All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trade Codes

If you wanna be the very best like no one ever was but don’t have any friends, then you’re going to need to use trade codes. Here are all the trade codes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Are Pokemon Trade Codes?

Pokemon trade codes are Link Codes you can enter when starting a Link Trade in the Poke Portal. They’re useful for trainers who don’t have a friend with the opposite version of their game, allowing trade between online strangers for specific Pokemon that require trading to obtain. These Pokemon include version-exclusives, Pokemon that only evolve by trading, and all the starter Pokemon. If you’re trying to complete your Scarlet and Violet Pokedex, these codes will make things quicker and easier.

Note: The following trade codes were created and popularized by YouTuber Austin John Plays.

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trade Codes

While the following list of trade codes places Scarlet‘s version exclusives first, you can still use the same trade code if you have and want the opposite Pokemon. If you’re using a trade code and connect with someone with the same Pokemon as you, disconnect and try again. Most people are playing Pokemon Violet, so if you’re looking for a Scarlet-exclusive Pokemon, it may take quite a few tries before connecting with the right person.

Scarlet and Violet Version Exclusive Pokemon Trade Codes

Trade CodePokemon You HavePokemon You Want
0166 – 0167ArmarougeCeruledge
0319 – 0320StonjournerEiscue
0313 – 0314OranguruPassimian
0223 – 0223Fire-type TaurosWater-type Tauros
0227 – 0140StunkyGulpin
0227 – 0140SkuntankSwalot
0143 – 0114DrifloonMisdreavus
0143 – 0114DrifblimMismagius
0337 – 0339SkrelpClauncher
0337 – 0339DragalgeClawitzer
0316 – 0276LarvitarBagon
0316 – 0276PupitarShelgon
0316 – 0276TyranitarSalamence
0370 – 0305DeinoDreepy
0370 – 0305ZwilousDrakloak
0370 – 0305HydreigonDragapult
0376 – 0382Great TuskIron Treads
0377 – 0383Scream TailIron Bundle
0378 – 0384Brute BonnetIron Hands
0379 – 0385Flutter ManeIron Jugulis
0380 – 0386Slither WingIron Moth
0381 – 0387Sandy ShocksIron Thorns
0397 – 0398Roaring MoonIron Valiant
0399 – 0400KoraidonMiraidon

The Teal Mask Version Exclusive Pokemon Trade Codes

Trade CodePokemon You HavePokemon You Want
0207 – 0190GligarAipom
0845 – 0877CramorantMorpeko

The Indigo Disk Version Exclusive Pokemon Trade Codes

Trade CodePokemon You HavePokemon You Want
0027 – 0037Alolan VulpixAlolan Sandshrew
0408 – 0410CranidosShieldon
1020 – 1022Gouging FireIron Boulder
1021 – 1023Raging BoltIron Crown

Scarlet and Violet Pokemon Evolution Trade Codes

Many of the following Pokemon require a held item to evolve. When using a trade code to trade one of these Pokemon, make sure you have the necessary item equipped to your Pokemon before you start the trade.

Trade CodePokemon You HavePokemon You WantHeld Item
0093 – 0093HaunterGengar
2019 – 2019ScytherScizorMetal Coat
2075 – 2075SlowpokeSlowkingKing’s Rock

The Teal Mask Pokemon Evolution Trade Codes

Trade CodePokemon You HavePokemon You WantHeld Item
0061 – 0061PoliwhirlPolitoedKing’s Rock
0349 – 0349FeebasMiloticPrism Scale
0075 – 0075GravelerGolem
0533 – 0533GurdurrConkeldurr
0708 – 0708PhantumpTrevenant
0356 – 0356DusclopsDusknoirReaper Cloth

The Indigo Disk Pokemon Evolution Trade Codes

Trade CodePokemon You HavePokemon You WantHeld Item
0075 – 0075Alolan GravelerAlolan Golem
0112 – 0112RhydonRhyperiorProtector
0117 – 0117SeadraKingdraDragon Scale
0125 – 0125ElectabuzzElectivireElectirizer
0126 – 0126MagmarMagmortarMagmarizer
0137 – 0137PorygonPorygon2Upgrade
0233 – 0233Porygon2Porygon-ZDubious Disk

Starter Pokemon Trade Codes

Trade CodePokemon You HavePokemon You Want
0906 – 0909SprigatitoFuecoco
0906 – 0912SprigatitoQuaxly
0909 – 0912FuecocoQuaxly
0001 – 0004BulbasaurCharmander
0001 – 0007BulbasaurSquirtle
0004 – 0007CharmanderSquirtle
0152 – 0155ChikoritaCyndaquil
0152 – 0158ChikoritaTotodile
0155 – 0158CyndaquilTotodile
0252 – 0255TreeckoTorchic
0252 – 0258TreeckoMudkip
0255 – 0258TorchicMudkip
0387 – 0390TurtwigChimchar
0387 – 0393TurtwigPiplup
0390 – 0393ChimcharPiplup
0495 – 0498SnivyTepig
0495 – 0501SnivyOshawott
0498 – 0501TepigOshawott
0650 – 0653ChespinFennekin
0650 – 0656ChespinFroakie
0653 – 0656FennekinFroakie
0722 – 0725RowletLitten
0722 – 0728RowletPopplio
0725 – 0728LittenPopplio
0810 – 0813GrookeyScorbunny
0810 – 0816GrookeySobble
0813 – 0816ScorbunnySobble

How to Use Trade Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To use a trade code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet,

  • Connect to the internet and select the Poke Portal from the Main Menu.
  • Select Link Trade.
  • Enter a trade code in the “Set Link Code” section.
  • Select “Begin Searching.”

From there, you only need to select the Pokemon you’d like to trade. Just be sure to check the other person’s Pokemon before you complete the trade to ensure you’re getting what you want. Also keep in mind that it may take a while to connect with a trade partner, especially if you’re searching for one at odd hours.

And that’s all the trade codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you want to know more about Scarlet and Violet‘s version exclusive Pokemon, check out our guide.

