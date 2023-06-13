All Patch Notes for GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Update

Grand Theft Auto VI is in the works, but GTA Online is still going strong, much to the relief of Rockstar’s accountants and shareholders. There’s been plenty of new content introduced, and the latest addition is San Andreas Mercenaries. It arrives alongside a whole host of fixes and tweaks so, to clue you in, here are all patch notes for the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

What the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Update Does

The San Andreas Mercenaries update sees you taking on Merryweather Security, a private security firm. Sound familiar? It should, since during the single-player Grand Theft Auto V game, you get in their way more than once. In fact, one of GTA 5’s most entertaining missions sees you stealing a minisub from them. So it’s not surprising that they’re a bit annoyed.

These are accessed from the new Operations Terminal, which also offers several other missions for players to tackle. Hangars have also received an upgrade, and there are a whole wealth of new vehicles. In short, if you’ve not tackled the game in a while, this should give you a reason to go back.

All the Patch Notes for GTA Online Update 1.67 – San Andreas Mercenaries

If you want to know precisely what the update does, down to the last fix, here’s a list of all the GTA Online 1.67 patch notes.

[June 13, 2023] – New Content in Grand Theft Auto Online

The San Andreas Mercenaries update adds new Story Missions, Freemode content, updates to the Smuggler Hangar business, a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S exclusive Career Progress feature, as well as a range of experience improvements and creator updates.

Los Santos Angels: Players can purchase and install the new Operations Terminal inside their Mammoth Avenger to form the ‘Los Santos Angels’ group with Charlie Reed Via the Operations Terminal, players can launch six new ‘Project Overthrow’ Story Missions and three new Freemode ‘LSA Operations’ LSA Operations can be launched in Freemode by calling Charlie Reed The new Story Missions are 1-4 players

Avenger Updates: In addition to the Operations Terminal, the Mammoth Avenger has received new updates and upgrades for purchase: The Avenger can now be purchased without owning a Facility beforehand The Avenger can now be stored inside an owned Hangar The following upgrades for the Avenger can now be purchased inside an owned Hangar with a Workshop upgrade: Pilot Operated Machine Guns Pilot Operated Missiles Stealth Module Autopilot Defense Missile Lock-On Jammer Autopilot Defense Mammoth Avenger Thruster – A Mammoth Thruster can now be stored inside the Avenger as a support vehicle and requested in Freemode

Smuggler Hangar Update: Several updates have been made to the Smuggler Hangar: New land-based Source and Sell Cargo Missions have been added. These can be selected via the Free Trade Shipping Co. website, allowing players to engage with their Smuggling business in an entirely land-based manner A staff member has been added to Hangars that can be sent to source cargo for a small fee Source Cargo Missions can now be launched in Freemode by calling Ron The Smuggling business Setup Mission can now be bypassed for a small fee The Mk II Weapon Workshop is now included with the Hangar’s Workshop upgrade Additional weapon pickups have been added to the Hangar

Career Progress A PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S exclusive Career Progress feature has been added. This gives access to a range of challenges across GTA Online and provides exclusive rewards for players to earn. Career Progress can be accessed via the Landing Page and Pause menu Each section of Career Progress will have 4 tiers of challenges added, and a reward to be claimed for completing each tier Some challenges will factor in progress made previously, while others will be started with a clean slate

Vehicles Seven new vehicles have been added: Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (Sports) – with HSW Upgrade (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only) and Imani Tech Maibatsu MonstroCiti (Off-Road) – with HSW Upgrade (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only) and Imani Tech Declasse Walton L35 (Off-Road) Vapid Ratel (Off-Road) Vapid Clique Wagon (Muscle) F-160 Raiju (Plane) Mammoth Streamer216 (Plane)

Returning Vehicles Previously limited-time vehicles are now available for general purchase: Weeny Issi Rally (SUV) – with HSW Upgrade (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only) Toundra Panthere (Sports) Karin Hotring Everon (Sports) Willard Eudora (Muscle)

Weapons One new Weapon has been added, which is available for purchase from the Gun Van Tactical SMG

Cosmetics 160+ pieces of male clothing and accessories have been added to clothing stores 220+ pieces of female clothing and accessories have been added to clothing stores 2 new male hairstyles have been added 1 new female hairstyle has been added



RC Bandito Time Trials Update

Five new RC Bandito Time Trials have been added to the existing rotation. These Trials also now rotate daily, allowing players to claim the par time reward each day

Acid Lab Product Names

Players can now unlock and choose from a range of names for their Acid product, each of which will increase its sell value

Experience Improvements

An alternative settings option has been added that allows players to toggle sprint between a tap and hold when using a controller

Players can now claim all destroyed vehicles at one time when calling Mors Mutual Insurance

Taxi Work can now be launched while driving the Willard Eudora and Albany Classique Broadway when they have their respective Taxi Livery applied

Players can now add custom description tags to their garages when calling the Mechanic

If a player’s personal vehicle is destroyed during a Contact Mission, it can be claimed back from Mors Mutual Insurance for free

When requesting vehicles from the Eclipse Blvd Garage, vehicles are now split into their respective floors

The ‘SecuroServ’ and ‘Motorcycle Club’ Interaction Menu sections have been merged into one ‘Register as a Boss’ section

Players can now quickly register as a Boss at any owned business computer

Map blips for properties now only appear on the map at shorter ranges

Players can now re-request their Avenger, Mobile Operations Center, or Terrorbyte delivered closer to their location if it is already present in Freemode

The Cannons of the P-996 Lazer and Hydra jets have been adjusted.

The Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) activation button has been updated for all planes

The Stats – Content menu has been updated

Madrazo Dispatch Services Missions can now be launched with 1 player

The players’ Body Armor is restocked to the same level they had in the lobby upon using a quick restart

A ‘Buy All’ option has been added when purchasing Body Armor from Ammu-Nation

When using Body Armor via the weapon wheel, it will now equip the most suitable armor in the player’s inventory based on their current armor value

The Rank requirement for purchasing different tiers of Body Armor has been removed

The Rank requirement for unlocking Daily Objectives has been removed

Players can now join private takeovers at the LS Car Meet via a new option on the entry menu

Players can now filter for Open Wheel and Hao’s Special Works races in the Online – Races menu

Mors Mutual Insurance will now text new players and outline how to claim their destroyed personal vehicle

An additional entry point to the Flight School has been added to owned Hangars

English Dave and Tom Connors will no longer call the player while they are parachuting or freefalling

The Orbital Cannon can no longer be instantly reset or refunded to prevent players from being repeatedly targeted

The payouts for completing Gerald’s Last Play and A Superyacht life Contact Missions have been increased by 25%

The payouts on many Collectibles and Events have been increased

QR Code Sign In

To make signing in easier on consoles without having to rely on in-console web browsers, players can now choose to sign in via mobile or web browser by scanning a QR code and inputting a one-time code. This is also aimed to reduce the amount of time it takes for a user to create an account and enhance security on consoles.

GTA+ Updates

The Vinewood Car Club has been added to the Terminal area of Los Santos. This allows GTA+ Members to freely borrow from an exclusive stock of high-end vehicles and purchase them at discount prices

Vehicles will rotate, including the complimentary GTA+ vehicle that can now also be claimed directly from The Vinewood Car Club location

All vehicles currently present in The Vinewood Car Club can be driven in Freemode for an unlimited amount of time

The Vinewood Car Club vehicles can be requested in Freemode via the Interaction Menu

Creator Updates

Several updates have been added to the Creator as part of this update

General

Players can now set Snow Weather in the Deathmatch, Race, and Survival Creators

A selection of Arena War props have been added to all Creators

The Underwater Mine prop has been added to all Creators

The maximum number of enemy spawn points that can be placed in the Survival Creator has been doubled from 15 to 30

Deathmatch Creator

An option has been added to set a delay for when pickups respawn in Deathmatches

Outfit options have been added to Modifier Sets

The ‘Score to Check’ Modifier Set can now be incremented in smaller amounts

An option has been added to toggle the music score on or off

An option has been added to preview the audio score for your Deathmatch while in the creator

An option has been added to lock the time of day and weather, preventing other players from changing them while in a lobby

An option has been added to block players from climbing ladders

The Fixture Removal tool has been added to the Deathmatch Creators and the King of the Hill Creator

Health Drain options have been added to Modifier Sets

Win Bias options have been extended to allow greater control over winners and losers when time runs out or in the event of a draw

When changing a player’s loadout via a Modifier Set with the starting weapon set to ‘Current’, a comparable weapon to the original loadout will be selected

When using a Modifier Set with a preset name, the number of that Modifier Set will now appear next to the name

An option has been added to give players a bonus score when killing another player for the first time

A new option in Modifier Sets has been added to set a player to change teams on respawn, clearing their score when they do so

Blip options have been added, allowing the blips of other players to change based on different conditions and Modifier Sets

Domination Feed messages can now be disabled

New icons have been added to UI indicators

Game Stability and Performance

Fixed multiple crashes and issues affecting stability in GTAV

Matchmaking and Networking

Fixed multiple issues affecting network stability in GTA Online

Content

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to take Chop on a walk in Story Mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to purchase a Shotgun and flashlight mod during Story Mode Mission – The Long Stretch

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to launch VIP Contract – Studio Time

Fixed an issue that resulted in Luchadora dying during a cutscene in The Last Dose – FriedMind

Fixed an issue that resulted in Labrat not being rescued during The Last Dose – FriedMind

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to move after approaching the Hippy Boss in The Last Dose – Unusual Suspects

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to launch a Source Supplies Mission by calling Mutt

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to move past the ‘Take out the Lost MC’ objective during The First Dose – Welcome to the Troupe

Fixed an issue that resulted in the hint cam not triggering during The First Dose – Welcome to the Troupe

Fixed an issue that resulted in players encountering a black screen when entering The Freakshop after completing The First Dose – Fatal Incursion

Fixed an issue that resulted in packages being hard to see during The First Dose – Fatal Incursion

Fixed an issue that resulted in no players spawning as rabbits during The First Dose – Uncontrolled Substance

Fixed an issue that resulted in the ‘Leave the area’ objective appearing continuously during Acid Product Resupply – Chemical Spill

Fixed an issue that resulted in the fumigator outfit being lost after dying during Acid Product Resupply – Chemical Spill

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to reattach the supplies during Acid Product Resupply – Stealing Grain

Fixed an issue that resulted in the ‘Rescue Lil Dee’ objective not completing during The Prison Contract

Fixed an issue that resulted in The Agency Deal Mission ending prematurely

Fixed an issue that resulted in The Superdollar Deal Mission ending prematurely

Fixed an issue that resulted in The Lost Contract Mission ending prematurely

Fixed an issue that resulted in The ECU Job Mission ending prematurely

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to lose the cops during ULP – Counterintelligence

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to interact with new customers during Taxi Work

Fixed an issue that resulted in long Online IDs appearing truncated in the Cayo Perico Heist lobby

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Back It Up 2 Award not being awarded

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Gerald Contact Mission – No Hay Bronca failing upon completion

Fixed an issue that resulted in the note containing safe codes for Daily Stash Houses appearing inside tables

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to progress during Cayo Perico Heist – Scope Out

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Security Panel not having a blip and unable to be interacted with during Business Battle – Factory Raid

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to install the Remote Bomb in LS Customs during Fooligan Job – Working Remotely

Fixed an issue that resulted in textures flickering during Nightclub Management – Eliminate the Drug Operation

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to lose their Wanted Level after collecting the WM 29 Pistol from the top of Maze Bank

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to collect drone parts in The Diamond Casino Heist – Nano Drones

Fixed an issue that resulted in Motorcycle Club Prospects not receiving correct rewards after completing a Payphone Hit

Fixed an issue where players would lose ammo after changing sessions

Properties

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on the ‘Select Vehicle for Delivery’ menu after requesting a vehicle from the Eclipse Blvd Garage

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck on a ‘Transaction Pending’ menu when purchasing a decoration from the Casino Store

Fixed an issue that resulted in a player’s Biker Clubhouse garage door not functioning

Fixed an issue that resulted in the screen shaking when joining another player’s session from a Biker Clubhouse

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being able to request and deliver vehicles they do not own from the Eclipse Blvd Garage despite not owning it

Fixed an issue that resulted in the ‘Exit via Helicopter’ option not working when leaving the Agency

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being able to trap others inside the Agency safe

Fixed an issue that resulted in Associates/Prospects not being given any rewards for helping their CEO/VIP/MC President deliver a vehicle from their Auto Shop

Vehicles

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to sell a vehicle after changing the license plate

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to move after jumping on the Kosatka just before it submerges

Fixed an issue that resulted in Crew emblems disappearing from vehicles

Fixed an issue that resulted in the headlights of vehicles requested from Agent 14 not functioning

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player being charged when swapping between already-owned Chaff and Flare mods for the Sparrow

Fixed an issue that resulted in the camera clipping while driving a Western Powersurge in first person

Fixed an issue that resulted in the camera clipping while riding a bicycle and aiming a weapon

Fixed an issue that resulted in user-generated Crew emblems being visible to restricted players when applied to non-personal vehicles

Fixed an issue that resulted in vehicles disappearing when sorting on in-game websites

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing GTA$ every time they used the ‘Mask Audio’ option after receiving the Horror Pumpkin Mask

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing all weapons and ammo when collecting pumpkins that contained peyote

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing ammo after changing sessions

Fixed an issue that resulted in an invisible wall being present in the Palmer-Taylor Power Station

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Lucky Wheel menu closing and the player not receiving a winning vehicle if they took too long selecting a Property

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to store the Service Carbine in a Gun Locker

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player’s torso disappearing for a short duration when swapping accessories

Fixed an issue that resulted in clothing clipping when worn with a Mini Dress

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving a Knife when purchasing it from the Gun Van

Fixed an issue that resulted in Yung Ancestor being unable to be removed from the player’s Phone Contact Favorites

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to see the WM 29 Pistol in the Agency Armory after unlocking it

Fixed an issue that resulted in the hide ‘Map Blips’ option for Junk Energy Skydiving not functioning

Fixed an issue that resulted in players respawning outside of bounds during a Shrinking Bounds Deathmatch

Fixed an issue that resulted in players seeing incorrect score values on the post-match leaderboard after completing a Sumo Adversary mode

PlayStation Specific

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being presented with an unresponsive welcome message after resuming from Rest Mode on PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue that resulted in players with restricted user generated content accounts being able to see the initials left by other players on Arcade machines

Fixed an issue that resulted in the reflections on mirrors diminishing at certain times of day on PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue that resulted in halos being seen around the weapons of Ammu-Nation at certain times of day on PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access the PlayStation Store and purchase GTAV Story Mode following a lost internet connection

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to sign up for GTA+ when selecting a Tiger Shark Card for purchase

Xbox Specific

Improved the lighting fidelity seen through the windows during the Story Mode Mission Dead Man Walking on Xbox Series X|S

PC Specific

Fixed multiple issues relating to stability and security

PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S Specific

Numerous improvements to raytracing performance have been implemented across multiple parts of the game on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to progress through the Gunrunning or Executive introductions after selecting them from the Career Builder

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Survival and Open Wheel Series missing from the Quick GPS list in the Interaction Menu

Improved the lighting fidelity seen around flames when firing incendiary ammo

Fixed multiple issues that resulted in improper text alignment on the landing page when playing on Asian language settings

Editor

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Jingle Bell Sound Effects not playing in the Replay Editor

Creator

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing functionality after exiting the lobby of a created Deathmatch

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being able to gain weapons in Freemode after using them in a Deathmatch

Fixed an issue that resulted in dynamic props and objects not spawning in Survival

Fixed an issue that resulted in a team not moving onto the next Modifier Set when checking if they have fallen below a percentage of their lives

Fixed an issue that resulted in the killstreak modifier not overwriting lower priority modifiers

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not receiving ammo on a kill despite using an ‘on kill’ Modifier Set to give ammo to the current weapon

Fixed an issue that resulted in an incorrect error message appearing when attempting to save/publish a Creator game mode that contains a forbidden title, description, or tag

Fixed an issue that resulted in the maximum players per team of a Deathmatch not updating with the set ratio

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Musket weapon incorrectly appearing in the Rifle weapon category of the Creator despite being a Shotgun

Not all these fixes are on every platform, as the notes helpfully state which of them are PC, Xbox or PlayStation-specific. So, those are all the patch notes for the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Update.