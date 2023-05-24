NewsVideo Games

Fairgame$ Is a Competitive Heist Game from Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios

Jade Raymond Haven Studios Reveals AAA Multiplayer Project Fairgame$ for PS5 & PC competitive heist game

PlayStation’s Haven Studios, founded by industry legend Jade Raymond, showed up to the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase to debut a first look at its first game, competitive heist game Fairgame$. The cinematic trailer shown revealed an action-packed look at a game we hadn’t seen yet. The footage didn’t show much of what the game exactly is outside of its being a futuristic action shooter. That said, it’s nice to finally see what Raymond’s Haven Studios has been cooking up since getting picked up by PlayStation last year.

In a post at the PlayStation.Blog, Creative Director Mathieu Leduc explained that Fairgame$ “will give you an opportunity to break the rules as a modern-day Robin Hood, a thrill seeker, or just someone who wants to collect cool loot,” and the team strives to create a “new type of PvP game with emergent sandbox gameplay.”

The game is set to be a new AAA multiplayer IP “focused on freedom, thrill, and playfulness that will keep players entertained and engaged for years.” We also know that it’s coming to both PlayStation 5 and PC. You can see how Raymond and PlayStation plan to entertain players for years in the Fairgame$ trailer below. Then be sure to watch the rest of the PlayStation Showcase too.

