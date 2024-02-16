Princess Peach’s latest adventure is nearly here, and if you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, chances are you’ve already got your eye on it. But is it worth putting your money down now? Here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Princess Peach: Showtime!

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Princess Peach: Showtime

Unlike some titles, Princess Peach: Showtime! doesn’t have a $249 collector’s edition with a statue of Peach in one of her many outfits. Speaking of the outfits, all of them are available in the game, meaning pre-ordering the game won’t get you any special costumes.

So, just what is offered? Well, it depends on where you buy the game, but here’s what you can get your hands on when you pre-order Princess Peach: Showtime!

Free Acrylic Stand – This is available when you buy the game from Best Buy and has acrylic mini-standees featuring Peach and the game’s logo.

Free Canvas Bag – Buy the game from Walmart Canada, and you’ll get this free bag. It’s also available as a from Nintendo’s EU/UK store, though you’ll have to pay another £7, so it’s not really free there. It doesn’t appear to be available at Walmart US.

Free Pin Badge and Notebook – Buy Princess Peach: Showtime! from the EU/UK Nintendo Store, and you’ll get two freebies, a pin badge, and a notebook. Some UK retailers, such as Game, just offer the notebook. However, the pin badge appears not to be available in the US.

These items may also be available after release, depending on stock levels. But if you want to get your hands on them for sure, you have to buy Princess Peach: Showtime! in advance.

And those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Princess Peach: Showtime!

Princess Peach: Showtime! releases Mar. 22, 2024, on Nintendo Switch.