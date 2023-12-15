Baldur’s Gate 3‘s latest mini-patch, or hotfix, is here. Being a hotfix, it doesn’t add a colossal amount of content, but it does include a few important fixes. So, if you want to know what it does, here are all the patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #14.

All Patch Notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #14

Hotfix 14 for Baldur’s Gate 3 squashes a handful of crashes, including a bug that meant the exploding bibberbangs could just straight crash the game. With the game now available on Xbox, Larian Studios has three platforms to keep on top of. And four of the issues fixed by this patch are Xbox-exclusive issues, including one that relates to cross-platform saves.

“We have a new hotfix for you today, fixing up a few crashes, blockers, and bugs. This Hotfix also brings Patch 5 to Mac. Go forth and enjoy the epilogue, Mac players!

Bibberbangs! Get too close to them, and you’ll feel the explosive results. Having a bibberbang crash the game in a specific situation? Well, that’s perhaps a little too explosive for our liking. It’s not the last patch either, Larian has confirmed more patches and hotfixes are in the works.

Here are the patch notes, with everything the hotfix, er, fixes.

Thank you for taking the time to submit these issues to us. If you have any bugs to report, please reach out to our support team. Thank you for playing Baldur’s Gate 3!”

FIXES

Fixed a potential crash when trying to load a savegame in Honour Mode.

Fixed a potential crash when a second player joins on split-screen.

Allocated additional memory to fix a crash during the initial cloud sync on Xbox.

Fixed a potential Xbox crash relating to DLCs.

Fixed a crash related to cloths.

Fixed a potential crash.

Fixed the DC for pickpocketing a container not accounting for the weight and value of the items inside the container.

Fixed a potential blocker if the host disconnects their Xbox wireless controller while there is a virtual keyboard on screen.

Fixed a possible crash when trading with NPCs in the Underdark while a party character is near a bibberbang.

Fixed a potential crash when reloading a save that was done during a cinematic.

Added a feature to serialize cross-save download and upload requests to avoid crashes on Xbox when multiple big saves are syncing simultaneously.

And those are all the patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #14.