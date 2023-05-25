Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Will Feature the Original Voice Cast

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will include the original voice cast for the characters. Konami announced the exciting return of the original Metal Gear Solid 3 voice cast in a press release a few hours following the project’s reveal. Although it does not explicitly say whether new lines have been recorded or if the remake simply utilizes some kind of remastered version of the original recordings, it’s safe to say that, in some form, David Hayter is back as Snake.

“A new generation of players and loyal fans alike can experience the origin story of the famed Big Boss, and witness how his legend was forged in the crucible of Operation Snake Eater,” Konami said. “The remake will star the original voice characters, rich storyline and expansive features of combat survival in harsh environments evolved with unprecedented graphics and immersive sound.”

We got a taste of the “unprecedented graphics” during today’s PlayStation Showcase reveal, where Konami delivered an atmospheric setup for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater that lacked any voice cast acting. It set the stage for Big Boss’s return to the gaming world, showing the stealth icon sneaking through muddy swamp waters before hitting viewers with the original game’s iconic main theme. At the time, it was unclear if Hayter, who played Snake in the vast majority of Metal Gear titles, would be heard in the remake. Thankfully, his gruff one-liners, as well as many other familiar sounds and sights, will return alongside that of the rest of the cast.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will release for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S at an unspecified point in the future, featuring the original voice cast.

In an update, below, Konami also belatedly explained the meaning of “Delta” in the title. It “means ‘change’ or ‘difference’ without changing structure,” which fits the nature of this remake.