All Reagents in Hades 2 And How to Get Them

Players need to gather reagents during each run to cast their spells to unlock new abilities and progress through the underworld in Hades 2. Here is a list of all the reagents in Hades 2 and how to get them.
What Are Reagents in Hades 2?
In Hades 2, you step into the role of the young witch and princess of the Underworld, Melinoe. As part of her witchy ways, she uses a massive cauldron to cast incantations. These spells have helpful effects that will make it easier to survive your nightly adventures or even unlock new areas of the game. All incantations require ingredients known as reagents.
These reagents can be acquired using specialized tools or as rewards for defeating enemies in a particular area. You won’t find certain ingredients until you’ve reached further depths or unlocked the seal to the Surface, so it’s helpful to know when and where you’ll encounter these components. Some also require equipping a specific tool before you head out for the night; otherwise, you won’t be able to harvest them.
All Reagents in Hades 2 and Where To Find Them
If you’re looking for a reagent, here’s where you can find it and anything else you need to know about how to harvest it.
Note: Hades 2 is in Early Access, which means more reagents may be added in the future.
|Reagent
|Where to Find
|Required Tools
|Uses
Ashes
|Reward for clearing areas behind certain doors
Trade Bones with the Wretched Broker
Occasionally dropped by pacified Shades
|None
Tablet of Peace if pacifying Shades
|Unlock new Arcana Cards
Incantation Component
Bones
|Reward for clearing areas behind certain doors
Reward when using a weapon with Thirst
|None
|Trade with the Wretched Broker
Incantation Component
Bronze
|Collect on the Surface
|Crescent Pick
|Unlock certain Weapons
Incantation Component
Cinder
|Reward for defeating the Erebus Guardian
|None
|Unlock certain Arcana Cards
Incantation Component
Driftwood
|Collect on The Surface, in the Rift of Thessaly
|None
|Incantation Component
Unlock certain Weapon Aspects
Fate Fabric (F-Fabric)
|Trade with the Wretched Broker
|None
|Incantation Component
Glassrock (G-Rock)
|Collect in the Fields of Mourning
|Crescent Pick
|Unlock certain Weapons
Incantation Component
Iron
|Collect on the Surface, in the Rift of Thessaly
|Crescent Pick
|Incantation Component
Limestone
|Collect in Oceanus
|Crescent Pick
|Incantation Component
Marble
|Collect in Tartarus
|Crescent Pick
|Incantation Component
Pearl
|Reward for defeating the Oceanus Guardian
|None
|Incantation Component
Plasma
|Collect in Chaos
|Cresent Pick
|Incantation Component
Psyche
|Reward for clearing areas behind certain doors
Trade Bones with the Wretched Broker
Occasionally dropped by pacified Shades
|None
Table of Peace if pacifying Shades
|Increase Grasp to activate more Arcana Cards at once
Incantation Component
Shadow
|Craft in the Cauldron using a certain Incantation
|None
|Incantation Component
Silver
|Collect in Erebus
|Crescent Pick
|Unlock certain Weapons
Incantation component
Tears
|Reward for defeating the Mourning Fields Guardian
|None
|Incantation Component
Wool
|Reward for defeating the first Surface Guardian
|None
|Unlock certain Arcana Cards
Incantation Component
Some incantations may also require plants, known as Greeneries in Hades 2. These are a separate category of items that can be harvested and even grown at the Crossroads.