Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Gameplay Showcases Tough Battles, Tougher Choices

A still from the Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden gameplay trailer showing the protagonists facing off against an enormous, spectral beast.

Don’t Nod’s upcoming RPG Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden received a lengthy new piece of gameplay footage today, showing off how the developer’s latest game will incorporate both strands of its DNA: the action gameplay of Vampyr and Remember Me and the tough moral choices of the Life is Strange series. The extended gameplay showcases segments from a story mission that sees dual protagonists Red mac Raith and Antea Duarte setting out to hunt down a fearsome beast and find a group of refugees.

The trailer dropped as part of a showcase from publisher Focus Entertainment’s showcase, and it’s our best look at the gameplay so far. In many ways, it seems like a familiar combination of exploration and combat, as the player stumbles across various undead enemies in their hunt. We get a good look at both Red’s hard-hitting physical combat and gunplay and Antea’s spectral powers, which make her more agile and more able to deal AoE damage. The trailer shows how switching between the characters will be key to taking down enemies efficiently.

It changes gears back to a narrative focus for the closing moments, as the player then has to make a choice that will affect the community at the heart of the quest. That choice will also flow through to the larger moral quandary of the game, which is about Red seeking to either bring Antea back from the dead or following his oath as a Banisher to ensure she does not.

The colonial-era setting of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is intriguing, and it offers plenty of room for compelling stories, as today’s gameplay trailer hints at. It’s due out on November 7 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. However, it’s not the only promising Don’t Nod game on the horizon. The team is also set to drop narrative-climber Jusant before the end of the year. We’ll continue to cover both games in the coming months, so check back for all the latest.

