All Patch Notes 1.2.0 for Lies of P

Lies of P has a new 1.2.0 patch that should make certain bosses a little easier to dispatch. Don’t expect a cakewalk but if you’ve been having your backside kicked by the Fallen Archbishop Andreus, you’ve got a better chance of victory. And if you want to know what else as changed, here are all patch notes 1.20 for Lies of P.

Everything Lies of P Patch 1.2.0 Fixes and Changes

The biggest change is the slight nerfing of three bosses, Fallen Archbishop Andreus, the King of Puppets and another one that’s kind of spoilery. They’re still capable of punting P’s mechanical head into orbit but they’ve all had their health points reduced. Also, the Specter, your AI help, does more damage and has more health, which should also help with tricky bosses. That said, the patch reduces the chance of Star Fragments being dropped, which is what you use to actually summon the Specter.

Raising your Capacity stat now allows you to carry even more. Why is this important? Because being even ‘slightly heavy’ means your stamina refills a little slower. And given that stamina is also used when you block, that can really count in a boss fight. Ergo items, such as Radiant Ergo and so on now drop more often. That means you should be able to level up more quickly.

In short, these improvements should make the game fractionally easier. As for what else it fixes, here are the patch notes in full.

Balance Changes

Field Monster Balance Changes

Decreased the HP of certain field monsters

Increased the chance of breaking some monsters’ stance and the frequency of stagger

Increased the staggerable window time

Decrease the HP of all 3 types of Dimensional Butterflies

Adjusted the rewards for some monsters

Increased the drop rate of Moonstone type items

Decreased the drop rate of Star Fragments

Increased the drop rate of Ergo items

Increased the Ergo rewards of certain monsters that appear after Lorenzini Arcade

Boss Monster Balance Changes

Decreased the HP of ‘Fallen Archbishop Andreus’

Decreased the HP of ‘King of Puppets’ in the first phase

Decreased the HP of ‘Simon Manus, Arm of God’

Decreased the damage of ‘Simon Manus, Awakened God’

Increased the chance to break the stance of ‘Simon Manus, Awakened God’

Increased the Specter’s HP and damage

System Changes Related to the Character Progression Reset

Added the feature to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms at the ‘Gold Coin Tree’

Characters created after this patch will now receive 8 Gold Coin Fruits instead of 5 for their first harvest

Adjusted the required amount of gold coins to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms

Additional Changes

Players will now be able to carry more weight for each point spent on Capacity

Decreased the weight of Amulets that could be purchased with Boss Ergo

Players will now be able to land attacks better when they use fable arts that consume three or more slots. (includes Fable Arts that stack)

Successfully performing the Fable Art ‘Guard Parry’ will now break the monster’s stance

New Features

Now supports the DUALSHOCK®4 & DualSense™ controllers on Windows OS devices

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with the Legion Arm ‘Pandemonium II – Acid Charge’ rarely not working properly.

Fixed a bug that the Legion Arm ‘Pandemonium’ consumed only Legion guage while using Grindstones

Fixed a bug that Geppetto’s face to flicker in the cutscene after defeating the ‘Nameless Puppet’ with Graphic Quality Presets – Low

Fixed a typo of Carlo Collodi in the End Credits. (We sincerely apologize to Mr. Collodi and that was not a lie!)

The patch is out now on Steam and has been sent to Sony and Microsoft for testing so it can be released on the PlayStation, Xbox and the Microsoft Store. That’s everything that Lies of P patch 1.2.0 fixes. So if as boss has proven so tough you’ve given up, now’s the time to dive back in.

