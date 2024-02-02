If you want to generate a good amount of Cloth and Linen, you need to know what plants are worth harvesting in Enshrouded. Here’s where to find and how to get Flax in Enshrouded.

Where to Find & How to Get Flax in Enshrouded

One of the most important plants one can forage in Enshrouded, you’ll be pleased to know that Flax is actually rather common. The blue flower can be found all over the place, but if you’re hoping to maximize your haul, then you’ll want to hang around Revelwood. It can be found growing alongside the main trail through the area, but taking some time to travel off the beaten path can also yield plenty of Flax. If you manage to pilfer the locale of all its flora, then I would advise moving southwest to the Diadwyn Farmbeds, where an additional selection of Flax bushes can be found.

While it’s certainly a decent strategy to simply run about the place and find all the Flax you want in Enshrouded, you’re a survivor of sophistication, are you not? The easiest way to generate a wealth of the plant is to unlock the Farmer and complete her entire quest line. Doing so will unlock the option to grow Flax at your base, and given how easy it is to forage, you’ll be pleased to know that it grows incredibly quickly. Simply use the Farmer and the seedbeds her missions unlock to create Flax Seeds and sow them about the place. And don’t worry about watering your crops – one has to imagine that your employed Farmer will do all of that.

How to Use Flax in Enshrouded

Given its very common nature, Flax is, unsurprisingly, one of the most fundamental materials for many of Enshrouded‘s early-game crafting. Once you construct and place the Hand Spindle, you’ll be able to use the device to turn two Flax into a single sheet of Linen. You’ll then be able to use this ingredient to craft a wealth of items, including various pieces of armor and the Mercenary and Tank sets, as well as many pieces of comfortable furniture to help turn your base into a home.

Perhaps most significantly, you’ll need access to a good amount of Linen to create both the Extraordinary and Advanced Gliders. Vital tools for traversing Enshrouded‘s massive map, I highly recommend unlocking this equipment as soon as you can.

And that’s where to find and how to get Flax in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.