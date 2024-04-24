All Patch Notes for Genshin Impact 4.6 Update

Teyvat expands yet again in another big update for HoYoverse’s most popular game. Here are the full patch notes for the Genshin Impact 4.6 version update.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Full Patch Notes Listed

The latest update brought a whole new area filled with tasks and secrets for the Traveler to uncover. More importantly, we also got Arlecchino as a playable character, new bosses and equipment to obtain, so take a look at what’s new in this version.

〓Update Details〓

I. New Areas

New Areas Now Available

◇ In Version 4.6, the following areas in Fontaine will become available: Nostoi Region and Sea of Bygone Eras.

※ As long as you have completed Archon Quest Prologue: Act III “Song of the Dragon and Freedom,” a Teleport Waypoint will be automatically unlocked near Fontaine’s Petrichor (If you have already completed this Archon Quest, the Teleport Waypoint will be unlocked after the update). You’ll also receive the Primogem reward for this Teleport Waypoint when it unlocks automatically.

There will be new Fishing Points and “Radiant Spincrystals” in Fontaine.

In addition, the new area “Bayda Harbor” will be added to Lokapala Jungle in Sumeru.

II. New Character

5-Star Character “Dire Balemoon” Arlecchino (Pyro)

◇ Vision: Pyro

◇ Weapon: Polearm

◇ “The Knave,” Fourth of the Fatui Harbingers. A poised, ruthless diplomat. To the children in the House of the Hearth, she is their feared yet dependable “Father.”

◆ Arlecchino can utilize her Bond of Life to enhance her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, dealing Pyro DMG.

◆ Elemental Skill “All Is Ash”

◆ Deals Pyro DMG to multiple nearby opponents and applies Blood-Debt Directives to them. Blood-Debt Directives deal Pyro DMG to opponents at regular intervals. When Arlecchino uses a Charged Attack or her Elemental Burst “Balemoon Rising,” she will absorb Blood-Debt Directives, which grants her a certain amount of Bond of Life.

◆ Elemental Burst “Balemoon Rising”

◆ Arlecchino’s great wing of Balemoon Bloodfire beats as she absorbs and clears Blood-Debt Directives applied to opponents around her. She deals AoE Pyro DMG before clearing the CD of All Is Ash and healing herself. The healing is based on her Bond of Life value and ATK.

III. New Equipment

1. New Weapon (Examples based on Refinement Rank 1)

Crimson Moon’s Semblance (5-Star Polearm)

Grants a Bond of Life equal to 25% of Max HP when a Charged Attack hits an opponent. This effect can be triggered up to once every 14s. In addition, when the equipping character has a Bond of Life, they gain a 12% DMG Bonus; if the value of the Bond of Life is greater than or equal to 30% of Max HP, then gain an additional 24% DMG Bonus.

◆ During the event wish “Epitome Invocation,” the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Crimson Moon’s Semblance (Polearm) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

2. New Artifact Sets

Unfinished Reverie (4-Star and 5-Star)

◇ 2-Piece Set: ATK +18%.

◇ 4-Piece Set: After leaving combat for 3s, DMG dealt increased by 50%. In combat, if no Burning opponents are nearby for more than 6s, this DMG Bonus will decrease by 10% per second until it reaches 0%. When a Burning opponent exists, it will increase by 10% instead until it reaches 50%. This effect still triggers if the equipping character is off-field.

Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy (4-Star and 5-Star)

◇ 2-Piece Set: ATK +18%.

◇ 4-Piece Set: When the value of a Bond of Life increases or decreases, this character deals 18% increased DMG for 6s. Max 3 stacks.

IV. New Domain

Domain of Blessing: Faded Theater

◇ Under the direction of an immortal musician, a certain ancient troupe once performed the elegies of an ancient civilization. With the passage of time, the ancient plays became legend. Legend became myth. …Until one day, by chance, it was deliberately picked up once more, and became the prelude to a new dream.

◇ Unlock Criteria (satisfy any one of the criteria below to unlock):

• Reach Adventure Rank 22 or above

• Complete Archon Quest Prologue: Act III “Song of the Dragon and Freedom”

◆ Challenge the Domain to obtain artifacts in the “Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy” and “Unfinished Reverie” sets.

V. New Main Story

1. New Story Quests

Arlecchino’s Story Quest – Ignis Purgatorius Chapter: Act I “When the Hearth-Flame Goes Out”

Permanently available after the Version 4.6 update

◆ Quest Unlock Criteria:

• Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

• Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V “Masquerade of the Guilty”

Cyno’s Story Quest – Lupus Aureus Chapter: Act II “Oathkeeper”

Permanently available after 2024/05/14 18:00

◆ Quest Unlock Criteria:

• Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above

• Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises”

• Complete Cyno’s Story Quest – Lupus Aureus Chapter: Act I “Sands of Solitude”

2. New World Quests

New World Quests

“Canticles of Harmony” Quest Chain, “For Yesterday and Tomorrow,” “Latecoming Homecoming,” “Where His Life Lies,” “Daydreams Beyond Space and Time,” etc.

VI. New Enemies

“The Knave”

◇ Fourth of the Fatui Harbingers.

The Knave will apply Bonds of Life to characters. After clearing a Bond of Life, characters in your party will unleash a Scarlet Nighttide the next time one of their Charged Attacks hit The Knave. This attack can interrupt some of The Knave’s attacks, including Bloodtide Banquet. Some of The Knave’s attacks will consume her own HP, and when these attacks hit a character, they will restore her own HP and apply a Bond of Life to the character; if the character hit already has a Bond of Life, the DMG dealt by the attack will be increased yet more.

Located in the Liffey Region

Legatus Golem

◇ This ancient Legatus Golem uses its sturdy marble body to defend against attack while using music and searing flames to obliterate its foes.

Use methods suited to dealing with Geo to break through its defenses. Apart from this, it will also set up resonators in combat that will assist its attacks. Destroy these resonators to deplete its shielding effectively.

Located in the Nostoi Region

Praetorian Golem

◇ An ancient golem infused with will that uses its resilient marble body in battle.

Use methods suited to dealing with Geo to effectively defeat its defenses.

New Recipe:

○ Café Lutece, Fontaine: Bulle Souffle

New Character Specialty Dish:

○ Arlecchino’s specialty: “Hearthfire’s Trail”

Adds new “Rhapsodia in the Ancient Sea” and “Challenger: Series IX” Achievement categories, and adds new Achievements to the “Wonders of the World” category.

Adds Set 31 of “Paimon’s Paintings” chat emojis.

Adds some prompts for loading screens.

New Namecards:

“Arlecchino: Edict”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Arlecchino

“Fontaine: Attunement”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Rhapsodia in the Ancient Sea”

“Achievement: Whalewrangler”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Challenger: Series IX”

“Fontaine: Lucine”: Reward for reaching Fountain of Lucine Favor Level 48

“Travel Notes: The Realms Rocked”: Reward obtained via the BP system

Adds 17 World Quest-related avatars that will be unlocked after completing World Quests in accordance with the corresponding unlock criteria (Refer to “Paimon Menu > Change Avatar” in-game for the specific unlock criteria. For Travelers who have already completed the corresponding World Quests before the version update, the corresponding avatars will be automatically unlocked after the version update.)

Fountain of Lucine: Increase in the Level Cap of Fountain of Lucine to Level 50. After the Fountain of Lucine reaches its maximum level, Hydro Sigils can be exchanged with Mequignon at Bertin’s House of Curiosities.

Adds the “Focused Experience Mode” function:

(1) This function can be enabled for certain quests in the “Quest” menu. Once enabled, Travelers can prevent locations and characters involved in said quest from being occupied by other quests, which improves the experience of the current quest.

(2) Function Access Unlock Criteria: Complete Archon Quest Prologue: Act III “Song of the Dragon and Freedom”

(3) In Version 4.6, the “Focused Experience Mode” function will be available for Arlecchino’s Story Quest – Ignis Purgatorius Chapter: Act I “When the Hearth-Flame Goes Out.” The “Focused Experience Mode” function will gradually be made available for more quests in subsequent versions.

“Genius Invokation TCG” Gameplay Update:

New Character Cards: Kuki Shinobu, Faruzan, and their corresponding Talent cards. Corresponding invitation duels and guest challenges have been added to the Player List.

New Character Cards: Emperor of Fire and Iron, Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents, and the corresponding Talent Cards. The Tavern Challenge has also been added.

New Action Cards: “Rightful Reward,” “Amethyst Crown,” “Taroumaru,” “The White Glove and the Fisherman,” “Seirai Island,” “Rainbow Macarons,” and “Underwater Treasure Hunt” can be purchased from Prince at The Cat’s Tail.

The Forge Realm’s Temper is once again available. The theme of this edition is “The Forge Realm’s Temper: Game of Wits”:

(1) During The Forge Realm’s Temper: Game of Wits, some stages will have special victory and defeat conditions. Adeptly adapt your tactics to complete the challenge and avoid the conditions for defeat!

(2) Within The Forge Realm’s Temper: Game of Wits event stages, there will also be special rules that can easily exert influence on the tempo of the match. Fully utilizing these special rules will contribute greatly to your success.

Spiral Abyss

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder changed to:

• All party members receive a 75% Pyro DMG Bonus.

Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 4.6, the three Lunar Phases will be as follows:

Phase I:

Flame-Fanning Moon

When a character triggers Vaporize, Overloaded, Melt, Burning, Burgeon, Pyro Swirl, or Pyro Crystallize reactions on an opponent, the opponent’s All Elemental RES and Physical RES is reduced by 30% for 4s.

Phase II:

Valorous Moon

When a character receives healing, the character’s ATK increases by 50% for 3s.

Phase III:

Tactical Moon

When a character’s HP value increases or decreases, that character gains a 16% increased All Elemental and Physical DMG Bonus for 8s. This effect can stack up to 3 times, and the duration of each stack is counted independently.

〓Adjustments & Optimizations〓

● Exploration

On the Tutorials screen, adventure tutorials related to the current area will be displayed nearer to the top.

Optimizes the performance of the Treasure Compass feature: Nearby treasure chests will now be marked on the map after using the Treasure Compass, and opening treasure chests marked out on the map during the Treasure Compass’s cooldown time will reset its cooldown.

● Map

Combines the “Domains only” and “Search for Players” options under the “Map Settings” button on the map interface.

Adds the “Custom Markers,” “Controller > Cursor Sensitivity,” and “Controller > Marker Sensitivity Range” settings under the “Map Settings” button on the map interface.

Optimizes the design of the buttons for switching between different regions on the map interface.

● Quests

Adds another button for important quest items related to certain quests in the Quest Menu.

When you are navigating to a quest objective, an icon for important quest items related to the current quest will now be displayed within the Inventory.

Updates the icon for Requests in the Quest Menu.

● Adventurer Handbook

Adjusts the criteria for unlocking different chapters in “Adventurer Handbook > Experience”: Simply reach a certain Adventure Rank to unlock the next chapter. You no longer need to complete the previous chapter.

Adds missions for enhancing Prototype Rancour and Favonius Warbow to Lv. 60 in “Adventurer Handbook > Embattle.”

Adds missions related to enhancing Artifacts in “Adventurer Handbook > Embattle.”

● Serenitea Pot

Adds the “Quick Obtain” function on the Replica > Preview screen as well as the Furnishing Set screen in Editing Mode: You can use this function to quickly purchase the Furnishings/Furnishing Blueprints that you need from the Realm Depot, or add the Furnishings that need to be created to the “Queued List.”

Adds the “Queued List” function on the Create Furnishing > Creation Queue screen. This will record your Furnishing creation requests from using “Quick Obtain” and tell you which materials they require. It can also be used to quickly add Furnishings that are waiting to be made to the Creation Queue.

Adds the “Obtain All” function on the Create Furnishing > Creation Queue screen. You can use this function to obtain all the Furnishings created in one go. After you click it, you can also choose to use Vials of Adeptal Speed to speed up production of all Furnishings that haven’t been completed yet with a single click.

Adjusts the upper limit of the Creation Queue in Create Furnishing from 5 to 10.

Adds Filter and Search functions to the Furnishings and Furnishing Blueprints tabs of the Realm Depot.

Displays category-related information in the text descriptions for Furnishings and Furnishing Blueprints.

Optimizes the layout of the Realm Music screen, adding serial numbers and no longer showing a second confirmation pop-up when unlocking tracks.

After Trust Rank reaches Level 10, the purchase limit of all products in Realm Depot > Furnishings (except Vial of Adeptal Speed) will be raised from 6 to 20.

Furnishings and Furnishing Blueprints introduced from Version 1.5 to 2.8 will be permanently sold at a discount in the Realm Depot.

● Genius Invokation TCG

Updates the icon of the Event Card “Falls and Fortune.”

Optimizes the text description for the Normal Attack of the Character Card “Neuvillette” (the actual effect remains the same).

● Other

Optimizes the “compiling shaders” loading time when logging in on an Android device for the first time after version update.

Adds support for displaying friend nicknames on the Serenitea Pot > Create Furnishing > Guest Assistance screen, as well as on various screens related to Co-Op Mode.

Adjusts the position of the stone pillars on Floors 11 and 12 of the Spiral Abyss: Now, the stone pillars will be placed outside the barrier.

After the version update, on some PC devices that use integrated graphics cards, the default “Graphics > Graphics Quality” setting will be adjusted to “Lowest” (only the correspondence between the options and the default values is changed, the actual settings remain unchanged).

Due to the addition of new regions and Teleport Waypoints, the number of Teleport Waypoints required to unlock the achievement “Forest Roamer” has been adjusted. The original total number of Teleport Waypoints that needed to be unlocked was 46, and this has now been adjusted to 47 (if the achievement has been completed, the completion status of the achievement remains unchanged).

Increases the Inventory’s capacity for the Weapon Enhancement Materials “Mystic Enhancement Ore,” “Fine Enhancement Ore,” and “Enhancement Ore” from 9,999 to 99,999.

〓Genius Invokation TCG Balance Adjustment〓

Adjusts the effect of the status “Fiery Rebirth” of the Character Card “Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames”: “When the character to which this is attached would be defeated: Remove this effect, ensure the character will not be defeated, and heal them to 4 HP. After this effect is triggered, this character deals +1 Pyro DMG.”

Adjusts the effect of “Aegis of Abyssal Flame” applied by the Talent Card “Embers Rekindled” of the Character Card “Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames”: “Provide 2 Shield points to the character to which this card is attached. After said Shield points are depleted: Deal 1 Piercing DMG to all opposing characters.”

Adjusts the casting logic of the Elemental Skills of the Character Cards “Candace” and “Beidou”: After the adjustment, the character that cast the Elemental Skill gains a shield and then prepares the skill (i.e. generating the shield and preparing the skill are split into two separate actions, so that if the shield is removed by certain effects, this will not result in the skill’s preparation being canceled too).

Adjusts the effect of the Support Card “Yayoi Nanatsuki”: “For each of your characters already equipped with an Artifact on the field, you spend 1 less Elemental Die (once per Round).” has been adjusted to “If two of your characters on the field already have an equipped Artifact, you additionally spend 1 less Elemental Die (once per Round).”

Adjusts the trigger condition for the effect of the Support Card “Seed Dispensary”: The trigger condition “When you play an Equipment or Support Card with an original cost of 1 Elemental Die: …” has been adjusted to “When you play a Support Card with an original cost of at least 2 Elemental Dice: …”

Adjusts the number of Elemental Dice required and effect of the Support Card “Jeht”: The Elemental Dice cost required has been adjusted from 2 Dice of any element to 1. The effect “If this card has recorded at least 5 Sophistication points, discard this card and generate Omni Element equal to the number of Sophistication points minus 2.” has been adjusted to “If this card has recorded at least 6 Sophistication points, discard this card and attach Sand and Dreams to your active character.” (The effect of “Sand and Dreams” is: “When you play a Talent card or a Character uses a Skill: Spend 3 less Elemental Dice.”)

Note: The effect of the Event Card “Nature and Wisdom” will not result in the deck being shuffled. All “draw a random card of any certain type from your deck” effects will also not result in the deck being shuffled, but instead will result in 1 random card of the corresponding type being drawn and added to your hand.

〓Bug Fixes〓

● Character

Fixes an issue whereby, when certain Polearm-wielding characters performed Plunging Attacks, the position of the attack’s special effect would be abnormal in certain situations (the actual DMG AoE works as intended).

Fixes an issue whereby after Xianyun’s second Constellation was unlocked, the special effect on the tails of her outfit would abnormally disappear under certain circumstances.

● System

Fixes an issue whereby there were errors with certain key names on the Settings > Key Bindings screen when playing on a PC in German or French.

Fixes an issue whereby, after switching a character’s outfit from the “Party Setup” menu, the corresponding character could not be switched to and deployed in certain situations.

Fixes an issue whereby, when challenging the Millennial Pearl Seahorse, the game camera couldn’t be restored to the original angle after zooming out in certain situations.

● Genius Invokation TCG

Fixes an issue whereby when “Fontemer Pearl” was attached to the Character Card “Millennial Pearl Seahorse,” casting its Elemental Skill would abnormally reset the Fontemer Pearl’s once-per-round effect (“Usage(s) will not be used when negating DMG from Summons”).

● Audio

Fixes an issue whereby there was a chance that the effect of Freminet’s skill voice line would be abnormal in certain situations.

Fixes an issue whereby, when Chiori used her Elemental Skill to enter combat, there was a chance that the Elemental Skill sound effect would be abnormal.

● Other

Fixes an issue whereby there was a small probability that the model of the currently controlled character would disappear abnormally under certain circumstances when playing through Lynette’s Hangout Event on mobile devices.

Fixes an issue whereby if a character unequipped and then re-equipped the weapon “Amenoma Kageuchi,” after triggering the weapon’s effect to obtain Succession Seeds, Succession Seeds’ duration would be abnormal under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue whereby some buildings in Mondstadt were overlapping abnormally, which was preventing characters from climbing upwards.

Fixes some text errors in certain languages and optimizes text. (Note: Related in-game functions have not changed.

Travelers can view the changes in different languages by going to the Paimon Menu > Settings > Language and changing the Game Language.) Text-related fixes and optimizations in English include:

◆ Optimizes certain English translations.

Genshin Impact is available for PC, Android, iOS Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. You can learn more about Arlecchino and her Bond of Life mechanics here, as well as take a look at some of the best teams you can build for her.

