including Nomu or any variants in our list. These minions serve Shigaraki so you can classify them as part of what makes him so dangerous instead. Outside of the Nomu, here is the full League of Villains roster.

All For One

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

All For One is the founder of the League of Villains and ultimately the big villain in My Hero Academia. Fans will know this incredibly powerful force is the most iconic foe of All Might with one goal, taking One For All for himself.

Tomura Shigaraki

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Shigaraki is the leader of the League of Villains after All For One, and he’s just as evil. With the quirk Decay, Shigaraki can erase things from existence making him one tough opponent to battle. He is the most powerful living member of the League of Villains.

Dabi

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Dabi is one of the major villains in My Hero Academia and another one of the key figures within the League of Villains. While he was born to the iconic hero Endeavor, Dabi chose to rebel and join the league looking for revenge on how he was treated growing up. He boasts the Quirk Blueflame that as the name suggests lets him create and manipulate scorching hot flames.

Kurogiri

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Kurogiri was created to protect Shigaraki and needless to say, that makes him quite the important villain. Doctor Garaki crafted this Nomu from the body of Oboro Shirakumo and boasts the ability to open the Warp Gate allowing villains to portal between locations.

Himiko Toga

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Himiko is another of the notable faces amongst the League of Villains. She boasts the unique power to transform her appearance to look like anyone whose blood she consumes. That one skill makes fighting her a much more difficult battle.

Twice

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Don’t let the appearance fool you, Twice is no joke. His unique skill allows him to make doubles of anything, including people. These doubles have their own autonomy which can make them equally as effective in battle.

Muscular

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

The name says it all, Muscular or Goto Imasuji is all about using his physique to deal devastating damage. However, it’s not regular muscle, this build is so intense the fibers leave the skin creating extra armor to protect or inflict damage.

Moonfish

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Moonfish is pure nightmare fuel. This character has quite a jarring appearance and a terrifying Quirk that allows him to increase the size of his teeth. He doesn’t just use these for biting, but also for mobility when battling.

Mr. Compress

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Mr. Compress is a villain with style, at least that’s what he likes to think. As the name suggests his unique Quirk allows him to compress objects into small balls, and it’s perfect for trapping and transporting humans.

Spinner

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Spinner’s unique lizard-like appearance perfectly complements his abilities that allow him to stick to walls, bulk up, and protrude scales from his skin. His fighting style is perfect for close-range combat making him a useful member of the League of Villains.

Magne

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Magne boasts the quirk Magnetism allowing her to throw around enemies and objects within close proximity. She’s a part of the Vanguard Action Squad in the League of Villains.

Mustard

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Mustard is another member of the League of Villains, but honestly, he’s one of the weaker ones. Mustard’s Quirk allows him to create sleep-inducing has which can be useful to immobilize foes, but it also affects him, so it’s not the best Quirk out there.

Dr. Tsubasa

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Daruma Ujiko or Dr. Tsubasa isn’t a fighter. This member of the League of Villains does his battling behind the scenes serving All for One, Tomura Shigaraki, and the interest of the League.

Gigantomachia

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Gigantomachia is a giant being with multiple quirks. These allow him to alter his appearance, strength, and size, but what he has in power he also lacks in brains.

Giran

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Giran is a lower-level member of the League of Villains. His power allows him to hinder someone’s memory for five minutes before and after touching them.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more