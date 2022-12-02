Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a ton of recognizable Marvel superheroes. Unsurprisingly, they’re not voiced by their movie actors and are instead voiced by experienced voice actors, including some who have voiced the characters before. Here, we have compiled the answer to who all of the voice actors are in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. But please note that this list will spoil which characters are in the game for you!
A List of All the Voice Actors in Marvel’s Midnight Suns
Voice Actors for Playable Characters
- Hunter Female – Elizabeth Grullon
- Hunter Male – Matthew Mercer
- Doctor Strange – Rick Pasqualone
- Blade – Michael Jai White
- Captain America – Brian Bloom
- Captain Marvel – Erica Lindbeck
- Spider-Man – Yuri Lowenthal
- Iron Man – Josh Keaton
- Magik – Laura Bailey
- Nico Minoru – Lyrica Okano
- Wolverine – Steve Blum
- Scarlet Witch – Emily O’Brien
- Robbie Reyes – Giancarlo Sabogal
- Ghost Rider – Darin De Paul
- Bruce Banner – William Salyers
- Hulk – Fred Tatasciore
Voice Actors for All the Other Characters
- Crossbones – Rick Wasserman
- Doctor Faustus – Time Winters
- Mephisto – Jason Isaacs
- Sabretooth – Peter Lurie
- Lilith – Jennifer Hale
- Chthon – Darin De Paul
- Agatha Harkness – Courtenay Taylor
- Caretaker – Vanessa Marshall
- Johnny Blaze – Graham McTavish
- Nick Fury – Ray Chase
- Shield Agent – Brian Bloom
- Nest Mother – Jennifer Hale
- Revenant – Lani Minella
- Dread Maiden – Laila Berzins
- Guardian – Fred Tatasciore
- Agaphisto – Jason Isaacs
- Mysterious Creature – Jason Isaacs
- Doctor Doom – Graham McTavish
- Howard Stark – Peter Lurie
- Additional Voices – Jon Curry, Sean Chiplock, Vic Chao, Ray Chase, Neil Kaplan, Griffin Burns, Caitlyn Elizabeth, Jeff Schine, Dawn Bennett, Billy Kametz
Many of these voice actors are reprising their roles from animated TV series and other video games, while others are new to their roles. Lyrica Okano moves from the live-action role of Nico Minoru to a purely voice acting role but has nonetheless inhabited the role before.
That answers who all of the voice actors are in Marvel’s Midnight Suns! Check out more information on playable characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.