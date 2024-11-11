All Variations and How To Unlock Them in Shonen Unleashed

Shonen Unleashed is one of the newer anime-inspired games on Roblox. It allows gamers to use some of their favorite characters and duke it out with other players. However, no anime game would be complete without transformations. Here are all the Variations in Shonen Unleashed and how to unlock them.

Recommended Videos

How To Unlock All Variations in Shonen Unleashed

When you open up Shonen Unleashed for the first time, the game will ask you to choose a character. That selection is pretty important for a number of reasons, but the one thing to pay close attention to is the “Character Paths.” It’s sort of a Battle Pass for every character, with each one having 20 tiers. However, hitting level 10 for certain characters will unlock a “Variation,” which is essentially another form.

However, not every character in the game has a Variation, meaning it’s important to make yourself familiar with all of the different Character Paths. Variations will identify themselves on the Character Path by appearing as a silhouetted version of the character. For example, Luffy’s Variation is him in the Gear 2 pose. Characters without Variations in Shonen Unleashed will have a form of currency at level 10 rather than a silhouette.

Related: Shonen Unleashed Codes (November 2024)

All Variations in Shonen Unleashed

If you prefer not to have to grind and unlock every character to see whether they have a Variation, you’re in luck because The Escapist has the full list. It’s possible that more get added down the line, but for now, here are all the Variations in Shonen Unleashed:

Goku [Namek Saga] Variation: Goku [Kaio-Ken Gamble]

Luffy [Early] Variation: Luffy [Marineford]

Ichigo [Soul Society] Variation: Zangetsu [Hollow Side]

Vegeta [Android Saga] Variation: Vegeta [Saiyan Saga]

Zoro [Early] Variation: Zoro [Enies Lobby]

Sasuke [Early] Variation: Sasuke [Curse Mark Lv.2]

Renji Abarai Variation: Renji Abarai [TYBW]

Jotaro Kujo Variation: Jotaro Kujo [Part 4]

Tanjiro Kamado Variation: Giyu Tomioka



As you can see, some of the Variations are iconic forms, including Goku using the Kaio-ken technique, while others are different characters entirely, such as Tanjiro turning into Giyu. The latter situation seems a bit out of place, especially since Tanjiro has a popular technique, the Hinokami Kagura, that seems perfect for a Variation. However, having a good roster is half the battle when it comes to building a successful anime fighting game, and Shonen Unleashed is on the right track.

And those are all the Variations in Shonen Unleashed and how to unlock them.

Shonen Unleashed is available now on Roblox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy