All Pokémon Starters by Generation (Gens 1-9)

Every generation of Pokémon comes with a new set of three starters to choose from: a Grass type, a Fire type, and a Water type. Nine generations in, there are now 27 starter lines in the franchise. Here’s a look at all partner options throughout the generations.

Note: Final starter evolutions marked (*) are capable of Mega Evolution in Gens VI and VII.

All Starter Pokémon by Generation

Generation I Starter Pokémon

Image via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

The starters that, well, started it all include Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle of the Kanto region. They first appeared in the original US-released titles Pokémon Red, Blue, and Yellow, and have since made comebacks in the remakes Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen, as well as Pokémon Let’s Go! Pikachu and Eevee. You can also obtain them in a number of other mainline games, including the remakes Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver and Pokémon X and Y.

Starter Pokémon Type Evolutions Bulbasaur Grass/Poison Ivysaur (Level 16)

Venusaur* (Level 32) Charmander Fire Charmeleon (Level 16)

Charizard* (Level 36) Squirtle Water Wartortle (Level 16)

Blastoise* (Level 36)

Generation II Starter Pokémon

Image via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile are the starters of the Gen II titles Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal. Native to the Johto region, the trio also appears in the remakes Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver. They’ve been made available to catch through a number of means in subsequent generations, like via the QR Scanner in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Cyndaquil is also a starter option in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Starter Pokémon Type Evolutions Chikorita Grass Bayleef (Level 16)

Meganium (Level 32) Cyndaquil Fire Quilava (Level 14)

Typhlosion (Level 36) Totodile Water Croconaw (Level 18)

Feraligatr (Level 30)

Note: Cyndaquil evolves into Quilava at level 14 in every mainline game but Pokémon Legends: Arceus. See Gen VIII starters for Legends: Arceus evolution details.

Generation III Starter Pokémon

Image via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

The starters of Gen III’s Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald are Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip. The Hoenn trio reappears in the remakes Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, with a number of ways to catch them in other mainline releases and DLC.

Starter Pokémon Type Evolutions Treecko Grass Grovyle (Level 16)

Sceptile* (Level 36) Torchic Fire Combusken (Level 16)

Blaziken* (Level 36) Mudkip Water Marshtomp (Level 16)

Swampert* (Level 36)

Generation IV Starter Pokémon

Image via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum of Gen IV feature Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup as starter options. Each returns in the remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. While the trio is native to the Sinnoh region, none are featured as starters in Legends: Arceus, which revisits an ancient Sinnoh known as Hisui. However, you can catch all three in the first Legends release, as well as in other mainline titles and DLC.

Starter Pokémon Type Evolutions Turtwig Grass Grotle (Level 18)

Torterra (Level 32) Chimchar Fire Monferno (Level 14)

Infernape (Level 36) Piplup Water Prinplup (Level 16)

Empoleon (Level 36)

Generation V Starter Pokémon

Image via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott make up the starter trio of Gen V titles Pokémon Black and White and their sequels Pokémon Black 2 and White 2. While remakes remain a topic of speculation at the time of writing, you can catch all three Unova partner Pokémon in several other mainline titles and DLC. Notably, Oshawott is also a starter option in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Starter Pokémon Type Evolutions Snivy Grass Servine (Level 17)

Serperior (Level 36) Tepig Fire Pignite (Level 17)

Emboar (Level 36) Oshawott Water Dewott (Level 17)

Samurott (Level 36)

Generation VI Starter Pokémon

Image via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

The starters of Gen VI’s Pokémon X and Y are Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie. As featured in the Pokémon the Series: XY anime, Froakie’s final evolution, Greninja, also received a special form known as Ash-Greninja, which was offered through the Pokémon Sun and Moon demo and made transferable to the main titles upon their release. The Kalos trio has been available to catch in other mainline titles and DLC since.

Starter Pokémon Type Evolutions Chespin Grass Quilladin (Level 16)

Chesnaught (Level 36) Fennekin Fire Braixen (Level 16)

Delphox (Level 36) Froakie Water Frogadier (Level 16)

Greninja (Level 36)

Generation VII Starter Pokémon

Image via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

The Gen VII titles Pokémon Sun and Moon introduced Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio as starters. All three returned in the sequels Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon and have been available to catch in DLC for mainline games that followed. The grass partner Pokémon, Rowlet, has also appeared as a starter option in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Starter Pokémon Type Evolutions Rowlet Grass/Flying Dartrix (Level 17)

Decidueye (Level 34) Litten Fire Torracat (Level 17)

Incineroar (Level 34) Popplio Water Brionne (Level 17)

Primarina (Level 34)

Note: Dartrix evolves into Decidueye at level 34 in every mainline game but Pokémon Legends: Arceus. See Gen VIII starters for Legends: Arceus evolution details.

Generation VIII Starter Pokémon

Image via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Gen VIII deviated from the traditional mainline release formula with its introduction of Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The dual releases and the first Legends title offered different starters, with the former introducing three new partner Pokémon and the latter featuring past starters with new regional evolutions.

Sword & Shield brought in Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble as starter Pokémon. All three Galar partners can also be caught in the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Starter Pokémon Type Evolutions Grookey Grass Thwackey (Level 16)

Rillaboom (Level 35) Scorbunny Fire Raboot (Level 16)

Cinderace (Level 35) Sobble Water Drizzile (Level 17)

Inteleon (Level 35)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Image via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Pokemon Legends: Arceus saw Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott return as the starter trio of Hisui, an ancient Sinnoh region. Evolution levels differ slightly from those featured in past titles, and each partner Pokémon receives a new regional form upon its final evolution. You can also catch all three Sinnoh starters introduced in Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum.

Starter Pokémon Type Evolutions Rowlet Grass/Flying Dartrix (Level 17)

Hisuian Decidueye (Level 36) Cyndaquil Fire Quilava (Level 17)

Hisuian Typhlosion (Level 36) Oshawott Water Dewott (Level 17)

Hisuian Samurott (Level 36)

Generation IX Starter Pokémon

Image via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly made their starter debut in the Gen IX titles Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Sprigatito is a cat-like Grass type with ‘tude; Fuecoco, is an oh-so wholesome Fire croc; and Quaxly is a poised Water type with flair. Though you need to trade to get all three native starters, you can catch every past partner Pokémon in the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.

Starter Pokémon Type Evolutions Sprigatito Grass Floragato (Level 16)

Meowscarada (Level 36) Fuecoco Fire Crocalor (Level 16)

Skeledirge (Level 36) Quaxly Water Quaxwell (Level 16)

Quaquaval (Level 36)

Now at the tail-end of its ninth generation, the Pokémon franchise is expected to continue with the Nintendo Switch 2’s announcement and the highly-anticipated Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which is currently in development.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC are now available.

