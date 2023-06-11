Xbox Games Showcase 2023: List of All Games Announced

When you take a look at all of the games announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2023, it’s probably not a stretch to say it was a better showing than what PlayStation released in its showcase a couple weeks ago, even if several games will ultimately be multiplatform. Sony has been sitting pretty for a while now, so it’s nice to have Microsoft show up with something really great and light a new fire under everyone for the sake of healthy competition. From Fable to Payday 3 to Persona 3 Reload to Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune DLC to Metaphor: ReFantazio to Senua’s Saga, there was definitely something for everyone, especially (and surprisingly) the RPG lovers. So let’s dive into the full list of games announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2023 across Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Game Pass.
A List of All Xbox One, Series X | S, PC, and Game Pass Games Shown at Xbox Games Showcase 2023
- Fable received a new cinematic trailer starring Richard Ayoade.
- South of Midnight from Compulsion Games is a new third-person action adventure set in a magic realist version of the American South for Xbox Series X |S, PC, and Game Pass.
- Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment revealed open-world game Star Wars: Outlaws, which will receive a gameplay reveal at Ubisoft Forward on June 12.
- 33 Immortals is a 33-player co-op action roguelike coming in 2024 to Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass.
- Payday 3 received a gameplay trailer and will launch in September 2023.
- Persona 3 Reload was officially revealed, following a leak from developer Atlus itself, confirmed for Game Pass.
- First-person fantasy RPG Avowed received its first gameplay trailer from Obsidian Entertainment, coming to Xbox Series and PC.
- Rare and Lucasfilm are releasing new original story Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island July 20.
- Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting a Dune expansion on November 3.
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II got a new trailer and arrives in 2024 on Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass.
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (LAD 8) got a reveal trailer, coming in early 2024 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC.
- Fallout 76 is headed to Atlantic City soon.
- Capcom revealed Path of the Goddess, an action game currently announced for Xbox Series and Game Pass.
- Forza Motorsport launches on October 10, 2023.
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom got a trailer, launching July 20, 2023.
- Overwatch 2 still exists.
- Atlus officially announced Persona 5 Tactica after accidentally leaking its own game days earlier, confirmed for Game Pass.
- Don’t Nod announced climbing-based action-puzzle game Jusant, out in fall 2023 on Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass.
- The Chinese Room announced narrative horror game Still Wakes the Deep, arriving early 2024 on Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass.
- Fantastical alpine adventure Dungeons of Hinterberg arrives in 2024 on Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass.
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty got a new trailer introduced by Keanu Reeves and launches in September.
- Cities: Skylines 2 launches October 24, 2023 on Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass.
- Atlus and Persona 5 team Studio Zero announced long-awaited fantasy RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio, launching in 2024 on Xbox Series and PC.
- Stoic announced co-op action adventure Towerborne for Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass.
- Developer inXile announced steampunk action RPG Clockwork Revolution for Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass.
- A “Carbon Black” Xbox Series S with a 1 TB hard drive launches on September 1, 2023 for $349, with preorders beginning today.
- Starfield received its own showcase and gameplay deep dive, plus a collector’s edition you can preorder today.
Let us know what you think of the list of all of the games revealed today at Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and how you think it compares to the PlayStation Showcase.