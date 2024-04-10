All of Ash’s Pokemon From The Anime & Where They Are Now (1997 – 2022)

With 25 years of experience, you’d think Ash Ketchum would have completed the National Pokedex by now. But on his journey from Pallet Town to the Manalo Conference, Ash only managed to catch 83 Pokemon, with the grand total of Pokemon owned landing around 105.

Recommended Videos

So, which Pokemon did Ash add to his roster, which ones did he give away, and where are they all now?

All Pokemon Ash Ketchum Stil Has

This portion of the list is dedicated to Pokemon that Ash caught or obtained through unconventional means that he still owns, whether or not they are with him or one of the Professors.

Pokemon Location

Pikachu Still With Ash

Pidgeot Professor Oak’s Lab

Bulbasaur Professor Oak’s Lab

Charizard Professor Oak’s Lab

Kingler Professor Oak’s Lab

Muk Professor Oak’s Lab

Tauros All 30 reside in Professor Oak’s Lab

Snorlax Professor Oak’s Lab

Heracross Professor Oak’s Lab

Bayleef Professor Oak’s Lab

Quilava Professor Oak’s Lab

Totodile Professor Oak’s Lab

Shiny Noctowl Professor Oak’s Lab

Donphan Professor Oak’s Lab

Swellow Professor Oak’s Lab

Sceptile Professor Oak’s Lab

Corphish Professor Oak’s Lab

Torkoal Professor Oak’s Lab

Glalie Professor Oak’s Lab

Staraptor Professor Oak’s Lab

Torterra Professor Oak’s Lab

Infernape Professor Oak’s Lab

Buizel Professor Oak’s Lab

Gliscor Professor Oak’s Lab

Gible Professor Oak’s Lab

Unfezant Professor Oak’s Lab

Oshawott Professor Oak’s Lab

Pignite Professor Oak’s Lab

Snivy Professor Oak’s Lab

Scraggy Professor Oak’s Lab

Leavanny Professor Oak’s Lab

Palpitoad Professor Oak’s Lab

Boldore Professor Oak’s Lab

Krookodile Professor Oak’s Lab

Talonflame Professor Oak’s Lab

Hawlucha Professor Oak’s Lab

Noivern Professor Oak’s Lab

Dragonite Professor Oak’s Lab

Gengar Professor Oak’s Lab

Lucario Professor Oak’s Lab

Sirfetch’d Professor Oak’s Lab

Dracovish Professor Oak’s Lab

Rowlet With Professor Kukui

Lycanroc With Professor Kukui

Incineroar With Professor Kukui

Melmetal With Professor Kukui

Squirtle Training with Squirtle Squad

Primeape Technically still training with Anthony

All Pokemon Ash Parted Ways With

Pokemon Location

Rotom Pokedex Stayed with Aether Foundation

Butterfree Released with his mate in Bye Bye Butterfree, but was last seen in an episode of Pokemon Journeys: The Series

Lapras Lives with a school of Lapras. We released in Viva Las Lapras but briefly reunited with Ash in Pokemon Journeys: The Series

Larvitar Left at Mt. Silver

Greninja Joined Z2 in destroying Giant Rock’s remnants. Returned briefly to train Lucario in Pokemon Journeys: The Series

Goodra Left Ash to defend the Wetlands

Nebby/Solgaleo Returned to Alola

Naganadel Went through an Ultra Wormhole in Alola to protect its friends

Seaking Ash caught and released a Seaking during a Fishing Contest

Buzzwole Returned home through an Ultra Wormhole

Stakataka Returned home through an Ultra Wormhole

Pheromosa Returned home through an Ultra Wormhole

Rowlet Caught briefly during the Sinnoh Festival, then released

Raticate Briefly traded for Ash’s Butterfree, then traded back after Ash’s regret

Aipom Traded to Dawn for her Buizel. It later evolved into Ambipom and competes in contests.

Beedrill Given away to Casey in The Bug Stops Here

Haunter Left with Sabrina at Saffron Gym

Meloetta Returned with Riddley to his village

And those are all of the Pokemon that joined Ash Ketchum on his adventures throughout the anime. Some partnerships may have lasted an episode or less, but if he technically had ownership of a Pokemon, you’d find it on this list.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more