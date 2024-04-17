If you wanna be the very best like no one ever was but don’t have any friends, then you’re going to need to use trade codes. Here are all the trade codes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
What Are Pokemon Trade Codes?
Pokemon trade codes are Link Codes you can enter when starting a Link Trade in the Poke Portal. They’re useful for trainers who don’t have a friend with the opposite version of their game, allowing trade between online strangers for specific Pokemon that require trading to obtain. These Pokemon include version-exclusives, Pokemon that only evolve by trading, and all the starter Pokemon. If you’re trying to complete your Scarlet and Violet Pokedex, these codes will make things quicker and easier.
Note: The following trade codes were created and popularized by YouTuber Austin John Plays.
All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trade Codes
While the following list of trade codes places Scarlet‘s version exclusives first, you can still use the same trade code if you have and want the opposite Pokemon. If you’re using a trade code and connect with someone with the same Pokemon as you, disconnect and try again. Most people are playing Pokemon Violet, so if you’re looking for a Scarlet-exclusive Pokemon, it may take quite a few tries before connecting with the right person.
Scarlet and Violet Version Exclusive Pokemon Trade Codes
|Trade Code
|Pokemon You Have
|Pokemon You Want
|0166 – 0167
|Armarouge
|Ceruledge
|0319 – 0320
|Stonjourner
|Eiscue
|0313 – 0314
|Oranguru
|Passimian
|0223 – 0223
|Fire-type Tauros
|Water-type Tauros
|0227 – 0140
|Stunky
|Gulpin
|0227 – 0140
|Skuntank
|Swalot
|0143 – 0114
|Drifloon
|Misdreavus
|0143 – 0114
|Drifblim
|Mismagius
|0337 – 0339
|Skrelp
|Clauncher
|0337 – 0339
|Dragalge
|Clawitzer
|0316 – 0276
|Larvitar
|Bagon
|0316 – 0276
|Pupitar
|Shelgon
|0316 – 0276
|Tyranitar
|Salamence
|0370 – 0305
|Deino
|Dreepy
|0370 – 0305
|Zwilous
|Drakloak
|0370 – 0305
|Hydreigon
|Dragapult
|0376 – 0382
|Great Tusk
|Iron Treads
|0377 – 0383
|Scream Tail
|Iron Bundle
|0378 – 0384
|Brute Bonnet
|Iron Hands
|0379 – 0385
|Flutter Mane
|Iron Jugulis
|0380 – 0386
|Slither Wing
|Iron Moth
|0381 – 0387
|Sandy Shocks
|Iron Thorns
|0397 – 0398
|Roaring Moon
|Iron Valiant
|0399 – 0400
|Koraidon
|Miraidon
The Teal Mask Version Exclusive Pokemon Trade Codes
|Trade Code
|Pokemon You Have
|Pokemon You Want
|0207 – 0190
|Gligar
|Aipom
|0845 – 0877
|Cramorant
|Morpeko
The Indigo Disk Version Exclusive Pokemon Trade Codes
|Trade Code
|Pokemon You Have
|Pokemon You Want
|0027 – 0037
|Alolan Vulpix
|Alolan Sandshrew
|0408 – 0410
|Cranidos
|Shieldon
|1020 – 1022
|Gouging Fire
|Iron Boulder
|1021 – 1023
|Raging Bolt
|Iron Crown
Scarlet and Violet Pokemon Evolution Trade Codes
Many of the following Pokemon require a held item to evolve. When using a trade code to trade one of these Pokemon, make sure you have the necessary item equipped to your Pokemon before you start the trade.
|Trade Code
|Pokemon You Have
|Pokemon You Want
|Held Item
|0093 – 0093
|Haunter
|Gengar
|—
|2019 – 2019
|Scyther
|Scizor
|Metal Coat
|2075 – 2075
|Slowpoke
|Slowking
|King’s Rock
The Teal Mask Pokemon Evolution Trade Codes
|Trade Code
|Pokemon You Have
|Pokemon You Want
|Held Item
|0061 – 0061
|Poliwhirl
|Politoed
|King’s Rock
|0349 – 0349
|Feebas
|Milotic
|Prism Scale
|0075 – 0075
|Graveler
|Golem
|—
|0533 – 0533
|Gurdurr
|Conkeldurr
|—
|0708 – 0708
|Phantump
|Trevenant
|—
|0356 – 0356
|Dusclops
|Dusknoir
|Reaper Cloth
The Indigo Disk Pokemon Evolution Trade Codes
|Trade Code
|Pokemon You Have
|Pokemon You Want
|Held Item
|0075 – 0075
|Alolan Graveler
|Alolan Golem
|—
|0112 – 0112
|Rhydon
|Rhyperior
|Protector
|0117 – 0117
|Seadra
|Kingdra
|Dragon Scale
|0125 – 0125
|Electabuzz
|Electivire
|Electirizer
|0126 – 0126
|Magmar
|Magmortar
|Magmarizer
|0137 – 0137
|Porygon
|Porygon2
|Upgrade
|0233 – 0233
|Porygon2
|Porygon-Z
|Dubious Disk
Starter Pokemon Trade Codes
|Trade Code
|Pokemon You Have
|Pokemon You Want
|0906 – 0909
|Sprigatito
|Fuecoco
|0906 – 0912
|Sprigatito
|Quaxly
|0909 – 0912
|Fuecoco
|Quaxly
|0001 – 0004
|Bulbasaur
|Charmander
|0001 – 0007
|Bulbasaur
|Squirtle
|0004 – 0007
|Charmander
|Squirtle
|0152 – 0155
|Chikorita
|Cyndaquil
|0152 – 0158
|Chikorita
|Totodile
|0155 – 0158
|Cyndaquil
|Totodile
|0252 – 0255
|Treecko
|Torchic
|0252 – 0258
|Treecko
|Mudkip
|0255 – 0258
|Torchic
|Mudkip
|0387 – 0390
|Turtwig
|Chimchar
|0387 – 0393
|Turtwig
|Piplup
|0390 – 0393
|Chimchar
|Piplup
|0495 – 0498
|Snivy
|Tepig
|0495 – 0501
|Snivy
|Oshawott
|0498 – 0501
|Tepig
|Oshawott
|0650 – 0653
|Chespin
|Fennekin
|0650 – 0656
|Chespin
|Froakie
|0653 – 0656
|Fennekin
|Froakie
|0722 – 0725
|Rowlet
|Litten
|0722 – 0728
|Rowlet
|Popplio
|0725 – 0728
|Litten
|Popplio
|0810 – 0813
|Grookey
|Scorbunny
|0810 – 0816
|Grookey
|Sobble
|0813 – 0816
|Scorbunny
|Sobble
How to Use Trade Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
To use a trade code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet,
- Connect to the internet and select the Poke Portal from the Main Menu.
- Select Link Trade.
- Enter a trade code in the “Set Link Code” section.
- Select “Begin Searching.”
From there, you only need to select the Pokemon you’d like to trade. Just be sure to check the other person’s Pokemon before you complete the trade to ensure you’re getting what you want. Also keep in mind that it may take a while to connect with a trade partner, especially if you’re searching for one at odd hours.
And that’s all the trade codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you want to know more about Scarlet and Violet‘s version exclusive Pokemon, check out our guide.