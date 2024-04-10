Category:
Movies & TV
Anime & Manga
Guides

All of Ash’s Pokemon From The Anime & Where They Are Now (1997 – 2022)

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 03:42 pm
pokemon ash ketchum

With 25 years of experience, you’d think Ash Ketchum would have completed the National Pokedex by now. But on his journey from Pallet Town to the Manalo Conference, Ash only managed to catch 83 Pokemon, with the grand total of Pokemon owned landing around 105.

Recommended Videos

So, which Pokemon did Ash add to his roster, which ones did he give away, and where are they all now?

All Pokemon Ash Ketchum Stil Has

This portion of the list is dedicated to Pokemon that Ash caught or obtained through unconventional means that he still owns, whether or not they are with him or one of the Professors.

PokemonLocation
pikachu
Pikachu		Still With Ash
pidgeot
Pidgeot		Professor Oak’s Lab
Bulbasaur
Bulbasaur		Professor Oak’s Lab
charizard
Charizard		Professor Oak’s Lab
kingler
Kingler		Professor Oak’s Lab
muk
Muk		Professor Oak’s Lab
tauros
Tauros		All 30 reside in Professor Oak’s Lab
snorlax
Snorlax		Professor Oak’s Lab
Heracross
Heracross		Professor Oak’s Lab
bayleef
Bayleef		Professor Oak’s Lab
quilava
Quilava		Professor Oak’s Lab
totodile
Totodile		Professor Oak’s Lab
noctowl
Shiny Noctowl		Professor Oak’s Lab
Donphan
Donphan		Professor Oak’s Lab
swellow
Swellow		Professor Oak’s Lab
sceptile
Sceptile		Professor Oak’s Lab
corphish
Corphish		Professor Oak’s Lab
torkoal
Torkoal		Professor Oak’s Lab
glalie
Glalie		Professor Oak’s Lab
staraptor
Staraptor		Professor Oak’s Lab
torterra
Torterra		Professor Oak’s Lab
infernape
Infernape		Professor Oak’s Lab
buizel
Buizel		Professor Oak’s Lab
gliscor
Gliscor		Professor Oak’s Lab
gible
Gible		Professor Oak’s Lab
unfezant-female
Unfezant		Professor Oak’s Lab
oshawott
Oshawott		Professor Oak’s Lab
pignite
Pignite		Professor Oak’s Lab
snivy
Snivy		Professor Oak’s Lab
scraggy
Scraggy		Professor Oak’s Lab
Leavanny
Leavanny		Professor Oak’s Lab
palpitoad
Palpitoad		Professor Oak’s Lab
boldore
Boldore		Professor Oak’s Lab
krookodile
Krookodile		Professor Oak’s Lab
Talonflame Pokemon
Talonflame		Professor Oak’s Lab
hawlucha
Hawlucha		Professor Oak’s Lab
noivern
Noivern		Professor Oak’s Lab
dragonite
Dragonite		Professor Oak’s Lab
gengar
Gengar		Professor Oak’s Lab
lucario
Lucario		Professor Oak’s Lab
Sirfetch'd
Sirfetch’d		Professor Oak’s Lab
dracovish
Dracovish		Professor Oak’s Lab
rowlet
Rowlet		With Professor Kukui
dusk-lycanroc
Lycanroc		With Professor Kukui
incineroar
Incineroar		With Professor Kukui
melmetal
Melmetal		With Professor Kukui
squirtle
Squirtle		Training with Squirtle Squad
Primeape
Primeape		Technically still training with Anthony

All Pokemon Ash Parted Ways With

PokemonLocation
rotom pokedex
Rotom Pokedex		Stayed with Aether Foundation
butterfree
Butterfree		Released with his mate in Bye Bye Butterfree, but was last seen in an episode of Pokemon Journeys: The Series
lapras
Lapras		Lives with a school of Lapras. We released in Viva Las Lapras but briefly reunited with Ash in Pokemon Journeys: The Series
larvitar
Larvitar		Left at Mt. Silver
ash-greninja
Greninja		Joined Z2 in destroying Giant Rock’s remnants. Returned briefly to train Lucario in Pokemon Journeys: The Series
goodra
Goodra		Left Ash to defend the Wetlands
solgaleo
Nebby/Solgaleo		Returned to Alola

Naganadel		Went through an Ultra Wormhole in Alola to protect its friends
seaking
Seaking		Ash caught and released a Seaking during a Fishing Contest
buzzwole
Buzzwole		Returned home through an Ultra Wormhole
stakataka
Stakataka		Returned home through an Ultra Wormhole
pheromosa
Pheromosa		Returned home through an Ultra Wormhole
rowlet
Rowlet		Caught briefly during the Sinnoh Festival, then released
raticate
Raticate		Briefly traded for Ash’s Butterfree, then traded back after Ash’s regret
aipom
Aipom		Traded to Dawn for her Buizel. It later evolved into Ambipom and competes in contests.
Beedrill
Beedrill		Given away to Casey in The Bug Stops Here
haunter
Haunter		Left with Sabrina at Saffron Gym
meloetta-aria
Meloetta		Returned with Riddley to his village

And those are all of the Pokemon that joined Ash Ketchum on his adventures throughout the anime. Some partnerships may have lasted an episode or less, but if he technically had ownership of a Pokemon, you’d find it on this list.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When Will More Episodes of Pokemon Horizons Be Available in the US?
Screenshot from Pokemon Horizons featuring an excited Liko and Sprigatito
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
When Will More Episodes of Pokemon Horizons Be Available in the US?
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Chainsaw Man Chapter 162 Recap & Spoilers
Katana Man Chainsaw Man
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Chainsaw Man Chapter 162 Recap & Spoilers
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 9, 2024
Read Article All Major Deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen So Far
Gojo armbars Jogo Jujutsu Kaisen
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
All Major Deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen So Far
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When Will More Episodes of Pokemon Horizons Be Available in the US?
Screenshot from Pokemon Horizons featuring an excited Liko and Sprigatito
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
When Will More Episodes of Pokemon Horizons Be Available in the US?
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Chainsaw Man Chapter 162 Recap & Spoilers
Katana Man Chainsaw Man
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Chainsaw Man Chapter 162 Recap & Spoilers
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 9, 2024
Read Article All Major Deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen So Far
Gojo armbars Jogo Jujutsu Kaisen
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
All Major Deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen So Far
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 9, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].