Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden promises plenty of old-fashioned ghostbusting as well as a note or two of tragedy. So if you’re thinking of pre-ordering it, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden to help you make up your mind.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Set in 1695, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden casts you as a spirit-battling couple, Red and Antea. Things go sideways when Antea is killed, becoming a spirit. So aside from just fighting supernatural entities, you’ll have a say in whether Red resurrects her.

Hitting PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden comes in three different editions. But what do you get for pre-ordering the game? Whichever edition you plump for, pre-ordering gets you the following digital content, bundled together as the Wanderer DLC.

• Wanderer Outfit, sturdy and warm banisher outfit for Red, increasing melee damage by 5%

• Cortador and Ascua, silver sword and firebane inherited from a long lost illustrious Banisher, increasing Red’s last combo damage by 50%

That’s a neat little pre-order bonus, but what’s surprising is that there’s no ‘digital deluxe’ edition bundled with even more DLC. You’re not paying $10 – $20 more for something that cost the publisher next to nothing. Here, instead, are the editions on offer.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Standard Edition ($59.99) – PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S.

Available digitally and physically on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and digitally on PC, this is the base game.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – Red Echoes Edition ($84.99) – PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S.

This edition is available physically on consoles, and digitally via a Steam code for PC. According to publisher Focus Entertainment it includes the following (aside from the game) all in a fancy presentation box.

An ancient, leather-effect notebook (80 pages): an ancient notebook, the last remnant of a Banisher’s memory, including some unpublished and enigmatic sketches.

A writing set: a quill and its inkwell ready to use for a new journey in New Eden.

Wanderer Set DLC

The ‘ancient notebook’ is basically a lore book and, as cool as it looks, it’s the writing set that’s really got my attention. Going by what publisher Focus says, this can actually be used, it’s not just a prop. I hope they’re on the level and it’s not just a USB stick.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – Collector’s Edition ($199.99) – PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S.

This comes with the game and the following items, from Focus’s store description.

A statue of Red and Antea : a 24-cm statuette that can be split in two, with interchangeable hands.

A steelbook case for the game

The art of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden , a 128-page artbook in English

, a 128-page artbook in English Two Banishers signet rings (Red and Antea’s): delivered with two adjustable cords to wear them as a necklace, and a leather pouch embossed with a Banisher rune to store them.

Wanderer Set DLC

There’s a disclaimer after the rings, stating that “This product is a replica. Should not be worn directly.” Could it be cursed? Will slipping them onto your fingers open the gates of Hell? Probably not. My guess, from having had previous collector’s editions items that went that way is that if you wear them, the coating might wear off to reveal whatever (probably cheaper) metal is beneath.

It also seems a little cheeky that the Collector’s Edition doesn’t also include the Red Echoes Edition items, but I guess you’ll have to decide which Banishers items you want more. There are no retailer-exclusive pre-order items.

The regular edition is available from all good stores, online and offline, but the Red Echoes Edition and Collector’s Edition can only be ordered direct from Focus.

And those are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.