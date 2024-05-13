Screenshot from Hades 2, showing Melinoe standing near several plots with plants growing in them
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Plants in Hades 2 and Where to Find Them

To cast your incantations in Hades 2, you'll need to gather certain plants
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: May 12, 2024 10:03 pm

In order to cast incantations and become more powerful in Hades 2, you’ll need to use Greeneries. These plants are obtained in various ways as you complete your nightly run into the Underworld or up to the Surface. To help you keep track of which plants you’ll find where, we’ve got a list of all Greeneries in Hades 2.

Recommended Videos

What Are Greeneries in Hades 2?

Screenshot from Hades 2, showing a glowing Moly plant ready to be harvested
Screenshot by The Escapist

Greeneries are various plants in Hades 2 that you’ll use as ingredients in incantations. Along with reagents, you’ll need to collect Greeneries to grow strong enough to kill Time.

Some plants come from seeds that can grow in soil plots at the crossroads. However, others can only be collected during your dungeon runs.

Before you can grow seeds, you’ll need to unlock this feature by casting the Flourishing Soil incantation. Once you do, you will see two plots of fertile soil near Odysseus, where you can plant certain seeds. Eventually, you’ll be able to unlock additional soil plots to really grow your Greenery garden.

All Greeneries in Hades 2 and Where to Find Them

As you try to unlock new areas and incantations, you’ll need to know where to find Moss or the elusive Thalamus. Here are all the Greeneries we’ve found in Hades 2 and how to get them.

Greenery / PlantHow to Get ItUses
Cattail Hades 2
Cattail		Plant Cattail seeds in the CrossroadsIncantation Component

Trade in the Broker’s Pawn Shop to get Bones
Cattail Seed Hades 2
Cattail Seeds		Collect using Silver Spade in OceanusPlant in soil at Crossroads to obtain Cattail
Deathcap Hades 2
Deathcap		Collect by hand in Erebus or rainy locationsTrade in the Broker’s Pawn Shop to get Bones
Garlic Hades 2
Garlic		Plant Garlic Cloves in the CrossroadsIncantation Component
Garlic Cloves Hades 2
Garlic Cloves		Collect using Silver Spade on the Surface, in the City of EphyraPlant in soil at Crossroads to obtain Garlic
Golden Apple Hades 2
Golden Apple		Defeat the Guardian of the Rift of ThessalyIncantation Component
Lotus Hades 2
Lotus		Collect by hand in OceanusIncantation Component
Mandrake Root Hades 2
Mandrake Root		Plant Mandrake Seeds in the CrossroadsIncantation Component
Mandrake Seed Hades 2
Mandrake Seeds		Collect using the Silver Spade near the Rift of ThessalyPlant in soil at the Crossroads to obtain Mandrake Root
Moly Hades 2
Moly		Collect by hand in Erebus

Can be given as a gift from Narcissus		Incantation Component
Moss Hades 2
Moss		Collect by hand on the Surface, in the City of EphyraIncantation Component
Myrtle Hades 2
Myrtle		Collect by hand in the Mourning FieldsIncantation Component
Mystery Seed Hades 2
Mystery Seeds		Collect using Silver Spade in many regions

Can be given as a boon from Demeter		Plant in soil at Crossroads to obtain a random plant
Nightshade Hades 2
Nightshade		Plant Nightshade Seeds in the Crossroads

Can be given as a gift from Narcissus		Incantation Component
Nightshade Seed Hades 2
Nightshade Seeds		Collect using Silver Spade in ErebusPlant in Soil at Crossroads to obtain Nightshade
Origin Seeds Hades 2
Origin Seeds		Occasional gift from Chaos

Collect using Silver Spade in Chaos		Plant in soil at Crossroads to obtain Thalamus
Poppy Hades 2
Poppy		Plant Poppy Seeds in the CrossroadsIncantation Component
Poppy Seeds Hades 2
Poppy Seeds		Collect using Silver Spade in TartarusPlant in soil at Crossroads to obtain Poppy
Shaderoot Hades 2
Shaderoot		Collect by hand in TartarusIncantation Component
Thalamus Hades 2
Thalamus		Plant Origin Seeds in the CrossroadsIncantation Component

(Key in gaining access to the Surface)
Wheat Hades 2
Wheat 		Plant Wheat Seeds in the CrossroadsIncantation Component
Wheat Seeds Hades 2
Wheat Seeds		Collect using the Silver Spade in the Mourning FieldsPlant in soil at Crossroads to obtain Wheat

Because Hades 2 is still in Early Access, it’s possible we’ll see more plants to collect in the future. For now, those, these are all available Greeneries for your spells and potions. If you’re heading out hunting seeds, don’t forget to equip the Silver Spade!

Post Tag:
Hades II
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Unlock All Tools in Hades 2
Screenshot of the tool selection area in Hades 2, feating all four tools
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock All Tools in Hades 2
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 12, 2024
Read Article All Egg Collection Rewards in Animal Well
Animal Well screenshot of an egg collection sitting on shelves with a peacock perched on top.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Egg Collection Rewards in Animal Well
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 12, 2024
Read Article How to Beat the Red Chameleon Boss in Animal Well
Animal Well screenshot of the red chameleon boss and hedgehogs walking across a log platform
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat the Red Chameleon Boss in Animal Well
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Unlock All Tools in Hades 2
Screenshot of the tool selection area in Hades 2, feating all four tools
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock All Tools in Hades 2
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 12, 2024
Read Article All Egg Collection Rewards in Animal Well
Animal Well screenshot of an egg collection sitting on shelves with a peacock perched on top.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Egg Collection Rewards in Animal Well
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 12, 2024
Read Article How to Beat the Red Chameleon Boss in Animal Well
Animal Well screenshot of the red chameleon boss and hedgehogs walking across a log platform
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat the Red Chameleon Boss in Animal Well
Seth Lowe Seth Lowe May 12, 2024
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.