All Ornate Mirror Questions in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) Answered

Here's how to answer the Ornate Mirror's questions in Baldur's Gate 3 BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 throws plenty of enemies at you. There are goblins, animated brains, skeletons, and many more. But there’s a less mobile foe you’ll have to deal with, an animated mirror that asks you questions. And if you get those questions wrong, it’s going to kill you. So to prevent that happening to your party, here are all Ornate Mirror questions in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) answered.

Here’s How to Answer the Ornate Mirror in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

You’ll find the mirror in question in a cellar in the Blighted Village and, when you activate it, it’ll start quizzing you. The answers you can give vary a little depending on which character you’re in control of but, for the sake of this guide, let’s assume you’re in charge of your own custom character.

Firstly, save your game before talking to the magic mirror, just in case your finger slips. Being in the same room as a fire-spewing sphere is not a pleasant experience. Here’s how to answer each question.

  1. Tell it your name
  2. Yes, an ally! I’m an ally of your master’s!
  3. A foul lich. May he day a thousand more deaths (or whatever negative response you have).
  4. To clean a wound
  5. I’d look for whatever spell will rid me of this worm in my head.

Answer correctly and you’ll be able to step through the gap where the mirror was and head further into the laboratory. Those, then, are all Ornate Mirror questions in Baldur’s Gate 3 answered.

