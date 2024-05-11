Little Kitty, Big City, a black cat sitting on the top in a mini mart.
Video Games
Is Little Kitty, Big City Coming to PS5?

Chris McMullen
Published: May 10, 2024 08:03 pm

Little Kitty, Big City is here, bringing its moggy antics to Xbox, Switch, and PC. But what about Sony’s console? Is Little Kitty, Big City coming to PS5? Here’s the answer.

Is Little Kitty, Big City Available on PS5?

Little Kitty, Big City is not on PS5, and it’s not coming to that platform any time soon. The game is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, so it could certainly run on the PS4, but it’s not available on either that console or its newer sibling, the PS5. So, what’s going on?

Developer Double Dagger Studio hasn’t revealed any plans to bring Little Kitty, Big City to the PlayStation 5 as yet, and nor has the team offered a reason why. However, there’s a chance the decision has to do with the fact that this adorable adventure is on Xbox Game Pass. It may well be that part of the deal was that the game not hit Sony’s platforms.

Could it still come to the PS4 and PS5? Absolutely, but it won’t be any time soon. If an agreement is in place, it likely specifies some period of exclusivity — perhaps a year — after which the game could hit Sony’s consoles. But that’s supposition on my part. Right now, the game is not on PS5, and there’s no guarantee it ever will be.

It’s a bit of a shame, because Little Kitty, Big City is a fantastic game, especially if you’ve been craving a chilled-out experience that doesn’t have boss monsters pulling your head off. Just pottering around getting into trouble never gets old. I’ve stolen I don’t know how many mobile phones as Little Kitty, Big City’s feline protagonist, and I’m not stopping.

So, the answer to whether Little Kitty, Big City is on PS4 or PS5 is no, and its developer hasn’t revealed any plans to bring it to those platforms.

Little Kitty Big City
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.