Bungie’s Marathon Reboot Is Real

After rumors first emerged last year, Bungie has today confirmed at the PlayStation Showcase that its next game is indeed a reboot of its classic series, Marathon. Rather than the single-player focus of the ’90s originals, this reimagining is an extraction shooter.

There seems to be no narrative connection to the original games, with the setting being a planet called Tau Ceti IV, where a fledgling colony has disappeared. Set in 2850, Marathon will see you descending from a low orbit dropship to the planet’s surface to compete against other players across “evolving, persistent zones” in a battle for survival and riches.

The game debuted with a teaser trailer (embedded below) that shows off an array of lurid, high-contrast environments, but it doesn’t provide much in the way of concrete details of what to expect from the gameplay. Given Bungie’s track record, however, we can comfortably expect extremely competent gunplay and dedication to ongoing expansion of the game world.

And despite Sony acquiring Bungie earlier this year, the Marathon reboot is scheduled to release on Xbox Series X | S and PC in addition to PlayStation 5, though no release window has yet been confirmed. It will also feature full cross-play and cross-save functionality across the various platforms.