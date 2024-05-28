Over three decades after it became a cult classic, Killer Klowns from Outer Space is now a game. But what do you get if you put your money down for this asymmetric multiplayer outing? Here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game.

Recommended Videos

All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions For Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game

Killer Klowns From Outer Space is a ridiculous movie. With alien clowns, popcorn cannons, and candyfloss cocoons, you’d think the game would be a shoe-in for an elaborate collector’s edition. Maybe with a model of one of the menacing clowns or a scaled down candy floss zapper?

But, surprisingly, there is no $150 Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game Collector’s Edition. Instead, here’s what you can get your hands on if this asymmetric humans-vs-Klowns multiplayer game is right up your street.

Pre-Order Bonuses:

There are two editions of the game, both digital, and whichever one you pick, as long as you pre-order you’ll get these bonus items:

1 Week Advance Access

2 Human Cosmetics (Shower)

1 Klown Skin (Junksuit 1/5)

1 Klown Character (Slim)

As is increasingly common, if you pre-order the game you can play it a week in advance, starting from Tuesday, May 28. The one snag is that since this is a multiplayer game, you’ll be relying on a smaller player until the game officially launches on June 4. But there are some cool cosmetics to be had too, so if you want to Klown around early, those are your rewards for pre-ordering.

Basic and Deluxe Editions:

There are two versions of the game, both available across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Basic Edition ($39.99) – Digital Only

This edition includes the following:

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Pre-order bonuses (including 1 week early access)

Digital Deluxe Edition ($59.99) – Digital Only

This edition includes the following:

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

Pre-order bonuses (including 1 week early access)

2 Human Characters (Mike & Debbie)

2 Klown Skins (Junksuit 2/5 & 3/5)

1 Movie Klown Skin (Bibbo)

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Art Book

The Deluxe Edition’s DLC is in addition to the pre-order bonuses. If you’re not seen the original movie, Mike and Debbie were the protagonists and getting to play as them sounds pretty cool. $20 worth of cool, though? That’s up to you to decide. It could be that Mike and Debbie will be available to purchase separately later.

Those, then, are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. And while there’s no collector’s edition, if you shop around there’s plenty of movie-based Killer Klowns merchandise you can get your hands on.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more