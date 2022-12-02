Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a ton of recognizable Marvel superheroes. Unsurprisingly, they’re not voiced by their movie actors and are instead voiced by experienced voice actors, including some who have voiced the characters before. Here, we have compiled the answer to who all of the voice actors are in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. But please note that this list will spoil which characters are in the game for you!

A List of All the Voice Actors in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Voice Actors for Playable Characters

Hunter Female – Elizabeth Grullon

– Elizabeth Grullon Hunter Male – Matthew Mercer

– Matthew Mercer Doctor Strange – Rick Pasqualone

– Rick Pasqualone Blade – Michael Jai White

– Michael Jai White Captain America – Brian Bloom

– Brian Bloom Captain Marvel – Erica Lindbeck

– Erica Lindbeck Spider-Man – Yuri Lowenthal

– Yuri Lowenthal Iron Man – Josh Keaton

– Josh Keaton Magik – Laura Bailey

– Laura Bailey Nico Minoru – Lyrica Okano

– Lyrica Okano Wolverine – Steve Blum

– Steve Blum Scarlet Witch – Emily O’Brien

– Emily O’Brien Robbie Reyes – Giancarlo Sabogal

– Giancarlo Sabogal Ghost Rider – Darin De Paul

– Darin De Paul Bruce Banner – William Salyers

– William Salyers Hulk – Fred Tatasciore

Voice Actors for All the Other Characters

Crossbones – Rick Wasserman

– Rick Wasserman Doctor Faustus – Time Winters

– Time Winters Mephisto – Jason Isaacs

– Jason Isaacs Sabretooth – Peter Lurie

– Peter Lurie Lilith – Jennifer Hale

– Jennifer Hale Chthon – Darin De Paul

– Darin De Paul Agatha Harkness – Courtenay Taylor

– Courtenay Taylor Caretaker – Vanessa Marshall

– Vanessa Marshall Johnny Blaze – Graham McTavish

– Graham McTavish Nick Fury – Ray Chase

– Ray Chase Shield Agent – Brian Bloom

– Brian Bloom Nest Mother – Jennifer Hale

– Jennifer Hale Revenant – Lani Minella

– Lani Minella Dread Maiden – Laila Berzins

– Laila Berzins Guardian – Fred Tatasciore

– Fred Tatasciore Agaphisto – Jason Isaacs

– Jason Isaacs Mysterious Creature – Jason Isaacs

– Jason Isaacs Doctor Doom – Graham McTavish

– Graham McTavish Howard Stark – Peter Lurie

– Peter Lurie Additional Voices – Jon Curry, Sean Chiplock, Vic Chao, Ray Chase, Neil Kaplan, Griffin Burns, Caitlyn Elizabeth, Jeff Schine, Dawn Bennett, Billy Kametz

Many of these voice actors are reprising their roles from animated TV series and other video games, while others are new to their roles. Lyrica Okano moves from the live-action role of Nico Minoru to a purely voice acting role but has nonetheless inhabited the role before.

That answers who all of the voice actors are in Marvel’s Midnight Suns! Check out more information on playable characters in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.