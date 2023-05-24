Neva Gets a Gorgeous Reveal Trailer from the Devs of Gris

The PlayStation Showcase was no stranger to indies today. Sure, it was hard to stand out when you are competing with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Nevertheless, when you are a video game developed by the same talent behind the beautiful Gris, gamers take notice. Enter Neva, which received a stunning reveal trailer.

Take a look at the title below:

This reveal trailer for Neva runs the gamut of human emotions. Without any gameplay, players can tell this adventure will deal with death, rebirth, anger, and sadness. The visuals are stunning, as well.

More information on the game was dropped over at PlayStation.Blog. The concept of Neva came from the difficulties of raising a child through tumultuous times: climate change, COVID-19, and social unrest. This led to the team at Nomada Studio designing a title where a young woman takes care of a teenage wolf while living in a dying world. The journey will show the difficulties of raising a child into a rebellious teenager, as well as the need to let them be responsible for themselves once they are old enough.

Neva promises players platforming, puzzles, and combat challenges with frightening enemies. There will be minimal UI, delicate art, high-quality animation, and an elegant music score. Expect Neva to launch in 2024 on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.