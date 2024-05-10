All Reagents in Hades 2 And How to Get Them

Players need to gather reagents during each run to cast their spells to unlock new abilities and progress through the underworld in Hades 2. Here is a list of all the reagents in Hades 2 and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

What Are Reagents in Hades 2?

In Hades 2, you step into the role of the young witch and princess of the Underworld, Melinoe. As part of her witchy ways, she uses a massive cauldron to cast incantations. These spells have helpful effects that will make it easier to survive your nightly adventures or even unlock new areas of the game. All incantations require ingredients known as reagents.

These reagents can be acquired using specialized tools or as rewards for defeating enemies in a particular area. You won’t find certain ingredients until you’ve reached further depths or unlocked the seal to the Surface, so it’s helpful to know when and where you’ll encounter these components. Some also require equipping a specific tool before you head out for the night; otherwise, you won’t be able to harvest them.

All Reagents in Hades 2 and Where To Find Them

If you’re looking for a reagent, here’s where you can find it and anything else you need to know about how to harvest it.



Note: Hades 2 is in Early Access, which means more reagents may be added in the future.

Reagent Where to Find Required Tools Uses

Ashes Reward for clearing areas behind certain doors



Trade Bones with the Wretched Broker



Occasionally dropped by pacified Shades None



Tablet of Peace if pacifying Shades Unlock new Arcana Cards



Incantation Component

Bones Reward for clearing areas behind certain doors



Reward when using a weapon with Thirst None Trade with the Wretched Broker



Incantation Component

Bronze Collect on the Surface Crescent Pick Unlock certain Weapons



Incantation Component

Cinder Reward for defeating the Erebus Guardian None Unlock certain Arcana Cards



Incantation Component

Driftwood Collect on The Surface, in the Rift of Thessaly None Incantation Component



Unlock certain Weapon Aspects

Fate Fabric (F-Fabric) Trade with the Wretched Broker None Incantation Component

Glassrock (G-Rock) Collect in the Fields of Mourning Crescent Pick Unlock certain Weapons



Incantation Component

Iron Collect on the Surface, in the Rift of Thessaly Crescent Pick Incantation Component

Limestone Collect in Oceanus Crescent Pick Incantation Component

Marble Collect in Tartarus Crescent Pick Incantation Component

Pearl Reward for defeating the Oceanus Guardian None Incantation Component

Plasma Collect in Chaos Cresent Pick Incantation Component

Psyche Reward for clearing areas behind certain doors



Trade Bones with the Wretched Broker



Occasionally dropped by pacified Shades None



Table of Peace if pacifying Shades Increase Grasp to activate more Arcana Cards at once



Incantation Component

Shadow Craft in the Cauldron using a certain Incantation None Incantation Component

Silver Collect in Erebus Crescent Pick Unlock certain Weapons



Incantation component

Tears Reward for defeating the Mourning Fields Guardian None Incantation Component

Wool Reward for defeating the first Surface Guardian None Unlock certain Arcana Cards



Incantation Component

Some incantations may also require plants, known as Greeneries in Hades 2. These are a separate category of items that can be harvested and even grown at the Crossroads.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more