PlayStation Showcase 2023: List of All Games Announced

PlayStation Showcase 2023 had a pretty decent showing today, albeit surprisingly light on major first-party exclusives for PlayStation 5. Big games like Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Bungie’s Marathon are also coming to Xbox Series and PC. The event was also lacking in major RPGs that fans have been hoping for news on, like the next Persona or Dragon Quest. Nonetheless, most of the games that were there are looking awfully good, especially Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. So, let’s dive into the list of all of the PS5, PSVR 2, PC, and (incidentally) Xbox games revealed at PlayStation Showcase 2023.
A List of All PS5, PSVR 2, PC (and Xbox) Games Shown at PlayStation Showcase 2023
- Developer Haven, helmed by Jade Raymond, announced competitive heist game Fairgame$ for PS5 and PC.
- Helldivers 2 is coming to PS5 and PC in 2023.
- Ascendant Studios shared a new trailer for Immortals of Aveum under the EA Originals label, available July 20, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.
- 505 Games and One More Level shared a first trailer for Ghostrunner 2, arriving in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.
- S-Game announced the beautiful action game Phantom Blade Zero for PS5, whose premise is, “You only have 66 days to live.”
- The Pathless developer Giant Squid revealed Sword of the Sea for PS5.
- Devolver Digital and Croteam announced The Talos Principle II for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC in 2023.
- Devolver Digital and Nomada Studio, the Gris developer, announced Neva, coming in 2024 to PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
- Cat Quest – Pirates of the Purribean is coming in 2024 to all current platforms.
- Square Enix announced foam-blasting frenzy Foamstars, a 4v4 online party shooter.
- The Plucky Squire received another quick gameplay trailer, with plans to arrive in 2023.
- Teardown is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2023.
- Konami remake Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is coming to PS5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, and a remastered collection of the original three Metal Gear Solid games is on the way.
- Dreamlit revealed Towers of Aghasba, coming in 2024 to PS5.
- Final Fantasy XVI received a “Salvation” trailer ahead of its launch next month on PS5.
- Alan Wake 2 launches on October 17, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC. It will be a digital-only release to keep its price down.
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches on October 12, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC.
- The Glory Society announced Revenant Hill for PS4 and PS5, in which you strive to “build an egalitarian society.” Good luck with that.
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink launches in winter 2023 on PS4 and PS5.
- Street Fighter 6 got yet another trailer, somehow.
- Ultros is a psychedelic, “mystical, action-packed loop-based adventure” for PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam.
- Tower of Fantasy from Perfect World Games is an immersive cyberpunk open-world RPG for PS4 and PS5 in summer 2023, already available on PC.
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 got its big reveal trailer, in the works for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam.
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 is coming to PSVR 2 in late 2023.
- Resident Evil 4 VR Mode got its first trailer, in development for PSVR 2 as free DLC for the base game.
- Dark-humored apocalyptic game Arizona Sunshine 2 comes to PSVR 2 later in 2023.
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad gets new gameplay details and is coming to PSVR 2.
- Action shooter Synapse comes to PSVR 2 on July 4, with fantastic voice acting by David Hayter (who was conspicuously absent from the MGS trailer).
- Beat Saber and Queen DLC are out now for PSVR 2.
- Bungie announced a new Marathon for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, but it’s a PvP extraction shooter.
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape received a trailer featuring Nathan Fillion. A Destiny Showcase on August 22 will reveal more.
- Concord from Firewalk Studios is coming to PS5 and PC in 2024.
- The Gran Turismo movie trailer aired.
- Project Q, a remote gaming device for PS5, was briefly revealed, along with earbuds.
- Insomniac gave Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 a lengthy story and gameplay reveal.
Let us know what you think of the list of all of the PS5, PSVR 2, PC, and Xbox games revealed today at PlayStation Showcase 2023. Were you satisfied, or are you clenching your fists that a certain game wasn’t announced? (I am indeed clenching my fists that Project Re Fantasy continues to be nonexistent.)