RGG Summit Summer 2023 Will Deliver Like a Dragon Franchise News

Sega developer RGG Studio has announced RGG Summit Summer 2023, which will deliver Like a Dragon franchise news on June 15 at 11:00 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. There are presently no details beyond that, but for rabid fans (like me), that’s plenty, especially since it likely means trailers for Like a Dragon Gaiden and Like a Dragon 8.

Last year’s RGG Summit delivered several bombshells, including Judgment and Lost Judgment PC ports, the announcement of the remake Like a Dragon: Ishin!, the reveal of Ichiban Kasuga teaming up with Kazuma Kiryu for dual-protagonist turn-based RPG Like a Dragon 8, and the surprise Kiryu spinoff game set prior to the events of Like a Dragon 8, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Ishin! came out this past February, so the spotlight at RGG Summit Summer 2023 this June will likely be on Like a Dragon Gaiden and Like a Dragon 8.

Like a Dragon 8 isn’t scheduled to release until 2024 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC, whereas Like a Dragon Gaiden is scheduled to release on all of those platforms sometime this year. In the latter, Kiryu will apparently be operating under the name “Joryu” as he goes on an action adventure that is smaller than a typical Like a Dragon / Yakuza game, but it will explain what happened to him between the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and the upcoming eighth entry.

Expect to see Like a Dragon Gaiden and Like a Dragon 8 at RGG Summit Summer 2023, but maybe also expect to see either a Judgment 3 or a brand new game in the LAD universe, since RGG had previously revealed that a new property was in development.