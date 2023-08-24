Don’t Nod’s Upcoming Game Jusant Nabs October Release Date

Way back in the past, in June 2023, the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 aired. Many cool titles were shown off, including Persona 3 Reload and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. In addition, Don’t Nod’s newest title Jusant was revealed with a fall 2023 release window. Now, the developer has confirmed that Jusant has a release date of October 31 for Steam, Xbox Series X | S, and PlayStation 5. It will also be on Game Pass.

The Jusant release date was revealed via X/Twitter:

We can finally say it! #Jusant launches on October 31st on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. It’ll be on Game Pass too. Watch the new gameplay trailer! 🧗 Wishlist and get your climbing gear ready: https://t.co/zqdUiYId04 — DON'T NOD ➡️ Play Jusant at gamescom (@DONTNOD_Ent) August 24, 2023

There is a new gameplay trailer for the title, too:

Remember climbing towers in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Jusant looks to be just like that, only with more puzzles centered around climbing. It has a great visual style and music. There appears to be only one tower to ascend, but it is massive and contains diverse biomes. The tower has a mysterious past you must uncover, which makes me wonder how much it ties into the main character’s life. Also, you have some kind of watery companion to assist you on your journey to conquer the tower.

Personally, I never liked the stamina system in the more recent Zelda titles. However, I am willing to give Don’t Nod the benefit of the doubt with Jusant and hope it manages to make mounting fun.