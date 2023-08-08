Video Games

What Is The Max Level in Baldur’s Gate 3?

In D&D reaching a higher level with your character is very exciting. It can bring new spells into the mix and raise your stats to new heights, letting you get away with all sorts of shenanigans. The same sort of leveling system is present in Baldur’s Gate 3. Unlike many RPGs, where you have many levels to work your way through to become powerful, Baldur’s Gate 3 opts for the quality-over-quantity style with a small number of levels, but each one being impactful and meaningful. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at just how high you can level to max out your character in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What is The Max Character Level in BG3?

While Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition typically allows for a maximum character level of 20, Baldur’s Gate 3 is even more minimal with a max level of just 12 for your characters to reach. With such a small number of levels, every single one will be exciting, but you’ll also likely get through them long before nearing the end of the main campaign, especially with the game possibly taking upwards of 100 hours to complete. It’s a bit of a shame to spend a large portion of your playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 at max level when leveling up is so exciting and impactful. Perhaps in the future, Larian Studios will increase the level cap towards the level 20 cap attainable in a game of 5E D&D, but we’ll have to wait and see!

For now, level 12 is as far as we’ll be taking our characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, but don’t worry, you’ll still have a blast in this game with the incredible amount of detail and story, even if you are playing a lot of it at level cap! And if you’re looking for more information about the game, including ideal starting builds for each class, make sure to check out our full set of guides.

Alex Berry
Alex Berry is a freelance contributor at The Escapist. Alex has been writing about games for less than a year but is thoroughly enjoying it. Having worked in marketing as his main role, he’s no stranger to writing creatively. His coverage ranges from funny takes on the latest games to a whole bunch of guide content. Alex is a jack of all trades when it comes to games, playing almost every new title that shows promise. From RPGs to shooters, all the way through to sports games, he plays it all, although he does have a soft spot for turn-based RPGs having started out his gaming journey with a copy of Pokémon Red on the original Game Boy. Alex has a master's degree in Business and is fascinated by online game economies, often spending a lot of time finding ways to maximize wealth in these games (but he should really be doing that in real life instead).
