All Sightseeing Sprint Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s a mad dash to the finish line in the Sightseeing Sprint tournament happening now in Monopoly Go, with plenty of prizes to be earned by finishing off milestones. Let’s see what we can look forward to during this exciting new tournament.

Every Sightseeing Sprint Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

You’ll find that this tournament has plenty of rewards for players willing to stick it out to the end, with 30 tiers containing 4,420 dice, plenty of Popsicles for the Ice Cream Partners event, and even some sticker packs. Thanks to Monopoly GO Wiki, I can create this easy-to-follow table so you can see everything you can earn.

Sightseeing Sprint Level Sighseeing Sprint Points Sightseeing Sprint Reward 1 45 Points 120 Popsicles 2 55 Points 50 Dice 3 80 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 90 Points 140 Popsicles 5 120 Points 90 Dice 6 150 Points 5-Minute High Roller 7 140 Points 160 Popsicles 8 200 Points Orange Sticker Pack 9 250 Points 180 Dice 10 230 Points Pink Sticker Pack 11 260 Points Cash 12 275 Points 180 Popsicles 13 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 14 400 Points Cash 15 400 Points 250 Dice 16 450 Points 280 Popsicles 17 500 Points 25-Minute Mega Heist 18 600 Points Cash 19 700 Points 400 Dice 20 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 21 900 Points 400 Popsicles 22 1,000 Points Cash 23 1,200 Points 650 Dice 24 1,300 Points Cash 25 1,800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 26 2,000 Points 1,100 Dice 27 1,500 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 28 2,500 Points 500 Popsicles 29 2,600 Points Cash 30 3,200 Points 1,700 Dice

How Long Is The Sightseeing Sprint Tournament in Monopoly GO?

If you’re hoping to participate, the Sightseeing Sprint tournament goes from July 10 until July 11, 2024. It’s a shorter tournament compared to some of the more recent ones, so you’ll need to move quickly to claim all these rewards.

How To Play & Win The Tournament

Tournaments can be extremely tricky to navigate, especially during Partner Events. During and shortly after, every tournament is going to be neck-in-neck with the competition, so you’ll want to keep rolling if you’re hoping to stay competitive. Some players will stock up their dice in case of Partner Events, so you may feel the burn of that if you’re trying to take home first place.

It’s going to be hard to stay competitive during this one, so I wouldn’t fret if you don’t take home the first-place prize this time around. I would recommend rolling to try and get the Popsicles more than anything, especially since up to tier 13 isn’t horrible on the reward-to-points ratio overall.

As with every tournament, you’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces if you’re hoping to earn points. Depending on the mini-game that you get, you can earn different values of points, which can be found below:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points



As long as you’re rolling with a multiplier, you should be able to rake in plenty of points. I strongly suggest rolling with at least the x10 multiplier at all times, as it’s going to be one of the best ways to keep your dice consumption in check, as well as earn plenty of points for this reward. Be sure to check our free dice links page if you’re running low, as it’s updated daily with new links for more dice.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

