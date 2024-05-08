Image of a dungeon run in Hades 2, showing two different doors with colorful symbols on the front
All Hades 2 Door Symbols, Explained

As you explore the underworld in Hades II, you’ll sometimes come upon branching paths where a decision must be made. The door symbols in Hades 2 can help you determine which way to go, but only if you know what they mean.

How to Choose a Path in Hades 2

When you reach a branching path, both portals will have a symbol on them. These door symbols in Hades 2 tell you what you’ll find ahead. Based on your goal for the run, you should choose the path with the corresponding symbol.

Symbols show what you’ll find along the path, including key items like boons, materials for leveling up, and reagents. Others indicate bosses you’ll need to fight. Our guide to what all these Hades 2 door symbols mean will help you pick the right choice for every run.

Keep in mind that any boons and bonuses you acquire will be active only during that run, so if you die, you lose the perks. Materials and reagents, you’ll get to keep.

All Door Symbols and Their Meanings in Hades 2

Here are all the door symbols we’ve encountered in Hades 2 and what they tell you about the path that lies ahead.

Note: Hades 2 is newly released on Early Access. We’re still working our way through, so some screenshots of door symbols in later gameplay are still to come!

SymbolSymbol TypeWhat It Means
Aphrodite's Boon Hades 2Deity Boon – AphroditeReceive a boon from Aphrodite
Apollo Boon Symbol - Hades 2Deity Boon – ApolloReceive a boon from Apollo
Face symbol with multicolored eyesDeity Boon – ChaosReceive a boon from Chaos
Demeter Boon Symbol Hades 2Deity Boon – DemeterReceive a boon from Demeter
Hephaestus Boon Symbol - Hades 2Deity Boon – HephaestusReceive a boon from Hephaestus
Blue Shield SymbolDeity Boon – HeraReceive a boon from Hera
Golden Wing Symbol Deity Boon – HermesReceive a boon from Hermes
Hestia Boon Symbol Hades 2Deity Boon – HestiaReceive a boon from Hestia
Poseidon Door Symbol Hades 2Deity Boon – PoseidonReceive a boon from Poseidon
Selene Door Symbol Hades 2Deity Boon – SeleneReceive a Gift of the Moon boon from Selene
Zeus Boon Hades 2Deity Boon – ZeusReceive a boon from Zeus
Pom of Power Door Symbol Hades 2Improvement – Pom of PowerIncrease the level of one active boon
Daedelus Hammer Door Symbol Hades 2Improvement – Daedalus HammerIncrease the power of one weapon attack
Max HP Boost Hades 2Stats Boost – HPGain +25 to your max HP
Max Magic Boost Symbol Hades 2Stats Boost – MagickGain +30 to your max Magick
Sand Door Symbol Hades 2Acquire Materials – AshesAcquire Ashes

(Material used to buy skills while meditating)
Bones Door Symbol Hades 2Acquire Materials – BonesAcquire Bones

(Currency used with the Shopkeeper at camp)
Gold Symbol Hades 2Acquire Materials – Gold CrownsAcquire Gold Crowns

(Currency used at Charon’s shop and Wells of Charon)
Nectar Symbol Hades 2Acquire Materials – NectarAcquire 1 Nectar

(Gift to allies to receive useful Keepsakes)
Gain Psyche Door Synbol Hades 2Acquire Materials – PsycheAcquire Psyche

(Material used to increase Grasp)
Charon's Shop Door Symbol Hades 2Supply Stop – Charon’s ShopVisit Charon’s shop to purchase helpful boosts
Visit With the Locals Symbol Hades 2Supply Stop – Varies By AreaVisit with and receive gifts from an ally, depending on area

In Erebus, receive Silken Fineries from Arachne

In Oceanus, receive Second-Hand Gifts from Narcissus

In the Mourning Fields, receive Plaintive Echoes from Echo

In Tartarus, receive a boon from Hades

In the City of Ephyra, receive Nightly Curses from Medea

In the Rift of Thessaly, receive Changes & Fortunes from Circe
Mini Boss Ahead Icon - Hades 2Foe Ahead – Mini-BossFace a mini boss in the next stage

(Will appear beneath another symbol, which also applies)
Letter Scroll SymbolFated ListChance to complete a task from the Fated List lies ahead

All Guardian Battle Door Symbols and Rewards in Hades 2

While most of these symbols appear on doors at random, there are a few you’ll only spot once for each level of the underworld you explore. These symbols denote the entry point to a battle with a powerful Guardian and show the reward you’ll get when (and if) you win.

SymbolSymbol TypeWhat It Means
Guardian Boss Battle Symbol - CinderErebus Guardian BattleDefeat the Erebus Guardian & receive Cinder

(Material used to unlock certain skills & for incantations)
Image of a pearl with the Guardian icon Oceanus Guardian BattleDefeat the Oceasnus Guardian and receive Pearl
(Material used to cast incantations)
Image of water with the Guardian iconMourning Fields Guardian BattleDefeat the Mourning Fields Guardian and receive Tears

(Material used to cast incantations)
Image of wool with the Guardian icon City of Ephyra Guardian BattleDefeat City of Ephyra Guardian and receive Wool

(Material used to cast incantations)
Image of a Golden apple with the Guardian iconRift of Thessaly Guardian BattleDefeat the Guardian of the Rift of Thessaly and receive a Golden Apple
(Material used to cast incantations)
Next Level Symbol Hades 2Next Level ArrowShown after defeating a Guardian, when you can progress to the lower level

Hades 2 Early Access is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Hades 2
