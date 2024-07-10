The Monopoly GO Sightseeing Sprint logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing all of the rewards and milestones
All Sightseeing Sprint Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It's a mad dash to the finish line during this tournament.
It’s a mad dash to the finish line in the Sightseeing Sprint tournament happening now in Monopoly Go, with plenty of prizes to be earned by finishing off milestones. Let’s see what we can look forward to during this exciting new tournament.

Every Sightseeing Sprint Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

You’ll find that this tournament has plenty of rewards for players willing to stick it out to the end, with 30 tiers containing 4,420 dice, plenty of Popsicles for the Ice Cream Partners event, and even some sticker packs. Thanks to Monopoly GO Wiki, I can create this easy-to-follow table so you can see everything you can earn.

Sightseeing Sprint LevelSighseeing Sprint PointsSightseeing Sprint Reward
145 Points120 Popsicles
255 Points50 Dice
380 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
490 Points140 Popsicles
5120 Points90 Dice
6150 Points5-Minute High Roller
7140 Points160 Popsicles
8200 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
9250 Points180 Dice
10230 PointsPink Sticker Pack
11260 PointsCash
12275 Points180 Popsicles
13300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
14400 PointsCash
15400 Points250 Dice
16450 Points280 Popsicles
17500 Points25-Minute Mega Heist
18600 PointsCash
19700 Points400 Dice
20800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
21900 Points400 Popsicles
221,000 PointsCash
231,200 Points650 Dice
241,300 PointsCash
251,800 Points Blue Sticker Pack
262,000 Points1,100 Dice
271,500 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
282,500 Points500 Popsicles
292,600 PointsCash
303,200 Points1,700 Dice

How Long Is The Sightseeing Sprint Tournament in Monopoly GO?

If you’re hoping to participate, the Sightseeing Sprint tournament goes from July 10 until July 11, 2024. It’s a shorter tournament compared to some of the more recent ones, so you’ll need to move quickly to claim all these rewards.

How To Play & Win The Tournament

Tournaments can be extremely tricky to navigate, especially during Partner Events. During and shortly after, every tournament is going to be neck-in-neck with the competition, so you’ll want to keep rolling if you’re hoping to stay competitive. Some players will stock up their dice in case of Partner Events, so you may feel the burn of that if you’re trying to take home first place.

It’s going to be hard to stay competitive during this one, so I wouldn’t fret if you don’t take home the first-place prize this time around. I would recommend rolling to try and get the Popsicles more than anything, especially since up to tier 13 isn’t horrible on the reward-to-points ratio overall.

As with every tournament, you’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces if you’re hoping to earn points. Depending on the mini-game that you get, you can earn different values of points, which can be found below:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points

As long as you’re rolling with a multiplier, you should be able to rake in plenty of points. I strongly suggest rolling with at least the x10 multiplier at all times, as it’s going to be one of the best ways to keep your dice consumption in check, as well as earn plenty of points for this reward. Be sure to check our free dice links page if you’re running low, as it’s updated daily with new links for more dice.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

