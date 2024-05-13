All Plants in Hades 2 and Where to Find Them

In order to cast incantations and become more powerful in Hades 2, you’ll need to use Greeneries. These plants are obtained in various ways as you complete your nightly run into the Underworld or up to the Surface. To help you keep track of which plants you’ll find where, we’ve got a list of all Greeneries in Hades 2.

Recommended Videos

What Are Greeneries in Hades 2?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Greeneries are various plants in Hades 2 that you’ll use as ingredients in incantations. Along with reagents, you’ll need to collect Greeneries to grow strong enough to kill Time.

Some plants come from seeds that can grow in soil plots at the crossroads. However, others can only be collected during your dungeon runs.

Before you can grow seeds, you’ll need to unlock this feature by casting the Flourishing Soil incantation. Once you do, you will see two plots of fertile soil near Odysseus, where you can plant certain seeds. Eventually, you’ll be able to unlock additional soil plots to really grow your Greenery garden.

All Greeneries in Hades 2 and Where to Find Them

As you try to unlock new areas and incantations, you’ll need to know where to find Moss or the elusive Thalamus. Here are all the Greeneries we’ve found in Hades 2 and how to get them.

Greenery / Plant How to Get It Uses

Cattail Plant Cattail seeds in the Crossroads Incantation Component



Trade in the Broker’s Pawn Shop to get Bones

Cattail Seeds Collect using Silver Spade in Oceanus Plant in soil at Crossroads to obtain Cattail

Deathcap Collect by hand in Erebus or rainy locations Trade in the Broker’s Pawn Shop to get Bones

Garlic Plant Garlic Cloves in the Crossroads Incantation Component

Garlic Cloves Collect using Silver Spade on the Surface, in the City of Ephyra Plant in soil at Crossroads to obtain Garlic

Golden Apple Defeat the Guardian of the Rift of Thessaly Incantation Component

Lotus Collect by hand in Oceanus Incantation Component

Mandrake Root Plant Mandrake Seeds in the Crossroads Incantation Component

Mandrake Seeds Collect using the Silver Spade near the Rift of Thessaly Plant in soil at the Crossroads to obtain Mandrake Root

Moly Collect by hand in Erebus



Can be given as a gift from Narcissus Incantation Component

Moss Collect by hand on the Surface, in the City of Ephyra Incantation Component

Myrtle Collect by hand in the Mourning Fields Incantation Component

Mystery Seeds Collect using Silver Spade in many regions



Can be given as a boon from Demeter Plant in soil at Crossroads to obtain a random plant

Nightshade Plant Nightshade Seeds in the Crossroads



Can be given as a gift from Narcissus Incantation Component

Nightshade Seeds Collect using Silver Spade in Erebus Plant in Soil at Crossroads to obtain Nightshade

Origin Seeds Occasional gift from Chaos



Collect using Silver Spade in Chaos Plant in soil at Crossroads to obtain Thalamus

Poppy Plant Poppy Seeds in the Crossroads Incantation Component

Poppy Seeds Collect using Silver Spade in Tartarus Plant in soil at Crossroads to obtain Poppy

Shaderoot Collect by hand in Tartarus Incantation Component

Thalamus Plant Origin Seeds in the Crossroads Incantation Component



(Key in gaining access to the Surface)

Wheat Plant Wheat Seeds in the Crossroads Incantation Component

Wheat Seeds Collect using the Silver Spade in the Mourning Fields Plant in soil at Crossroads to obtain Wheat

Because Hades 2 is still in Early Access, it’s possible we’ll see more plants to collect in the future. For now, those, these are all available Greeneries for your spells and potions. If you’re heading out hunting seeds, don’t forget to equip the Silver Spade!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more