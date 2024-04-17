If you wanna be the very best like no one ever was but don’t have any friends, then you’re going to need to use trade codes. Here are all the trade codes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Are Pokemon Trade Codes?

Pokemon trade codes are Link Codes you can enter when starting a Link Trade in the Poke Portal. They’re useful for trainers who don’t have a friend with the opposite version of their game, allowing trade between online strangers for specific Pokemon that require trading to obtain. These Pokemon include version-exclusives, Pokemon that only evolve by trading, and all the starter Pokemon. If you’re trying to complete your Scarlet and Violet Pokedex, these codes will make things quicker and easier.

Note: The following trade codes were created and popularized by YouTuber Austin John Plays.

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trade Codes

While the following list of trade codes places Scarlet‘s version exclusives first, you can still use the same trade code if you have and want the opposite Pokemon. If you’re using a trade code and connect with someone with the same Pokemon as you, disconnect and try again. Most people are playing Pokemon Violet, so if you’re looking for a Scarlet-exclusive Pokemon, it may take quite a few tries before connecting with the right person.

Scarlet and Violet Version Exclusive Pokemon Trade Codes

Trade Code Pokemon You Have Pokemon You Want 0166 – 0167 Armarouge Ceruledge 0319 – 0320 Stonjourner Eiscue 0313 – 0314 Oranguru Passimian 0223 – 0223 Fire-type Tauros Water-type Tauros 0227 – 0140 Stunky Gulpin 0227 – 0140 Skuntank Swalot 0143 – 0114 Drifloon Misdreavus 0143 – 0114 Drifblim Mismagius 0337 – 0339 Skrelp Clauncher 0337 – 0339 Dragalge Clawitzer 0316 – 0276 Larvitar Bagon 0316 – 0276 Pupitar Shelgon 0316 – 0276 Tyranitar Salamence 0370 – 0305 Deino Dreepy 0370 – 0305 Zwilous Drakloak 0370 – 0305 Hydreigon Dragapult 0376 – 0382 Great Tusk Iron Treads 0377 – 0383 Scream Tail Iron Bundle 0378 – 0384 Brute Bonnet Iron Hands 0379 – 0385 Flutter Mane Iron Jugulis 0380 – 0386 Slither Wing Iron Moth 0381 – 0387 Sandy Shocks Iron Thorns 0397 – 0398 Roaring Moon Iron Valiant 0399 – 0400 Koraidon Miraidon

The Teal Mask Version Exclusive Pokemon Trade Codes Trade Code Pokemon You Have Pokemon You Want 0207 – 0190 Gligar Aipom 0845 – 0877 Cramorant Morpeko

The Indigo Disk Version Exclusive Pokemon Trade Codes Trade Code Pokemon You Have Pokemon You Want 0027 – 0037 Alolan Vulpix Alolan Sandshrew 0408 – 0410 Cranidos Shieldon 1020 – 1022 Gouging Fire Iron Boulder 1021 – 1023 Raging Bolt Iron Crown

Scarlet and Violet Pokemon Evolution Trade Codes

Many of the following Pokemon require a held item to evolve. When using a trade code to trade one of these Pokemon, make sure you have the necessary item equipped to your Pokemon before you start the trade.

Trade Code Pokemon You Have Pokemon You Want Held Item 0093 – 0093 Haunter Gengar — 2019 – 2019 Scyther Scizor Metal Coat 2075 – 2075 Slowpoke Slowking King’s Rock

The Teal Mask Pokemon Evolution Trade Codes Trade Code Pokemon You Have Pokemon You Want Held Item 0061 – 0061 Poliwhirl Politoed King’s Rock 0349 – 0349 Feebas Milotic Prism Scale 0075 – 0075 Graveler Golem — 0533 – 0533 Gurdurr Conkeldurr — 0708 – 0708 Phantump Trevenant — 0356 – 0356 Dusclops Dusknoir Reaper Cloth

The Indigo Disk Pokemon Evolution Trade Codes Trade Code Pokemon You Have Pokemon You Want Held Item 0075 – 0075 Alolan Graveler Alolan Golem — 0112 – 0112 Rhydon Rhyperior Protector 0117 – 0117 Seadra Kingdra Dragon Scale 0125 – 0125 Electabuzz Electivire Electirizer 0126 – 0126 Magmar Magmortar Magmarizer 0137 – 0137 Porygon Porygon2 Upgrade 0233 – 0233 Porygon2 Porygon-Z Dubious Disk

Starter Pokemon Trade Codes

Trade Code Pokemon You Have Pokemon You Want 0906 – 0909 Sprigatito Fuecoco 0906 – 0912 Sprigatito Quaxly 0909 – 0912 Fuecoco Quaxly 0001 – 0004 Bulbasaur Charmander 0001 – 0007 Bulbasaur Squirtle 0004 – 0007 Charmander Squirtle 0152 – 0155 Chikorita Cyndaquil 0152 – 0158 Chikorita Totodile 0155 – 0158 Cyndaquil Totodile 0252 – 0255 Treecko Torchic 0252 – 0258 Treecko Mudkip 0255 – 0258 Torchic Mudkip 0387 – 0390 Turtwig Chimchar 0387 – 0393 Turtwig Piplup 0390 – 0393 Chimchar Piplup 0495 – 0498 Snivy Tepig 0495 – 0501 Snivy Oshawott 0498 – 0501 Tepig Oshawott 0650 – 0653 Chespin Fennekin 0650 – 0656 Chespin Froakie 0653 – 0656 Fennekin Froakie 0722 – 0725 Rowlet Litten 0722 – 0728 Rowlet Popplio 0725 – 0728 Litten Popplio 0810 – 0813 Grookey Scorbunny 0810 – 0816 Grookey Sobble 0813 – 0816 Scorbunny Sobble

How to Use Trade Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To use a trade code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Connect to the internet and select the Poke Portal from the Main Menu.

Select Link Trade.

Enter a trade code in the “Set Link Code” section.

Select “Begin Searching.” From there, you only need to select the Pokemon you’d like to trade. Just be sure to check the other person’s Pokemon before you complete the trade to ensure you’re getting what you want. Also keep in mind that it may take a while to connect with a trade partner, especially if you’re searching for one at odd hours.

And that’s all the trade codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you want to know more about Scarlet and Violet‘s version exclusive Pokemon, check out our guide.

