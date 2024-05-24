All New Weapons in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked: Every Unvaulted Weapons

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 may have a heavy emphasis on vehicles and combat behind the wheel, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few new weapons to play with. Here is every new Weapon in Fortnite Season 3: Wrecked.

Every New Weapon in Fortnite Season 3

According to leakers on X (formerly Twitter), there are eight new weapons in Fortnite Season 3, half of which are boss variants that you’ll need to get from killing NPCs around the map. The new weapons are as follows:

Enhanced Hand Cannon

The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle

Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt

Boom Bolt

Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists

Nitro Fists

As you can see, the pool of new weapons is a mix of familiar weapon types alongside some new equipment. The Boom Bolt brings back bows and arrows from previous chapters, while the Nitro Fists introduce some dynamic close-combat weaponry.

Of course, these aren’t the only new items added this season. With a focus on vehicular combat, players can expect to see new vehicles and items that will provide said vehicles with the power they need to make running someone over with your car a bit more effective.

All Unvaulted Weapons In Fortnite Season 3

This doesn’t mean that all of your favorite weapons from Season 2 are gone. Here is a list of weapons that made it past the gates of hell into the light of Season 3:

Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun

Warforged Assault Rifle

Tactical Assault Rifle

Enforncer AR

Thunder Burst SMG

Harbinger SMG

Huntress SMG

Ranger Pistol

Hand Cannon

Shockwave Grenade

Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked provides a fairly nice balance of weapons, from your favorite Assault Rifles to a wide variety of shotguns. And who knows… maybe vehicles really will dominate this season, and you can leave your iron at home.

