Ghost-Hunting Action Game Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Launches in November

Focus Entertainment keeps busy with publishing eclectic projects, so you may not have heard about developer Don’t Nod‘s Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, which has the most absolutely video-game premise of being about hunting ghosts using magic in an action setting. But it’s a thing that exists! And Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden now has a release date trailer, setting a launch for November 7, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam.

The game retails for $59.99, but at the Focus Entertainment Store, you will find a $199.99 collector’s edition that includes a modular 24 cm statuette of Red and Antea, a SteelBook case, a 128-page art book, two Banishers signet rings, the physical game (or digital on PC), and Wanderers Set DLC. I have to imagine you’d need to be Zak Bagans to be this enthusiastic to spend $200 on a new IP like this, but hey, more power to you if this appeals to you.

The story of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is that two lovers hunt ghosts, but then one of those lovers is turned into a ghost (dang) — and now you’re trying to find a way to un-ghost her while still traveling together. That’s so stupid that I love it. Maybe The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn’t the game of the year after all.

If that Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden release date trailer doesn’t have enough substance for you, (I think that’s a pun? Ghosts are insubstantial, I guess?) there was also a short gameplay reveal trailer released last month.