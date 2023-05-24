Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Announced as Konami Remake

At the 2023 PlayStation Showcase, Konami officially announced Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, a remake of the 2004 Hideo Kojima PlayStation 2 game Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The title’s logo uses the delta character triangle symbol from the Greek alphabet, and it’s officially pronounced by just saying “Delta.” Anyway, Snake Eater is now confirmed to be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam, which agrees with previous reporting. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is as dramatic a visual upgrade over the PS2 game as you would expect, but the remake announcement trailer is just a slight teaser offering up Big Boss. We don’t even know if David Hayter is back yet. [Update: We now know what the voice cast situation is.]

The YouTube description for the game offers the following minor details: “Discover the origin story of iconic military operative Snake and begin to unravel the plot of the legendary Metal Gear series. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater brings unprecedented new graphics, immersive stealth action gameplay and sounds to its riveting story as players once again return to the world of Metal Gear.”

Beyond that, the big question is if this remake can retain the soul of the original game, which was in every way deeply informed by the vision of series creator Hideo Kojima. All of Kojima’s games have unique eccentricities, clever surprises, weird jokes, and generally brilliant mechanics, and Metal Gear Solid 3 is certainly no exception. It’s difficult to imagine how some other team would bring that same degree of excitement. The safest thing to do would be to deliver a completely identical game that just improves the graphics and maybe modernizes some aspects of the controls and/or camera. But a decision like that would come with its own can of worms.

Also, a collection of the original Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3 were announced for fall 2023, Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Vol. 1. The “Vol. 1” implies that more games could follow, like Peace Walker and (dare to dream) Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, which is currently trapped on PlayStation 3.

Update: Here is a message from the development team about the game: