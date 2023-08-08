What Is The Max Level in Baldur’s Gate 3?

In D&D reaching a higher level with your character is very exciting. It can bring new spells into the mix and raise your stats to new heights, letting you get away with all sorts of shenanigans. The same sort of leveling system is present in Baldur’s Gate 3. Unlike many RPGs, where you have many levels to work your way through to become powerful, Baldur’s Gate 3 opts for the quality-over-quantity style with a small number of levels, but each one being impactful and meaningful. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at just how high you can level to max out your character in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What is The Max Character Level in BG3?

While Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition typically allows for a maximum character level of 20, Baldur’s Gate 3 is even more minimal with a max level of just 12 for your characters to reach. With such a small number of levels, every single one will be exciting, but you’ll also likely get through them long before nearing the end of the main campaign, especially with the game possibly taking upwards of 100 hours to complete. It’s a bit of a shame to spend a large portion of your playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 at max level when leveling up is so exciting and impactful. Perhaps in the future, Larian Studios will increase the level cap towards the level 20 cap attainable in a game of 5E D&D, but we’ll have to wait and see!

For now, level 12 is as far as we’ll be taking our characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, but don’t worry, you’ll still have a blast in this game with the incredible amount of detail and story, even if you are playing a lot of it at level cap! And if you’re looking for more information about the game, including ideal starting builds for each class, make sure to check out our full set of guides.