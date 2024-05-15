After you fall out of your home in Little Kitty, Big City, all you’ll want to do is get back. However, there are plenty of cool spots on the map, and some help you knock out your “Cat-chievements.” Here are all the nap spot locations in Little Kitty, Big City.

All Nap Spot Locations in Little Kitty, Big City

There are seven spots for your kitty to nap, and some require more work to get to than others. But all of them provide a nice place to rest before you continue your journey back home. So, without further ado, here’s where you can find all the nap spots:

Zen Garden

The first spot is tucked away in the northern part of the map, but it’s easy to find if you’re running around looking for Shinies for the Crow. You’ll come across a crawl space that leads directly to the shining location.

Shrine

After you finish the Crow’s mission, you can head to a new area, where you’ll find a fisherman. Not far from him is a shrine, where you can find another nap spot. You will have to jump to get in, so be prepared.

Laundromat

In the middle of the map, there’s a laundromat with a warm pile of clothes with your name on it. All you have to do to get in is climb the ivy on the right of the building, follow the platform, and head into the window.

Photocopier

When you’re running around the bottom right of the map, you’ll come across a convenience store that houses one of the most unique nap spot locations in Little Kitty, Big City. Go inside and head to the right, and you’ll find a photocopier. Jump on it to take a nap and receive a photocopy.

Gecko Store

After you finish up at the convenience store, you can head across the street to the gecko store. Talk to the cat, and then you can use the shelves to climb to the nap spot, which is inside a gecko’s mouth. Just don’t think about it too much.

Doghouse

On the far right side of the map is a Shiba who needs some help. When you’re done dealing with that, you can find another one of the nap spot locations in the doghouse. It’s a bit big for a cat, but it’ll get the job done.

Satellite Dish

The toughest nap spot to find is on top of a building near the central park. Climb the ivy until you reach the roof, where you’ll find a cat already snoozing in your spot. Climb back down and grab a bagel out of someone’s hand before climbing back up. Then it’s just a matter of putting the bagel in the food bowl and claiming what is rightfully yours.

And those are all nap spot locations in Little Kitty, Big City.

Little Kitty, Big City is available now.

