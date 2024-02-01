Are you wondering if it’s worth pre-ordering The Thaumaturge and putting your money down for this RPG before its February release date? Here are all of The Thaumaturge pre-order bonuses and editions.

All The Thaumaturge Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions

The Thaumaturge is landing on PC on Feb. 20th, with an Xbox and PlayStation release currently in the works. It’s set to be an unsettling outing, with its version of early 20th century Warsaw being filled with magical creatures and strange beings.

Wiktor Szulski, the thaumaturge in question, is dealing with his “magical inheritance,” which sees him acting as a supernatural investigator. Developer Fool’s theory boasts that the city’s “inhabitants constitute a diverse group of different ancestries, views, and beliefs with often conflicting interests.” So, it’s entirely possible you’ll come to blows with others without any spooks or specters to egg them on.

With those themes in mind, you might expect some pre-order cosmetics or maybe even a collector’s edition featuring one of the game’s supernatural foes. Remember The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes’ cool Pazuzu creature statue? That was a great little collector’s piece, though it did reveal the game’s foes a little too early.

However, The Thaumaturge does not have any pre-order bonuses, nor is there anything other than the standard digital edition of the game. It’s a bit of a shame, as the concept art is gorgeous and certainly eye-catching enough to fill an art book. And given that some of Fool’s Theory also worked on The Witcher 2 and 3, hopefully, it’ll be every bit as engrossing and unsettling as those titles.

It’s possible that when Fool’s Theory and publisher 11 Bit Studios confirm the console release dates, there will be pre-order bonuses and a deluxe edition. But on the subject of all The Thaumaturge pre-order bonuses and editions, when it releases on Feb. 20th on PC, it’ll only be available as a standard digital edition.