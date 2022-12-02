Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a turn-based tactics game featuring more than a dozen Marvel superheroes. With the entire history of Marvel Comics to choose from, not everyone could make the cut. Here’s the list of all playable characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

A List of All Playable Characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Blade (Eric Brooks)

Captain America (Steve Rogers)

Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers)

Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange)

Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)

The Hulk (Bruce Banner)

Iron Man (Tony Stark)

Magik (Illyana Rasputin)

Nico Minoru (Sister Grimm)

Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)

Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

Wolverine (Logan)

The Hunter, your original customizable character

For the most part, this list of 13 heroes leans on well-known movie and comics characters, but it includes slightly obscure heroes that some people will be meeting for the first time. Eleven of the 12 familiar characters have had their own movies at some point, including Spider-Man, Blade, Wolverine, and Ghost Rider. Even a version of Magik featured in The New Mutants. Nico Minoru is the only hero on the list relegated to TV, as she was a main character in the Runaways Hulu series but hasn’t appeared in a movie.

The odd one out is the Hunter, a never-before-seen customizable player character who is revived at the start of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to help the other heroes, as they are the only person to have ever successfully defeated Lillith.

DLC Characters for Midnight Suns

While the above list includes all the playable characters currently in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, there will be a few extra DLC characters added via the season pass. These characters include the following:

Deadpool

Morbius

Storm

Venom

The announced DLC will bring the total roster size to at least 16 playable characters once all of the season pass content becomes available.

The announced DLC will bring the total roster size to at least 16 playable characters once all of the season pass content becomes available.