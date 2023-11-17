All Grenade Recipes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Just because a frag grenade doesn’t exist in the Forgotten Realms, that doesn’t mean you can’t just make your own. Here are all the grenade recipes in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Every Grenade in Baldur’s Gate 3 and How to Make Them

Sometimes, you just need to chuck something explosive at an enemy to really get your point across. In Baldur’s Gate 3, players can use some of the materials they come across during their travels to create some truly impressive tools of destruction. Whether by alchemy or crafting, there are plenty of options when it comes to turning the junk in your satchels into throwable vials of doom. Below, you’ll find every known craftable grenade in Baldur’s Gate 3, alongside the ingredients needed to make it and its effects:

Web Grenade : Suspension of Spider Silk and any Vitriol. Lobbing this at an enemy in Baldur’s Gate 3 will cause it to explode in a mass of webbing. Any foes caught within its range will suffer the status effect Enweb, which denies any and all movement, gives them Disadvantage on attack rolls, and gives any attack rolls made against them Advantage.

: Suspension of Spider Silk and any Vitriol. Lobbing this at an enemy in Baldur’s Gate 3 will cause it to explode in a mass of webbing. Any foes caught within its range will suffer the status effect Enweb, which denies any and all movement, gives them Disadvantage on attack rolls, and gives any attack rolls made against them Advantage. Alchemist’s Fire : Ashes of Fire Amber and any Salt. Any creature hit with this vial of burning fury will be dealt 1d4 damage per turn. This particular grenade type can also be purchased from Roah Moonglow at the Shattered Sanctum, Derryth Bonecloak at the Myconid Village, and Cyrel at Risen Road.

: Ashes of Fire Amber and any Salt. Any creature hit with this vial of burning fury will be dealt 1d4 damage per turn. This particular grenade type can also be purchased from Roah Moonglow at the Shattered Sanctum, Derryth Bonecloak at the Myconid Village, and Cyrel at Risen Road. Noxious Spore Grenade: Sublimate of Poison Spores and any Ashes. Any character caught within the radius of this grenade’s explosion will gain the Noxious Fumes debuff. This status effect deals 1d4 acid damage.

Sublimate of Poison Spores and any Ashes. Any character caught within the radius of this grenade’s explosion will gain the Noxious Fumes debuff. This status effect deals 1d4 acid damage. Fungal Bamboozler : Essence of Timmask Spores and any Salt. Using this grenade on an enemy grants them the Befuddle status effect. Any creature with this debuff cannot move, has Disadvantage on attack rolls, and any attack made against them has Advantage. Dexterity Saving Throws will also be rolled at Disadvantage. This grenade is effectively the spell Confusion but less magical.

: Essence of Timmask Spores and any Salt. Using this grenade on an enemy grants them the Befuddle status effect. Any creature with this debuff cannot move, has Disadvantage on attack rolls, and any attack made against them has Advantage. Dexterity Saving Throws will also be rolled at Disadvantage. This grenade is effectively the spell Confusion but less magical. Hearthlight Bomb : Essence of Nightlight and any Suspension. When the party’s Darkvision is lacking, lob this grenade to light up a small area of around 9m in radius. Honestly, it’s a little disappointing when you consider how cool its name sounds.

: Essence of Nightlight and any Suspension. When the party’s Darkvision is lacking, lob this grenade to light up a small area of around 9m in radius. Honestly, it’s a little disappointing when you consider how cool its name sounds. Haste Spore Grenade: Sublimate of Hastening Spores and any Essence. The only craftable grenade in Baldur’s Gate 3 that you’ll want to use on your allies! Any character hit with the Haste Spore Grenade gains +2 to their Armor Class, and extra Action, double their movement speed, and Advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws. That’s a lot of bonuses! The downside is that it only lasts for a single turn, and once it wears off, the affected character will become Lethargic and won’t be able to move for a turn.

There are all of the grenades in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to make them. If you’re interested in doing other activities in the game, check out this piece about how to dye armor.