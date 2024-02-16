Alone in the Dark is nearly here – again. It’s the series’ third reboot, but going by the prologue chapter, it’s shaping up to be better than the first reboot. And if you’re thinking of putting your money down, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Alone in the Dark.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Alone in the Dark

Here are the Alone in the Dark editions you can snag, along with the respective pre-order bonuses. While most retailers are listing the Alone in the Dark prologue game with the game, it’s also available for free separately.

Alone in the Dark Standard Edition (PS5/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – $59.99

Available physically or digitally on console and digitally on PC, the base edition contains the base game and the following pre-order bonuses if, well, you pre-order it.

Alone in the Dark prologue game

Alone in the Dark game

Alone in the Dark – Derceto 1992 Costume Pack (pre-order bonus)

The costume pack is normally $2.99, so you can buy it later, but it’s awesome. It turns both protagonists into their angular 1992 equivalents, interacting with the game’s regular-looking characters. That’s as silly as it sounds, and if you want to see this in action, check out the trailer below:

Alone in the Dark Digital Deluxe Edition (PS5/Xbox Series X|S/PC) – $69.99

Alone in the Dark prologue game

Alone in the Dark game

Alone in the Dark – Derceto 1992 Costume Pack

Alone in the Dark – Director’s Commentary Mode

Alone in the Dark – Vintage Horror Filter Pack

The Derceto 1992 Costume Pack is the same as the pre-order bonus from the standard edition of Alone in the Dark, though I’d be surprised if they removed it from the Deluxe Edition post-release, as it goes with the Vintage Horror Filter Pack. That latter pack gives the whole game a fuzzy, pixelated look to emulate the 1992 original. This edition is available digitally only.

Alone in the Dark Collector’s Edition (PS5/Xbox Series X|S) – $199.99

This physical-only edition was available from Amazon in the US and UK and Game in the UK, limited to around 5,000 copies. Unfortunately, this edition of Alone in the Dark looks to have sold out in the US, and pre-orders are being sold on eBay for upwards of $300. Amazon UK does still have some copies available for pre-order. Here’s what you’ll get if you’re willing to pay that much:

Alone in the Dark prologue game

Alone in the Dark game

Alone in the Dark – Derceto 1992 Costume Pack

Alone in the Dark – Director’s Commentary Mode

Alone in the Dark – Vintage Horror Filter Pack

The Dark Man – Statue 26cm / 10 inch height

Ostadte – Miniature 10cm / 4 inch height

Derceto 1930 – Wallstickers Set

Do not disturb – Doorhang Glow

Alone in the Dark Steelbook

Those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Alone in the Dark. The game arrives on Mar. 20, 2024.