All New Weapons in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked: Every Unvaulted Weapons

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 may have a heavy emphasis on vehicles and combat behind the wheel, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few new weapons to play with. Here is every new Weapon in Fortnite Season 3: Wrecked.
Every New Weapon in Fortnite Season 3
According to leakers on X (formerly Twitter), there are eight new weapons in Fortnite Season 3, half of which are boss variants that you’ll need to get from killing NPCs around the map. The new weapons are as follows:
- Enhanced Hand Cannon
- The Machinist’s Combat Assault Rifle
- Ringmaster’s Boom Bolt
- Boom Bolt
- Megalo Don’s Combat Shotgun
- Combat Shotgun
- Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists
- Nitro Fists
As you can see, the pool of new weapons is a mix of familiar weapon types alongside some new equipment. The Boom Bolt brings back bows and arrows from previous chapters, while the Nitro Fists introduce some dynamic close-combat weaponry.
Of course, these aren’t the only new items added this season. With a focus on vehicular combat, players can expect to see new vehicles and items that will provide said vehicles with the power they need to make running someone over with your car a bit more effective.
All Unvaulted Weapons In Fortnite Season 3
This doesn’t mean that all of your favorite weapons from Season 2 are gone. Here is a list of weapons that made it past the gates of hell into the light of Season 3:
- Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun
- Combat Shotgun
- Gatekeeper Shotgun
- Hammer Pump Shotgun
- Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun
- Warforged Assault Rifle
- Tactical Assault Rifle
- Enforncer AR
- Thunder Burst SMG
- Harbinger SMG
- Huntress SMG
- Ranger Pistol
- Hand Cannon
- Shockwave Grenade
Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked provides a fairly nice balance of weapons, from your favorite Assault Rifles to a wide variety of shotguns. And who knows… maybe vehicles really will dominate this season, and you can leave your iron at home.