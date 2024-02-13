WWE 2K24 is almost here, well on the way to erasing the memory of the badly broken WWE 2K20. If you’re thinking of pre-ordering it, you’ll want to know what’s in it for you. Here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for WWE 2K24.

Recommended Videos

All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions for WWE 2K24

As with previous editions of this wrestling series, there are a few editions on offer, plus a few pre-order bonuses if you order it before its March 8th release. Here’s what’s on offer.

Pre-Order Bonuses

No matter where you order the game or what edition you get, snagging it before its release date will get you these pre-order bonus items, bundled together as the Nightmare Family Pack:

Dusty Rhodes (’76) + MyFACTION Card

Stardust

Undashing Cody Rhodes

“Superstar” Billy Graham

Mattel Cody Rhodes (Bruised) Playable Character and MyFACTION Card

Pharaoh Manager MyFACTION Card

However, if you buy WWE 2K24 digitally, there’s another pre-order bonus on top! You’ll get a digital edition of WWE 2K23, which you should be able to play right away.

Related: WWE and UFC Are Merging into a New Company

WWE 2K24 Editions

Here are all the different editions of WWE 2K24 to choose from, along with their advertised prices.

WWE 2K24 Standard Edition – $59.99 – $69.99

Available physically and digitally on console and digitally only on PC, this is the base edition of the game. The console versions are not cross-gen by default and there doesn’t, so far, appear to be a free or low-cost upgrade path.

WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Edition – $69.99

Available digitally on console, this contains the base game and the pre-order bonuses if you pre-order, also giving you access to both last and current-gen version of the game on whatever console family you buy it on.

WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition – $99.99

Available physically and digitally on console, this comes with the pre-order content if you buy it early, the base game, and the following extra content:

Season Pass (5 DLC Packs)

MyRISE Mega-Boost

SuperCharger

Rhea Ripley MyFACTION Gold Card

Bianca Belair MyFACTION Gold Card

Rhea Ripley Alt Attire

Bianca Belair Alt Attire

While the digital Deluxe Edition contains cross-gen versions of the game, the physical Deluxe Edition appears not to. If you’re buying the physical edition, you might want to double check with the retailer you’re using. The digital Deluxe Edition grants access to the game three days before its official March 8th release date.

WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition – $119.99

In addition to the base game, pre-order content, and the Deluxe Edition content, this digital-only edition (which is also cross-gen) includes the following content, bundled together as the Forty Years of WrestleMania Pack.

Showcase Superstars Roster Unlock

WrestleMania 40 Arena

“Macho King” Randy Savage – WrestleMania 6

Rey Mysterio – WrestleMania 22

Triple H – WrestleMania 30

Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 33

Rhea Ripley – WrestleMania 36

Gold MyFACTION for all cards of the above

However, publisher 2K’s official page warns that the Forty Years of WrestleMania Pack will not be available at release, with the official date to be announced later. So that’s an extra 20 dollars for content you won’t be able to play just yet.

There’s no elaborate collector’s edition with a statue of Macho Man Randy Savage or anything similar, so if you’re planning to pick up or pre-order WWE2K24, those are your choices.