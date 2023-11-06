With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) on the horizon, you may be wondering exactly when the game goes live, so here’s all the pre-load and launch times for the title.

All Pre-Load and Launch Times for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Pre-loading for the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 including Multiplayer and Zombies goes live on November 8 at the following times:

PlayStation Owners: November 8, 10AM PT.

Xbox Owners: November 8, 10AM PT.

PC Owners: November 8, 10AM PT.

You’ll want to make sure you’re pre-loading MW3 if you’ve got a pre-order. As usual the full game will be quite a large download. So if you want to make sure you can get in to the action quickly on release, it’s certainly the way to go!

Related: The Old Call of Duty Maps Are the Only Part of Modern Warfare 3 That’s Good

MW3 will have a rolling launch starting on November 9, various times, all platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, Battle.net, Steam). For console players, the entire Modern Warfare III game becomes available to play in a rolling launch, starting in New Zealand at midnight (November 10, at 12 AM GMT+13), which is November 9, at 3 AM PT (USA). The game will be fully live worldwide by 10 PM PT on November 9.

For PC players, the game becomes available to play on November 9 at 9 PM PT.

Console Platforms (PlayStation, Xbox): November 9, at 3 AM PT to 10 PM PT (rolling out regionally).

PC Platforms (Battle.net, Steam): November 9, at 9 PM PT.

Those are all the pre-load and launch times for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. If you’ve got a pre-ordered copy you can pre-load for launch. Otherwise you can simply download it once it goes live in your region!

If you’re looking for more, here are all the modes that’ll be available on launch for MW3.