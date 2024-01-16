All Potion Recipes in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Given all the tools available to players in Baldur’s Gate 3, it stands to reason that a list of every known potion recipe would be an essential document. Here’s every potion and elixir recipe in Baldur’s Gate 3.
Every Potion Recipe in Baldur’s Gate 3
While your Cleric may be the first person you turn to when you want to heal up your party in the middle of a fight, sometimes, you need to give them a break. Fortunately, there are plenty of potions in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can do the same thing, and while the concept of restoring hit points is arguably most synonymous with magical liquid, there’s a wealth of other effects you can brew up. Like a ghoulish hag at a cauldron, Larian Studios has provided players with the means to create concoctions that reduce fall damage, grant the ability to speak with animals, and even turn the drinker invisible. Here’s everything you need to know on how to make them:
- Antidote: Salts of Mugwort and any Suspension. As you may expect, this simple drink removes the Poison status effect from the person who drinks it.
- Potion of Angelic Slumber: Essence of Planetar Feature and any Suspension. When you desperately need a full restoration and have some time to spare (two turns, to be precise), this potion grants the user the benefits of a Long Rest by knocking them out cold.
- Potion of Animal Speaking: Essence of Acorn Truffle and any Salt. Whoever consumes this brew will be able to chat with animals until their next long rest.
- Potion of Feather Fall: Sublimate of Autumn Crocus and any Essence. Chugging this potion renders the drinker immune to fall damage and slows how quickly they fall through the air.
- Potion of Flying: Sublimate of Eagle Feathers and any Essence. Grants the drinker the ability to fly. How fun!
- Potion of Glorious Vaulting: Sublimate of Wispweed and any Essence. Whoever consumes this drink can leap three times the length of their normal jump.
- Potion of Healing: Salts of Rogue’s Morsel and any Suspension. Does what it says on the bottle by granting the user 2d4 + 2 hit points and removes the Burning status debuff.
- Potion of Greater Healing: Ashes of Balsam and any Salt. Like a Potion of Healing but better. This one grants 4d4 + 4 hit points and also removes Burning.
- Potion of Superior Healing: Salts of Musk Creeper and any Suspension. And even more healing! A whopping 10d4 + 20 hit points and the obligatory Burning removal.
- Potion of Supreme Healing: Sublimate of Ki-Rin Hair and any Ashes. Do you really need any more healing than this? This potion grants 10d4 + 20 hits and removes Burning, as you’d expect.
- Potion of Invisibility: Ashes of Imp Patagium and any Essence. The drinker gains the effects of the Invisibility spell, making them next to impossible to visibly detect.
- Potion of Mind Reading: Suspension of Mergrass and any Sublimate. Whoever drinks this concoction gains the effects of the Detect Thoughts spell, which is a lifesaver when it comes to building a plan.
- Potion of Speed: Ashes of Hyena Ear and any Salt. Consuming this drink gives the user Haste for three whole turns.
Every Elixir Recipe in Baldur’s Gate 3
While Elixirs are functionally identical to Potions, their effects are very different in that they tend to last significantly longer. A Potion may only last until the end of combat, whereas an Elixir will remain with the drinker until they either take a long rest or consume a different Elixir. You can only have one of these bad boys active at once, so make sure you know what you’re taking before you down it.
- Elixir of Arcane Cultivation: Vitriol of Weavemoss and any Sublimate. The user gains an extra Level 1 Spell Slot.
- Elixir of Great Arcane Cultivation: Suspension of Laculite and any Vitriol. An extra Level 2 Spell Slot!
- Elixir of Superior Arcane Cultivation: Solution of Night Orchid and any Vitriol. A very useful bonus Level 3 Spell Slot is granted to the person who drinks this Elixir.
- Elixir of Barksin. Salts of Tree Bark and any Suspension. Increase the user’s Armor Class to 16.
- Elixir of Bloodlust. Ashes of Worg Fan and any Salt. This Elixir grants whoever drinks it Bloodlust, which grants them five temporary hit points and awards killing an enemy with an extra action.
- Elixir of Guileful Movement. Suspension of Ochre Jelly and any Sublimate. After chugging this, you’ll be able to ignore difficult terrain and become immune to paralysis and restraint.
- Elixir of Hill Giant Strength. Salts of Hill Giant Fingernail and any Sublimate. Boost the drinker’s Strength to 21 until their next long rest.
- Elixir of Peerless Focus. Sublimate of Belladonna and any Ashes. This Elixir grants the user advantage on Concentration Saves and Charms while also rendering them immune to the Sleep status.
- Elixir of Fire Resistance. Ashes of Dragon Egg Mushroom and any salt. Renders the drinker immune to Burn and provides resistance to fire damage.
- Elixir of Lightning Resistance. Salts of Copper Shavings and any Suspension. Gain resistance to Lightning damage.
- Elixir of Necrotic Resistance. Vitriol of Oleander and any Sublimate. Does what you think it does and grants resistance to Necrotic damage.
- Elixir of Poison Resistance. Suspension of Muddy Goo and any Sublimate. Yep, resistance to Poison damage, unsurprisingly.
- Elixir of Psychic Resistance. Suspension of Cerebrospinal Fluid and any Sublimate. Resistance to Psychic damage! No more headaches!
- Elixir of Universal Resistance. Vitriol of Divine Miasma and any Sublimate. This is a great Elixir since it provides Resistance to all damage types. Never not useful in Baldur’s Gate 3!
- Elixir of See Invisibility. Suspension of Nothic Eye and any Vitriol. As it says on the label, anything that’s invisible will be visible to your magical eyes.
- Elixir of The Colossus. Salts of Chasm Creeper and any Suspension. This is a doozy of a drink since it grants the user an increase to their size, an additional 1d4 to their weapon damage, and advantage on both Strength checks and saves.
- Elixir of Viciousness. Vitriol of Shadowroot Sac and any Ashes. Increases the drinker’s chances of landing a Critical Hit.
- Elixir of Vigilance. Sublimate of Bloodstained Hook and any Ashes. Whoever consumes this beverage gains +5 to their Initiative rolls, and they can no longer be surprised.
- Elixir of Tadpole. Sublimate of Tongue of Madness and any Essence. While this Elixir grants Psionic Weakening, it also grants Psionic Enrichment, gaining Advantage on all attacks for three rounds of combat.