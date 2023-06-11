Xbox Games Showcase 2023: List of All Games Announced

When you take a look at all of the games announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2023, it’s probably not a stretch to say it was a better showing than what PlayStation released in its showcase a couple weeks ago, even if several games will ultimately be multiplatform. Sony has been sitting pretty for a while now, so it’s nice to have Microsoft show up with something really great and light a new fire under everyone for the sake of healthy competition. From Fable to Payday 3 to Persona 3 Reload to Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune DLC to Metaphor: ReFantazio to Senua’s Saga, there was definitely something for everyone, especially (and surprisingly) the RPG lovers. So let’s dive into the full list of games announced at Xbox Games Showcase 2023 across Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Game Pass.

A List of All Xbox One, Series X | S, PC, and Game Pass Games Shown at Xbox Games Showcase 2023

