Dead Island 2, with two zombies running towards the player.
Category:
Video Games

All Patch Notes for Dead Island 2 Update Patch #5

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 02:37 pm

Dead Island 2‘s latest patch has crawled its way out of the grave, released alongside the game’s SOLA expansion. If you’re wondering just what this update does, here are all patch notes for Dead Island 2 Update Patch #5.

Recommended Videos

All Patch Notes for Dead Island 2 Update Patch #5

The latest Dead Island 2 patch contains several tweaks to stability, not that I’ve had the game crash on me, but ironing out bugs is never wrong. Especially then you look at the major bug that this patch fixes, which is a hard lock in the Haus expansion. That means that, if you ran into that issue, you could find yourself unable to continue the game, trapped in the mansion of doom.

Developer Dambuster Studios has also fixed an achievement that wasn’t unlocking, something that could be infuriating if you’re an achievement completist. You can find the patch notes below, as posted by the developer, explaining what else the patch does.

General

·       Fixed Out of Memory crashes on Gen 8 consoles

·       Implemented a variety of fixes for crashes and to further improve stability

·       Fixed an issue where the ‘Legendary’ challenge may not mark as complete upon fulfilling requirements

·       Fixed an issue where the ‘Ooh Shiny’ Achievement may not unlock upon fulfilling requirements

·       The ‘Heavy Hitter’ skill card will now correctly increase the players heavy attack damage

·       The ‘Big Shot’ weapon will now properly activate on hit/kill perks and skill cards

·       Uncommon elemental mods damage has been slightly increased

·       Fixed an issue with ‘Rallying Cry’ showing the wrong buff icon to clients

·       Balanced the damage output of the ‘Ground Pound’ & ‘Quake’ combo

·       Balanced the damage output of the ‘Dash Strike’ & ‘Hammer Fist’ combo

Haus

·       Fixed a hard lock caused by saving and quitting twice during the ‘Dinner Date’ quest

And those are all patch notes for Dead Island 2 Update Patch #5.

Post Tag:
Dead Island 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Farm Adhesive in Fallout 4
Image of the ingredients required to make Vegetable Starch, an essential component of Adhesive in Fallout 4. The items include corn, mutfruit, tomato, and purified water.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Farm Adhesive in Fallout 4
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Evolve Haunter into Gengar Without Trading Online
Blossom Haunter In-Game Trade
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Evolve Haunter into Gengar Without Trading Online
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Can You Change Controls in No Rest for the Wicked? Keybinds Explained
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Can You Change Controls in No Rest for the Wicked? Keybinds Explained
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Farm Adhesive in Fallout 4
Image of the ingredients required to make Vegetable Starch, an essential component of Adhesive in Fallout 4. The items include corn, mutfruit, tomato, and purified water.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Farm Adhesive in Fallout 4
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Evolve Haunter into Gengar Without Trading Online
Blossom Haunter In-Game Trade
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Evolve Haunter into Gengar Without Trading Online
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Can You Change Controls in No Rest for the Wicked? Keybinds Explained
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Can You Change Controls in No Rest for the Wicked? Keybinds Explained
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 19, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.