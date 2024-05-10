Screenshot from Hades 2, showing Melinoe standing in front of a cauldron, an incantation in progress
Guides
Video Games

All Reagents in Hades 2 And How to Get Them

To cast incantations in Hades 2, you're going to need plenty of reagents
Players need to gather reagents during each run to cast their spells to unlock new abilities and progress through the underworld in Hades 2. Here is a list of all the reagents in Hades 2 and how to get them.

What Are Reagents in Hades 2?

In Hades 2, you step into the role of the young witch and princess of the Underworld, Melinoe. As part of her witchy ways, she uses a massive cauldron to cast incantations. These spells have helpful effects that will make it easier to survive your nightly adventures or even unlock new areas of the game. All incantations require ingredients known as reagents.

These reagents can be acquired using specialized tools or as rewards for defeating enemies in a particular area. You won’t find certain ingredients until you’ve reached further depths or unlocked the seal to the Surface, so it’s helpful to know when and where you’ll encounter these components. Some also require equipping a specific tool before you head out for the night; otherwise, you won’t be able to harvest them.

All Reagents in Hades 2 and Where To Find Them

If you’re looking for a reagent, here’s where you can find it and anything else you need to know about how to harvest it.

Note: Hades 2 is in Early Access, which means more reagents may be added in the future.

ReagentWhere to FindRequired ToolsUses
Sand Door Symbol Hades 2
Ashes		Reward for clearing areas behind certain doors

Trade Bones with the Wretched Broker

Occasionally dropped by pacified Shades		None

Tablet of Peace if pacifying Shades		Unlock new Arcana Cards

Incantation Component
Bones Door Symbol Hades 2
Bones		Reward for clearing areas behind certain doors

Reward when using a weapon with Thirst		NoneTrade with the Wretched Broker

Incantation Component
Bronze Hades 2
Bronze		Collect on the SurfaceCrescent PickUnlock certain Weapons

Incantation Component
Guardian Boss Battle Symbol - Cinder
Cinder		Reward for defeating the Erebus GuardianNoneUnlock certain Arcana Cards

Incantation Component
Driftwood Hades 2
Driftwood		Collect on The Surface, in the Rift of ThessalyNoneIncantation Component

Unlock certain Weapon Aspects
Fate Fabric Hades 2
Fate Fabric (F-Fabric)		Trade with the Wretched BrokerNoneIncantation Component
Glassrock Hades 2
Glassrock (G-Rock)		Collect in the Fields of MourningCrescent PickUnlock certain Weapons

Incantation Component
Iron Hades 2
Iron		Collect on the Surface, in the Rift of ThessalyCrescent PickIncantation Component
Limestone Hades 2
Limestone		Collect in OceanusCrescent PickIncantation Component
Marble Hades 2
Marble		Collect in TartarusCrescent PickIncantation Component
Pearl Door Symbol Hades 2
Pearl		Reward for defeating the Oceanus GuardianNoneIncantation Component
Plasma Hades 2
Plasma		Collect in ChaosCresent PickIncantation Component
Gain Psyche Door Synbol Hades 2
Psyche		Reward for clearing areas behind certain doors

Trade Bones with the Wretched Broker

Occasionally dropped by pacified Shades		None

Table of Peace if pacifying Shades		Increase Grasp to activate more Arcana Cards at once

Incantation Component
Shadow Hades 2
Shadow		Craft in the Cauldron using a certain IncantationNoneIncantation Component
Silver Hades 2
Silver		Collect in ErebusCrescent PickUnlock certain Weapons

Incantation component
Tears Door Symbol Hades 2
Tears		Reward for defeating the Mourning Fields GuardianNoneIncantation Component
Wool Hades 2
Wool		Reward for defeating the first Surface GuardianNoneUnlock certain Arcana Cards

Incantation Component

Some incantations may also require plants, known as Greeneries in Hades 2. These are a separate category of items that can be harvested and even grown at the Crossroads.

Hades II
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.