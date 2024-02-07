All Patch Notes for Enshrouded Patch #1

Developer Keen Games shared everything fans can expect in the latest update for Enshrouded. Here are all the notes for Enshrouded patch #1.

Enshrouded Patch #1 – v0.7.0.1 Notes

Now, don’t expect any major changes to the game. Enshrouded is still in its infancy as an early access title, and while players can expect some bigger content updates further down the line, the latest update serves more as a means to iron out some issues that have been frequently reported. Expect plenty of squished bugs and fixed glitches.

Known Issue

“Not enough system memory available” error message on game start. This error message triggers when your machine has under 16GB of RAM. It is there to warn you that your experience will probably be pretty bad. You can bypass by adding “–disable-ram-check” to the game’s launch options via Steam to ignore the warning. Keep in mind that if your computer is below specs, it might not be able to run the game in the long run, once we’ve added all the features we have in mind for Enshrouded!

Stability & Performance

Several rare crashes have been fixed

A crash that could appear on AMD GPUs while compiling shaders has been fixed

Improved performance in various systems of the game

Added more messages in the log file to improve stability monitoring

Error messages can now be correctly dismissed with mouse clicks

Multiplayer & Servers

An issue that sometimes prevented successfully logging into a dedicated server has been fixed

Improved error message handling when trying to join a host with a mismatched version

The Steam community content preferences are now supported for the server list in the Join menu

Rendering

Improved instances where a too low resolution of texture was used on objects in the world

Game World

The timer of the reset of content in the game world has been lowered to 30 minutes. The reset still only occurs while no player is in the direct vicinity of the part of the world that needs resetting

An issue that sometimes led to a blocked door at the entrance of the “Cinder Vault” starting location has been fixed

Added a few more terrain material deposits in key locations

Improved the visibility of amber nodes and added a few locations in the game world where amber can be found

Improved scattering of tumbleweeds in the Nomad Heights

Several points of interest have been polished concerning visuals, chest locations, and gameplay

Several areas in the world where the path was blocked by dirt have been fixed

Improved visuals for the ground fog and added more ground fog to the Revelwoods

Gameplay

The recipe for the rake is now correctly unlocked

The first magical storage chest is now available earlier in the crafting progression. For further information visit your local Blacksmith

The crafting quest from the Blacksmith now includes armor pieces in its completion requirement. It also auto-completes after clearing the first Elixir Well

The second-tier glider “Advanced Glider” can now be crafted earlier in the crafting progression

An issue with a quest about upgrading equipment that allowed completion without having all the required runes has been fixed

When upgrading equipment, the necessary runes are now also taken from magical storage chests

Lowered the cost for Tin Bars to align them better with similar recipes

A few incorrect ingredients in tier 4 recipes has been fixed

A bug where stamina for jumping wasn’t deducted correctly with certain items selected in the action bar has been fixed. Now a normal jump always costs nothing, while a sprint jump and a double jump always use up their intended stamina cost

A bug where players could seamlessly chain long sprint jumps and therefore traverse the map faster than intended has been fixed. Now it is required to take a short run-up for every long sprint jump

A bug where players could interact with hook anchors behind the player camera has been fixed

A bug where using a glider could allow the player to use hook anchors from a longer distance than intended has been fixed

A bug where interacting with a bed could lead to the player character floating upwards continuously. Dreams should not be this powerful has been fixed

The warrior skill “Absorb” has been fixed

Nerfed the skill “Water Aura”. It was just too good

Buffed the tier 3 ice bolt spell by adding area damage

Several incorrect item levels for weapons have been fixed

Reduced the damage from some poison attacks. Especially the poison attack from the Scavenger Matron that caused too much damage

Collision issues with the Fell spitting plant have been fixed

Bats should now spawn more reliably

Several instances of enemy sounds that were played too loudly in multiplayer have been fixed

Several skill VFX have been fixed or improved

Two incorrect weapon models have been fixed

A few visual issues with armors have been fixed

Building & Terraforming

A bug where single terrain voxel placement with the build hammer could add a larger terrain volume than intended has been fixed

Removed the “undo” button hint when the building menu is closed and the undo function is no longer available

Improved the detection of ambient sounds in player bases during terraforming

The ambiance in player base cellars sounds less like natural caves now. The improvements of ambient sounds in the base will continue

Visual detail glitches on roofs have been fixed

Increased durability of several dungeon materials against Powder Bombs

A way to bypass the maximum of bases that the current flame level would normally support has been fixed

A bug where the action bar couldn’t be cycled with the mouse wheel while the [CTRL] key was pressed has been fixed

UI

Several areas with overflowing text in various languages have been fixed

Improved several smaller layout issues

Several text issues for weapon and armor stats have been fixed

Added fixes to Japanese, Simplified- and Traditional Chinese localization

Several smaller text issues have been fixed

And those are the patch notes for Enshrouded #1.

Enshrouded is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.