Like a Dragon 8 Is Called Infinite Wealth, and It Packs Naked & Confused Ichiban

At the Xbox Games Showcase, Sega and RGG Studio showed up to reveal the first real trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the apparent new name for turn-based RPG Like a Dragon 8, and it is arriving in early 2024 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth reveal trailer consists entirely of protagonist Ichiban Kasuga waking up completely naked at the beach and being really confused about how he got there and what’s going on. That’s basically the whole trailer.

I know what you’re thinking, and yes, you are absolutely right — this will definitely be the game of the year in 2024. Come back soon for further details, but so far, we know that the game will star both Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu as dual protagonists. Additionally, Kiryu is about to star in his own spinoff game releasing later this year, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.