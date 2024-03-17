All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Luigi’s Mansion 2 is back as a HD remaster for the Nintendo Switch. But what’s in it for you if you put your money down early? Here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.

Pre-Order Bonuses for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

If you’re hoping for a pre-order bonus for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, I’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is that there is a pre-order bonus, but the bad news is that, right now, it’s only available in the UK. If you pre-order the physical version of the game in the UK, you’ll get a Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD phone ring, as pictured below. It’s a cool little trinket, but there’s more.

Special Editions for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

There are also three physical editions of Luigi’s Mansion 2, though, again, they’re currently only available in the UK. These editions are as follows.

Standard Edition (£49.99)

Mighty Fright Bundle (£54.99)

10cm tall wobbly Luigi figurine

Spooky Scares Survival Kit Bundle (£68.99)

10cm tall wobbly Luigi figurine

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD mug

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD diorama

Could it be that Nintendo US is just running behind, and that these pre-order bonuses will come to the US? It’s possible, and I’ll be keeping an eye out in case that happens. Princess Peach: Showtime, for example, has pre-order bonuses but some of those, even with the game just a week away from release, remain UK exclusives.

So, on the subject of the pre-order bonuses and editions that available for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, gamers in the UK have several options, but none of them have arrived in the US as yet.