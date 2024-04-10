All of Ash’s Pokemon From The Anime & Where They Are Now (1997 – 2022)

With 25 years of experience, you’d think Ash Ketchum would have completed the National Pokedex by now. But on his journey from Pallet Town to the Manalo Conference, Ash only managed to catch 83 Pokemon, with the grand total of Pokemon owned landing around 105.
So, which Pokemon did Ash add to his roster, which ones did he give away, and where are they all now?
All Pokemon Ash Ketchum Stil Has
This portion of the list is dedicated to Pokemon that Ash caught or obtained through unconventional means that he still owns, whether or not they are with him or one of the Professors.
|Pokemon
|Location
Pikachu
|Still With Ash
Pidgeot
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Bulbasaur
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Charizard
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Kingler
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Muk
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Tauros
|All 30 reside in Professor Oak’s Lab
Snorlax
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Heracross
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Bayleef
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Quilava
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Totodile
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Shiny Noctowl
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Donphan
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Swellow
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Sceptile
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Corphish
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Torkoal
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Glalie
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Staraptor
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Torterra
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Infernape
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Buizel
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Gliscor
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Gible
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Unfezant
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Oshawott
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Pignite
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Snivy
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Scraggy
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Leavanny
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Palpitoad
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Boldore
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Krookodile
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Talonflame
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Hawlucha
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Noivern
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Dragonite
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Gengar
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Lucario
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Sirfetch’d
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Dracovish
|Professor Oak’s Lab
Rowlet
|With Professor Kukui
Lycanroc
|With Professor Kukui
Incineroar
|With Professor Kukui
Melmetal
|With Professor Kukui
Squirtle
|Training with Squirtle Squad
Primeape
|Technically still training with Anthony
All Pokemon Ash Parted Ways With
Rotom Pokedex
|Stayed with Aether Foundation
Butterfree
|Released with his mate in Bye Bye Butterfree, but was last seen in an episode of Pokemon Journeys: The Series
Lapras
|Lives with a school of Lapras. We released in Viva Las Lapras but briefly reunited with Ash in Pokemon Journeys: The Series
Larvitar
|Left at Mt. Silver
Greninja
|Joined Z2 in destroying Giant Rock’s remnants. Returned briefly to train Lucario in Pokemon Journeys: The Series
Goodra
|Left Ash to defend the Wetlands
Nebby/Solgaleo
|Returned to Alola
Naganadel
|Went through an Ultra Wormhole in Alola to protect its friends
Seaking
|Ash caught and released a Seaking during a Fishing Contest
Buzzwole
|Returned home through an Ultra Wormhole
Stakataka
|Returned home through an Ultra Wormhole
Pheromosa
|Returned home through an Ultra Wormhole
Rowlet
|Caught briefly during the Sinnoh Festival, then released
Raticate
|Briefly traded for Ash’s Butterfree, then traded back after Ash’s regret
Aipom
|Traded to Dawn for her Buizel. It later evolved into Ambipom and competes in contests.
Beedrill
|Given away to Casey in The Bug Stops Here
Haunter
|Left with Sabrina at Saffron Gym
Meloetta
|Returned with Riddley to his village
And those are all of the Pokemon that joined Ash Ketchum on his adventures throughout the anime. Some partnerships may have lasted an episode or less, but if he technically had ownership of a Pokemon, you’d find it on this list.