All Potion Recipes in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Given all the tools available to players in Baldur’s Gate 3, it stands to reason that a list of every known potion recipe would be an essential document. Here’s every potion and elixir recipe in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Every Potion Recipe in Baldur’s Gate 3

While your Cleric may be the first person you turn to when you want to heal up your party in the middle of a fight, sometimes, you need to give them a break. Fortunately, there are plenty of potions in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can do the same thing, and while the concept of restoring hit points is arguably most synonymous with magical liquid, there’s a wealth of other effects you can brew up. Like a ghoulish hag at a cauldron, Larian Studios has provided players with the means to create concoctions that reduce fall damage, grant the ability to speak with animals, and even turn the drinker invisible. Here’s everything you need to know on how to make them:

Antidote : Salts of Mugwort and any Suspension. As you may expect, this simple drink removes the Poison status effect from the person who drinks it.

: Salts of Mugwort and any Suspension. As you may expect, this simple drink removes the Poison status effect from the person who drinks it. Potion of Angelic Slumber : Essence of Planetar Feature and any Suspension. When you desperately need a full restoration and have some time to spare (two turns, to be precise), this potion grants the user the benefits of a Long Rest by knocking them out cold.

: Essence of Planetar Feature and any Suspension. When you desperately need a full restoration and have some time to spare (two turns, to be precise), this potion grants the user the benefits of a Long Rest by knocking them out cold. Potion of Animal Speaking : Essence of Acorn Truffle and any Salt. Whoever consumes this brew will be able to chat with animals until their next long rest.

: Essence of Acorn Truffle and any Salt. Whoever consumes this brew will be able to chat with animals until their next long rest. Potion of Feather Fall : Sublimate of Autumn Crocus and any Essence. Chugging this potion renders the drinker immune to fall damage and slows how quickly they fall through the air.

: Sublimate of Autumn Crocus and any Essence. Chugging this potion renders the drinker immune to fall damage and slows how quickly they fall through the air. Potion of Flying : Sublimate of Eagle Feathers and any Essence. Grants the drinker the ability to fly. How fun!

: Sublimate of Eagle Feathers and any Essence. Grants the drinker the ability to fly. How fun! Potion of Glorious Vaulting : Sublimate of Wispweed and any Essence. Whoever consumes this drink can leap three times the length of their normal jump.

: Sublimate of Wispweed and any Essence. Whoever consumes this drink can leap three times the length of their normal jump. Potion of Healing : Salts of Rogue’s Morsel and any Suspension. Does what it says on the bottle by granting the user 2d4 + 2 hit points and removes the Burning status debuff.

: Salts of Rogue’s Morsel and any Suspension. Does what it says on the bottle by granting the user 2d4 + 2 hit points and removes the Burning status debuff. Potion of Greater Healing : Ashes of Balsam and any Salt. Like a Potion of Healing but better. This one grants 4d4 + 4 hit points and also removes Burning.

: Ashes of Balsam and any Salt. Like a Potion of Healing but better. This one grants 4d4 + 4 hit points and also removes Burning. Potion of Superior Healing : Salts of Musk Creeper and any Suspension. And even more healing! A whopping 10d4 + 20 hit points and the obligatory Burning removal.

: Salts of Musk Creeper and any Suspension. And even more healing! A whopping 10d4 + 20 hit points and the obligatory Burning removal. Potion of Supreme Healing : Sublimate of Ki-Rin Hair and any Ashes. Do you really need any more healing than this? This potion grants 10d4 + 20 hits and removes Burning, as you’d expect.

: Sublimate of Ki-Rin Hair and any Ashes. Do you really need any more healing than this? This potion grants 10d4 + 20 hits and removes Burning, as you’d expect. Potion of Invisibility : Ashes of Imp Patagium and any Essence. The drinker gains the effects of the Invisibility spell, making them next to impossible to visibly detect.

: Ashes of Imp Patagium and any Essence. The drinker gains the effects of the Invisibility spell, making them next to impossible to visibly detect. Potion of Mind Reading : Suspension of Mergrass and any Sublimate. Whoever drinks this concoction gains the effects of the Detect Thoughts spell, which is a lifesaver when it comes to building a plan.

: Suspension of Mergrass and any Sublimate. Whoever drinks this concoction gains the effects of the Detect Thoughts spell, which is a lifesaver when it comes to building a plan. Potion of Speed: Ashes of Hyena Ear and any Salt. Consuming this drink gives the user Haste for three whole turns.

Every Elixir Recipe in Baldur’s Gate 3

While Elixirs are functionally identical to Potions, their effects are very different in that they tend to last significantly longer. A Potion may only last until the end of combat, whereas an Elixir will remain with the drinker until they either take a long rest or consume a different Elixir. You can only have one of these bad boys active at once, so make sure you know what you’re taking before you down it.

