Dead Island 2‘s latest patch has crawled its way out of the grave, released alongside the game’s SOLA expansion. If you’re wondering just what this update does, here are all patch notes for Dead Island 2 Update Patch #5.

The latest Dead Island 2 patch contains several tweaks to stability, not that I’ve had the game crash on me, but ironing out bugs is never wrong. Especially then you look at the major bug that this patch fixes, which is a hard lock in the Haus expansion. That means that, if you ran into that issue, you could find yourself unable to continue the game, trapped in the mansion of doom.

Developer Dambuster Studios has also fixed an achievement that wasn’t unlocking, something that could be infuriating if you’re an achievement completist. You can find the patch notes below, as posted by the developer, explaining what else the patch does.

General

· Fixed Out of Memory crashes on Gen 8 consoles

· Implemented a variety of fixes for crashes and to further improve stability

· Fixed an issue where the ‘Legendary’ challenge may not mark as complete upon fulfilling requirements

· Fixed an issue where the ‘Ooh Shiny’ Achievement may not unlock upon fulfilling requirements

· The ‘Heavy Hitter’ skill card will now correctly increase the players heavy attack damage

· The ‘Big Shot’ weapon will now properly activate on hit/kill perks and skill cards

· Uncommon elemental mods damage has been slightly increased

· Fixed an issue with ‘Rallying Cry’ showing the wrong buff icon to clients

· Balanced the damage output of the ‘Ground Pound’ & ‘Quake’ combo

· Balanced the damage output of the ‘Dash Strike’ & ‘Hammer Fist’ combo

Haus

· Fixed a hard lock caused by saving and quitting twice during the ‘Dinner Date’ quest

And those are all patch notes for Dead Island 2 Update Patch #5.

